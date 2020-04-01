Catechesi Giovanile - Cap.XXII - Preghiera

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Catechesi Giovanile
Il corso Questo corso di Catechesi Giovanile è incentrato su questioni particolari della fede. A supporto del normale perc...
Avvertenze Questo per-corso non è in alcun modo legato alla chiesa, non è stato ne commissionato ne visionato né approvato...
La Preghiera CAPITOLO XXII
La Preghiera
Preghiera "Come per noi è sempre necessario il respiro per la vita del corpo, così è del tutto necessaria la continua preg...
Perché si sente il bisogno di pregare 535. Perché esiste una chiamata universale alla preghiera? Perché Dio, per primo, tr...
545. Perché è efficace la nostra preghiera? La nostra preghiera è efficace, perché è unita nella fede a quella di Gesù. In...
551. Che cos'è la Benedizione? La Benedizione è la risposta dell'uomo ai doni di Dio: noi benediciamo l'Onnipotente che pe...
555. Quando si rende a Dio l'azione di grazie? La Chiesa rende grazie a Dio incessantemente, soprattutto celebrando l'Euca...
Guide per la preghiera 564. In che modo i Santi sono guide per la preghiera? I Santi sono i nostri modelli di preghiera e ...
Vediamo quali sono le tipologie di preghiera: LE ESPRESSIONI DELLA PREGHIERA 569. Come si caratterizza la preghiera vocale...
La meditazione 2705 La meditazione è soprattutto una ricerca. Lo spirito cerca di comprendere il perché e il come della vi...
La preghiera contemplativa 2711 L'entrata nella preghiera contemplativa è analoga a quella della liturgia eucaristica: « r...
2716 La preghiera contemplativa è ascolto della Parola di Dio. Lungi dall'essere passivo, questo ascolto si identifica con...
IL COMBATTIMENTO DELLA PREGHIERA 572. Perché la preghiera è un combattimento? La preghiera è un dono della grazia, ma pres...
575. Come fortificare la nostra confidenza filiale? La confidenza filiale è messa alla prova quando pensiamo di non essere...
La Preghiera 577. Che cos'è la preghiera dell’Ora di Gesù? È chiamata così la preghiera sacerdotale di Gesù all'Ultima Cen...
La Preghiera 12 Quand'ero con loro, io conservavo nel tuo nome coloro che mi hai dato e li ho custoditi; nessuno di loro è...
Il Padre Nostro « LA SINTESI DI TUTTO IL VANGELO » 579. Qual è il posto del Padre Nostro nelle Scritture? Il Padre Nostro ...
584. Perché diciamo Padre «Nostro»? «Nostro» esprime una relazione totalmente nuova con Dio. Quando preghiamo il Padre, lo...
LE SETTE DOMANDE 587. Come è composta la preghiera del Signore? Essa contiene sette domande a Dio Padre. Le prime tre, più...
590. Che cosa domanda la Chiesa pregando: «Venga il tuo Regno»? La Chiesa invoca la venuta finale del Regno di Dio attrave...
593. Qual è il senso specificamente cristiano di questa domanda? Poiché «l'uomo non vive soltanto di pane, ma di ogni paro...
596. Che cosa significa: «Non ci indurre in tentazione»? Noi domandiamo a Dio Padre di non lasciarci soli e in balia della...
I due comandamenti di carità 1. Amerai il Signore tuo Dio, con tutto il tuo cuore, con tutta la tua anima e con tutta la t...
Le Beatitudini (Mt 5,3-12) Beati i poveri in spirito, perché di essi è il regno dei cieli. Beati gli afflitti, perché sara...
Le sette opere di misericordia spirituale 1. Consigliare i dubbiosi. 2. Insegnare agli ignoranti. 3. Ammonire i peccatori....
Alla luce di tutto questo, vediamo di scrivere alcuni punti fermi sulla preghiera. La preghiera è un venire in contatto co...
La Preghiera ...ma chiediamo di cambiare dentro! Cosa vuol dire che le avversità arrivano perlopiù dall’uomo? Pensiamoci u...
