DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS Q&A DR. CATHERINE T J
WHAT ARE THE MAJOR EQUIPMENTS OF A SUBSTATION 1. Distribution Transformer 2. Circuit breaker 3. Lightning Arrester 4. Air ...
Q: WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS OF A DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM? • Reliability • Less voltage fluctuation • Meeting the load require...
Q: CLASSIFY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS • Broadly classified as 1. Primary distribution system 2. Secondary distribution system •...
WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A FEEDER AND A DISTRIBUTOR? Sl.No. Feeder Distributor 1 In the substance (s), the voltage m...
WHAT IS A RING MAIN DISTRIBUTION AND LIST ITS ADVANTAGES • A ring main distributor is arranged to form a closed loop. It m...
Q: LIST THE ADVANTAGES OF DC CABLE • There are no Inductance and Surges (High Voltage waves for very short time) in DC cab...
VOLTAGE DROP CALCULATION IN DC DISTRIBUTOR USING OHM’S LAW. • The feeder is fed at O with a voltage Vo. • The different ta...
STEPS TO CALCULATE VOLTAGES • Calculate the current flowing in each section • The current flowing in the section OA is: Io...
WHAT IS THE NEED FOR EARTHING? • It provides ground connection for system neutral, the discharge path for surge arrestors ...
WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF NEUTRAL GROUNDING? • The line to neutral voltages are limited to line to ground voltages if fau...
WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF GROUNDING? 1. Solidly grounded system 2. Resistance grounding 3. Reactance grounding 4. Resonant gro...
THANK YOU
Distribution systems

Answers to some common questions usually faced by an EEE graduate

