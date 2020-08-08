Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario de Tecnología “Antonio José de Sucre” Extensión San Cristóbal A...
2 Pág. Introducción 3 Derivadas 4 Derivada de una función en un punto 5 Función derivada 5 Teoremas de las derivadas 6 Der...
3 El presente trabajo trata sobre la aplicación de derivadas. Estructurándose primeramente con la definición básica de la ...
La derivada es uno de los conceptos más importante en matemáticas. La derivada es el resultado de un límite y representa l...
5 La derivada de la función 𝑓(𝑥) en el punto 𝑥 = 𝑎 es el valor del limite, si existe, de un cociente incremental cuando el...
6 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑘 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 0. Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 5 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 0 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑥 𝑛 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑛𝑥 𝑛−1 . Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑥3 = 𝑓′ 𝑥...
7 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑔(𝑥) ± ℎ 𝑥 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑔′(𝑥) ± ℎ′(𝑥). Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 3𝑥2 + 5𝑥 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 3. 2𝑥2−1 + 5. 1𝑥1−1 = 6𝑥 + 5𝑥0 = 6𝑥 ...
8 Es la formula resultante de la derivada de la composición de funciones. 𝑔. 𝑓 ′ 𝑥 = 𝑔′ 𝑓 𝑥 . 𝑓′(𝑥). Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = (3𝑥2 −...
9 • Arcosecante: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = arcsec 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑢′ 𝑢. 𝑢2−1 • Arcocosecante: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = arccsc 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = − 𝑢′ 𝑢. 𝑢...
10 Para hallar la derivada en forma implícita no es necesario despejar 𝑦. Basta derivar tanto el miembro derecho como el i...
11 Si 𝑓(𝑥) y 𝑓′(𝑥) son derivables en 𝑥 = 𝑎: ① 𝑓′′ 𝑥 > 0 → 𝑓(𝑥) es convexa en 𝑥 = 𝑎 ② 𝑓′′ 𝑥 < 0 → 𝑓(𝑥) es cóncava en 𝑥 = 𝑎 ...
12 ① Si 𝑓′′ 𝑎 = 0 ② Si 𝑓′′′(𝑎) ≠ 0 Normalmente, en los problemas de aplicación no será necesario demostrarla existencia de...
13 En cálculo diferencial y análisis matemático, la derivada de una función es la razón de cambio instantánea con la que v...
14 Ayres F., JR., Ph. D. (1971). Cálculo diferencial e integral. Naucalpan de Juárez, Edo. De México: LIBROS McGRAW-HILL D...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario de Tecnología “Antonio José de Sucre” Extensión San Cristóbal Alumno: Delgado R. Catherine M. C.I. 28457763 Asignatura: Matemática I Carrera: Diseño Gráfico Agosto de 2020
  2. 2. 2 Pág. Introducción 3 Derivadas 4 Derivada de una función en un punto 5 Función derivada 5 Teoremas de las derivadas 6 Derivadas de funciones trigonométricas 8 Derivadas de funciones trigonométricas inversas 8 Derivadas de orden superior 9 Derivadas de funciones implícitas 9 Máximos y Mínimos 10 Funciones crecientes y decrecientes 10 Concavidad y convexidad 11 Criterio de la segunda derivada 11 Punto de inflexión 11 Problemas de máximos y mínimos 12 Interpretación física de las derivadas 12 Conclusión 13 Bibliografía 14
  3. 3. 3 El presente trabajo trata sobre la aplicación de derivadas. Estructurándose primeramente con la definición básica de la derivada, sus teoremas, las derivadas en funciones trigonométricas normales e inversas, derivadas de orden superior, implícitas, y todo lo referente a su aplicación en máximos y mínimos, además de su interpretación en la física; todo con sus respectivas formulas. Este trabajo permite el sencillo y fácil entendimiento acerca de todo lo referente a la aplicación de las derivadas.