Pensate che i suoi genitori non gli diano amore? Io ritengo che gliene diano dieci volte di più. Non farà parte del nostro...
quel momento, ma poi andiamo avanti, capiamo dove abbiamo sbagliato e da quel momento avremo del know-how in più. ● Oltre ...
la preghiera proprio qui ci da la forza per superare questi momenti! La Preghiera ...ma chiediamo di cambiare dentro! Cosa...
Strano, difﬁcile che possa sembrare, questo è il vero senso della preghiera. E’ un contatto con Dio, un contatto spiritual...
Fine Lezione
  1. 1. Catechesi Giovanile
  2. 2. Il corso Questo corso di Catechesi Giovanile è incentrato su questioni particolari della fede. A supporto del normale percorso catechesi, si affrontano qui tematiche più mature o particolari. Naturalmente è da intendersi quindi non come un corso completo, ma un sussidio ad una formazione cattolica già matura. Consigliato in particolare ai giovani che hanno terminato il normale ciclo di studi del catechismo e vogliano affrontare tematiche più serie. Questo in particolare per prepararli alle tentazioni proprie che si ricevono a questa età, in modo da poterli formare meglio e dare loro maggior forza con cui combattere, la forza della conoscenza, ovviamente che è qui tratta esclusivamente dalle scritture, dalla vita dei santi, dalle testimonianze religiose e dal magistero. Corso posto sotto la protezione del Beato Carlo Acutis
  3. 3. Avvertenze Questo per-corso non è in alcun modo legato alla chiesa, non è stato ne commissionato ne visionato né approvato, ma è solo frutto di riﬂessioni personali ed in linea teorica è rivolto ai miei ﬁgli, estendendone tuttavia a tutti la visione per libera fruizione. Non saranno accettate critiche, discussioni, commenti di alcun tipo per tale motivo, ma rimarrà tutto esclusivamente rivolto alla sfera privata: ciascuno ne tragga ciò che ritiene giusto e ne disprezzi ciò che ritiene opportuno.
  4. 4. La Preghiera CAPITOLO XXII
  5. 5. La Preghiera
  6. 6. Preghiera "Come per noi è sempre necessario il respiro per la vita del corpo, così è del tutto necessaria la continua preghiera per la salute dell’anima” San Benedetto DAL COMPENDIO DEL CATECHISMO DELLA CHIESA CATTOLICA: 534. Che cos'è la preghiera? La preghiera è l'elevazione dell'anima a Dio o la domanda a Dio di beni conformi alla sua volontà. Essa è sempre dono di Dio che viene ad incontrare l'uomo. La preghiera cristiana è relazione personale e viva dei figli di Dio con il loro Padre infinitamente buono, con il Figlio suo Gesù Cristo e con lo Spirito Santo che abita nel loro cuore La Preghiera Elevazione a Dio
  7. 7. Perché si sente il bisogno di pregare 535. Perché esiste una chiamata universale alla preghiera? Perché Dio, per primo, tramite la creazione, chiama ogni essere dal nulla, e, anche dopo la caduta, l'uomo continua ad essere capace di riconoscere il suo Creatore conservando il desiderio di Colui che l'aveva chiamato all'esistenza. Tutte le religioni, e in modo particolare tutta la storia della salvezza, testimoniano questo desiderio di Dio da parte dell'uomo, ma è Dio il primo ad attrarre incessantemente ogni persona all'incontro misterioso della preghiera. 544. Come Gesù ci insegna a pregare? Gesù ci insegna a pregare, non solo con la preghiera del Padre nostro, ma anche quando prega. In questo modo, oltre al contenuto, ci mostra le disposizioni richieste per una vera preghiera: la purezza del cuore, che cerca il Regno e perdona i nemici; la fiducia audace e filiale, che va al di là di ciò che sentiamo e comprendiamo; la vigilanza, che protegge il discepolo dalla tentazione. La Preghiera Insegnamento di Gesù Bisogno universale
