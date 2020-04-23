Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Os Atos dos Ap�stolos #01 Catequese do Papa Francisco
O livro... Fala-nos de uma viagem: - da viagem do Evangelho no mundo; - e mostra-nos a liga��o entre a Palavra de Deus e o...
Esta � a diferen�a entre a B�blia e um livro de hist�ria. Segundo S�o Lucas... a palavra humana torna-se eficaz, n�o gra�a...
D�-nos uma for�a muito grande e diversa, de forma a que a palavra se torne din�mica, seja semente de santidade, semente de...
Esta din�mica significa capaz de acender os cora��es e de fazer saltar esquemas, resist�ncias e muros de divis�o...).
Este Esp�rito Santo � o mesmo que, por meio do qual o Filho de Deus foi gerado, o ungiu e amparou na miss�o, gra�as ao qua...
Os Atos dos Ap�stolos... come�a com a narra��o desses mesmos dois acontecimentos. O Evangelho... � conclu�do com a ressurr...
Sa� Lucas fala-nos das apari��es de Jesus que duraram 40 dias. Fala-nos tamb�m dos gestos que realiza, como partilha a ref...
O dom de Deus � concedido gratuitamente e no devido momento. O Senhor d� tudo de gra�a. A salva��o n�o se compra, n�o se p...
Os ap�stolos aguardam esta for�a que vem do Esp�rito Santo, a din�mica de Deus, rezando com perseveran�a, como se n�o foss...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Os atos dos apostolos #01

32 views

Published on

Catequeses do Papa Francisco

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Os atos dos apostolos #01

  1. 1. Os Atos dos Ap�stolos #01 Catequese do Papa Francisco
  2. 2. O livro... Fala-nos de uma viagem: - da viagem do Evangelho no mundo; - e mostra-nos a liga��o entre a Palavra de Deus e o Esp�rito Santo que inaugura o tempo da evangeliza��o. Protagonistas dos Atos: - Palavra de Deus; - Esp�rito Santo.
  3. 3. Esta � a diferen�a entre a B�blia e um livro de hist�ria. Segundo S�o Lucas... a palavra humana torna-se eficaz, n�o gra�as � ret�rica, mas gra�as ao Esp�rito Santo que � a din�mica de Deus.
  4. 4. D�-nos uma for�a muito grande e diversa, de forma a que a palavra se torne din�mica, seja semente de santidade, semente de vida, seja eficaz. O Esp�rito Santo...
  5. 5. Esta din�mica significa capaz de acender os cora��es e de fazer saltar esquemas, resist�ncias e muros de divis�o...).
  6. 6. Este Esp�rito Santo � o mesmo que, por meio do qual o Filho de Deus foi gerado, o ungiu e amparou na miss�o, gra�as ao qual escolheu os seus ap�stolos.
  7. 7. Os Atos dos Ap�stolos... come�a com a narra��o desses mesmos dois acontecimentos. O Evangelho... � conclu�do com a ressurrei��o e a ascens�o de Jesus.
  8. 8. Sa� Lucas fala-nos das apari��es de Jesus que duraram 40 dias. Fala-nos tamb�m dos gestos que realiza, como partilha a refei��o com os seus. Convida-os a viver confiantes na expectativa do cumprimento da promessa do Pai: �Sereis batizados no Esp�rito Santo.� (At 1,5) O batismo no Esp�rito Santo � a experi�ncia que nos permite entrar numa comunh�o pessoal com Deus.
  9. 9. O dom de Deus � concedido gratuitamente e no devido momento. O Senhor d� tudo de gra�a. A salva��o n�o se compra, n�o se paga; � um dom gratuito. (ler At 1, 7-8)
  10. 10. Os ap�stolos aguardam esta for�a que vem do Esp�rito Santo, a din�mica de Deus, rezando com perseveran�a, como se n�o fossem muitos mas um s�. Rezando em unidade e com perseveran�a.

×