  4. 4. La derivada es uno de los conceptos más importante en matemáticas. La derivada es el resultado de un límite y representa la pendiente de la recta tangente a la gráfica de la función en un punto. Es la que nos permite calcular la recta tangente de una función dada y calcular la velocidad en un punto exacto. 4 Se le llama Tasa de Variación Media (T.V.M.) en intervalo [𝑎, 𝑎 + ℎ], y se representa por ∆𝑦 ℎ o Δ𝑦 Δ𝑥 , al cociente entre la tasa de variación y la amplitud del intervalo considerado sobre el eje de abscisas, ℎ o ∆𝑥, esto es: 𝑎, 𝑎 + ℎ = 𝑓 𝑎 + ℎ − 𝑓(𝑎) ℎ Se llama Tasa de Variación (T.V.) de la función en el intervalo [𝑎, 𝑎 + ℎ], que se representa por ∆𝑦, a la diferencia entre las ordenadas correspondientes a los puntos de abscisas 𝑎 y 𝑎 + ℎ. ∆𝑦 = [𝑓 𝑎 + ℎ − 𝑓 𝑎 ]
  5. 5. 5 La derivada de la función 𝑓(𝑥) en el punto 𝑥 = 𝑎 es el valor del limite, si existe, de un cociente incremental cuando el incremento de la variable tiende a cero. 𝑓′ 𝑎 = lim ℎ→0 ∆𝑦 ℎ = lim ℎ→0 𝑓 𝑎 + ℎ − 𝑓(𝑎) ℎ La función derivada de una función 𝑓(𝑥) es una función que asocia a cada numero real su derivada, si existe. Se denota por 𝑓′ 𝑥 . 𝑓′ 𝑥 = lim ℎ→0 𝑓 𝑥 + ℎ − 𝑓(𝑥) ℎ
  6. 6. 6 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑘 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 0. Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 5 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 0 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑥 𝑛 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑛𝑥 𝑛−1 . Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑥3 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 3𝑥3−1 = 3𝑥2 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑘. ℎ(𝑥) entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑘. ℎ′(𝑥). Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 2𝑥 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 2. 1𝑥1−1 = 1. 𝑥0 = 1 𝑛 𝑥 𝑚 = 𝑥 𝑚 𝑛 . Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑥 𝑛 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑛𝑥 𝑛+1 . Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑥 = 𝑥 1 2 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 1 2 𝑥 1 2 −1 = 1 2 𝑥 −1 2 = 1 2 𝑥
  7. 7. 7 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑔(𝑥) ± ℎ 𝑥 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑔′(𝑥) ± ℎ′(𝑥). Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 3𝑥2 + 5𝑥 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 3. 2𝑥2−1 + 5. 1𝑥1−1 = 6𝑥 + 5𝑥0 = 6𝑥 + 5 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑔 𝑥 . ℎ(𝑥) entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑔 𝑥 . ℎ′ 𝑥 + ℎ 𝑥 . 𝑔′(𝑥). Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 3𝑥4 . 2𝑥5 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 3𝑥4 . 10𝑥4 + 2𝑥5 . 12𝑥3 = 30𝑥8 + 24𝑥8 = 54𝑥8 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝑔(𝑥) ℎ(𝑥) entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = ℎ 𝑥 .𝑔′ 𝑥 −𝑔 𝑥 .ℎ′(𝑥) [ℎ 𝑥 ]2 . Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = 2𝑥−3 𝑥2 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑥2.2− 2𝑥−3 .2𝑥 (𝑥2)2 = 2𝑥2−(4𝑥2−6𝑥) 𝑥4 = 2𝑥2−4𝑥2+6𝑥 𝑥4 = −2𝑥2+6𝑥 𝑥4 = 𝑥.(−2𝑥+6) 𝑥4 = −2𝑥+6 𝑥3 Si 𝑓 𝑥 = ln 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑢′ 𝑢 . Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = ln(3𝑥) = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 3 3𝑥 = 1 𝑥
  8. 8. 8 Es la formula resultante de la derivada de la composición de funciones. 𝑔. 𝑓 ′ 𝑥 = 𝑔′ 𝑓 𝑥 . 𝑓′(𝑥). Ejemplo: 𝑓 𝑥 = (3𝑥2 − 5𝑥)3 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 3. 3𝑥2 − 5𝑥 2 . 𝑥 − 5 = (3𝑥2 − • Seno: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = sin(𝑢) entonces 𝑓 𝑥 = cos 𝑢 . 𝑢′ • Coseno: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = cos 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = − sin 𝑢 . 𝑢′ • Tangente: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = tan(𝑢) entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑠𝑒𝑐2 𝑢 . 𝑢′ • Cotangente: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = cot(𝑢) entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = −𝑐𝑠𝑐2 𝑢 . 𝑢′ • Secante: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = sec(𝑢) entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = sec 𝑢 . tan 𝑢 . 𝑢′ • Cosecante: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = csc(𝑢) entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = − csc 𝑢 . cot 𝑢 . 𝑢′ • Arcoseno: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = arcsin 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑢′ 1−𝑢2 • Arcocoseno: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = arccos 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = − 𝑢′ 1−𝑢2 • Arcotangente: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = arctan 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑢′ 1+𝑢2 • Arcocotangente: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = arccot 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = − 𝑢′ 1+𝑢2
  9. 9. 9 • Arcosecante: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = arcsec 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 𝑢′ 𝑢. 𝑢2−1 • Arcocosecante: Si 𝑓 𝑥 = arccsc 𝑢 entonces 𝑓′ 𝑥 = − 𝑢′ 𝑢. 𝑢2−1 La derivada de una función de 𝑥, 𝑦 = 𝑓(𝑥), recibe el nombre de primera derivada de la función. Si la primera derivada es a su vez una función derivable, su derivada se denomina derivada segunda de la función original y se representa por uno cualquiera de los símbolos 𝑑2 𝑦 𝑑𝑥2 , 𝑦′′ o 𝑓′′(𝑥). La derivada de esta segunda derivada, si existe, es la derivada tercera de la función y se representa por 𝑑3 𝑦 𝑑𝑥3 , 𝑦′′′ o 𝑓′′′(𝑥). Un función es implícita cuando no aparece despejada la variable 𝑦, sino que la relación entre 𝑥 e 𝑦 viene dada por una ecuación de dos incógnitas cuyo segundo miembro es cero. 𝑓 𝑥, 𝑦 = 0
  10. 10. 10 Para hallar la derivada en forma implícita no es necesario despejar 𝑦. Basta derivar tanto el miembro derecho como el izquierdo de la igualdad con respecto a la misma variable, utilizando las reglas vistas hasta ahora y teniendo presente que: • 𝑑 𝑑𝑥 𝑥 = 𝑥′ = 1 • 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑦′ • 𝑑 𝑑𝑥 𝑓 𝑦 𝑥 = 𝑓′ 𝑦 𝑥 𝑦′(𝑥) ① Crecimiento: Si 𝑓 es derivable en 𝑎: 𝑓 es estrictamente creciente en 𝑎 → 𝑓′(𝑎) > 0 ② Decrecimiento: Si 𝑓 es derivable en 𝑎: 𝑓 es estrictamente decreciente en 𝑎 → 𝑓′(𝑎) < 0
  11. 11. 11 Si 𝑓(𝑥) y 𝑓′(𝑥) son derivables en 𝑥 = 𝑎: ① 𝑓′′ 𝑥 > 0 → 𝑓(𝑥) es convexa en 𝑥 = 𝑎 ② 𝑓′′ 𝑥 < 0 → 𝑓(𝑥) es cóncava en 𝑥 = 𝑎 ① Resolver la ecuación 𝑓′ 𝑥 = 0 para calcular los valores críticos. ② Para cada uno de los valores críticos 𝑥 = 𝑥0: • 𝑓(𝑥) tiene un máximo = 𝑓 𝑥0 , si 𝑓′′(𝑥0) < 0 • 𝑓(𝑥) tiene un mínimo = 𝑓 𝑥0 , si 𝑓′′(𝑥0) > 0 • Si 𝑓′′ 𝑥0 = 0 o se hace infinito, nada se puede afirmar. En este ultimo caso hay que recurrir al criterio de la primero derivada. Es un punto en el cual la curva pasa de convexa a cóncava o viceversa. Si 𝑓 y 𝑓′ son derivables en 𝑎, 𝑎 es un punto de inflexión si:
  12. 12. 12 ① Si 𝑓′′ 𝑎 = 0 ② Si 𝑓′′′(𝑎) ≠ 0 Normalmente, en los problemas de aplicación no será necesario demostrarla existencia de un máximo o de un mínimo relativo. A veces, un máximo o un mínimo relativo de una función son un máximo o un mínimo absolutos. En estos casos están justificados los términos máximo, mayor que, menor que, etc. La velocidad instantánea es el limite de la velocidad media cuando ∆𝑡 tiende a cero, es decir, la derivada del espacio respecto al tiempo. 𝑉 𝑡 = lim ∆𝑡→0 ∆𝑒 ∆𝑡 = lim ∆𝑡→0 𝑓 𝑡 + ∆𝑡 − 𝑓(𝑡) ∆𝑡 La velocidad media es el cociente entre el espacio recorrido ∆𝑒 y el tiempo transcurrido. 𝑉𝑚 𝑡 = ∆𝑒 ∆𝑡 = 𝑓 𝑡 + ∆𝑡 − 𝑓(𝑡) ∆𝑡
  13. 13. 13 En cálculo diferencial y análisis matemático, la derivada de una función es la razón de cambio instantánea con la que varía el valor de dicha función matemática, según se modifique el valor de su variable independiente. La derivada de una función es un concepto local, es decir, se calcula como el límite de la rapidez de cambio media de la función en cierto intervalo, cuando el intervalo considerado para la variable independiente se torna cada vez más pequeño. Por eso se habla del valor de la derivada de una función en un punto dado.
  14. 14. 14 Ayres F., JR., Ph. D. (1971). Cálculo diferencial e integral. Naucalpan de Juárez, Edo. De México: LIBROS McGRAW-HILL DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C. V. Ávila, J., Derivada de una función. Descartes. http://recursostic.educacion.es/descartes/web/materiales_didacticos/Derivada_de_u na_funcion/Derivada_de_una_funcion.htm. Wikipedia. Derivadas. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derivada. Marta. Resumen de derivadas. Superprof: material didáctico. https://www.superprof.es/apuntes/escolar/matematicas/calculo/derivadas/resumen- de-derivadas.html.