  8. 8. 545. Perché è efficace la nostra preghiera? La nostra preghiera è efficace, perché è unita nella fede a quella di Gesù. In lui la preghiera cristiana diventa comunione d'amore con il Padre. Possiamo in tal caso presentare le nostre richieste a Dio e venire esauditi: «Chiedete e otterrete, perché la vostra gioia sia piena» (Gv 16,24). 549. Come interviene lo Spirito Santo nella preghiera della Chiesa? Lo Spirito Santo, Maestro interiore della preghiera cristiana, forma la Chiesa alla vita di preghiera e la fa entrare sempre più profondamente nella contemplazione e nell'unione con l'insondabile mistero di Cristo. Le forme di preghiera, quali sono espresse negli Scritti apostolici e canonici, rimarranno normative per la preghiera cristiana. 561. Qual è il ruolo dello Spirito Santo nella preghiera? Poiché lo Spirito Santo è il Maestro interiore della preghiera cristiana e «noi non sappiamo che cosa dobbiamo chiedere» (Rm 8,26), la Chiesa ci esorta a invocarlo e ad implorarlo in ogni occasione: «Vieni, Spirito Santo!». La Preghiera Spirito Santo Perchè funziona
  9. 9. 551. Che cos'è la Benedizione? La Benedizione è la risposta dell'uomo ai doni di Dio: noi benediciamo l'Onnipotente che per primo ci benedice e ci colma dei suoi doni. 552. Come si può definire l'adorazione? L'adorazione è la prosternazione dell'uomo, che si riconosce creatura davanti al suo Creatore tre volte santo. 553. Quali sono le diverse forme della preghiera di domanda? Può essere una domanda di perdono o anche una richiesta umile e fiduciosa per tutti i nostri bisogni sia spirituali che materiali. Ma la prima realtà da desiderare è l'avvento del Regno. 554. In cosa consiste l'intercessione? L'intercessione consiste nel chiedere in favore di un altro. Essa ci conforma e ci unisce alla preghiera di Gesù, che intercede presso il Padre per tutti gli uomini, in particolare per i peccatori. L'intercessione deve estendersi anche ai nemici. La Preghiera Forme di Preghiera 550. Quali sono le forme essenziali della preghiera cristiana? Sono la benedizione e l'adorazione, la preghiera di domanda e l'intercessione, il ringraziamento e la lode. L'Eucaristia contiene ed esprime tutte le forme di preghiera. Benedizione Adorazione Domanda (perdono/dono) Intercessione
  10. 10. 555. Quando si rende a Dio l'azione di grazie? La Chiesa rende grazie a Dio incessantemente, soprattutto celebrando l'Eucaristia, in cui Cristo la fa partecipare alla sua azione di grazie al Padre. Ogni avvenimento diventa per il cristiano motivo d'azione di grazie. 556. Che cos'è la preghiera di lode? La lode è la forma di preghiera che più immediatamente riconosce che Dio è Dio. É completamente disinteressata: canta Dio per se stesso e gli rende gloria perché egli è. La Preghiera Sant’Agostino: “come il corpo non può vivere senza anima, così l’anima senza la preghiera è morta e manda un grande cattivo odore” (De oratione Dominica 1,1) 558. Quali sono le sorgenti della preghiera cristiana? Esse sono: - la Parola di Dio, che ci dà la « sublime scienza» di Cristo (Fil 3,8); la Liturgia della Chiesa, che annuncia, attualizza e comunica il mistero della salvezza; le virtù teologali; le situazioni quotidiane, perché in esse possiamo incontrare Dio. Ringraziamento Lode
  11. 11. Guide per la preghiera 564. In che modo i Santi sono guide per la preghiera? I Santi sono i nostri modelli di preghiera e a loro domandiamo anche di intercedere, presso la Santissima Trinità, per noi e per il mondo intero. La loro intercessione è il più alto servizio che rendono al disegno di Dio. Nella comunione dei Santi, si sono sviluppati, lungo la storia della Chiesa, diversi tipi di spiritualità, che insegnano a vivere e a praticare la preghiera. 565. Chi può educare alla preghiera? La famiglia cristiana costituisce il primo focolare dell'educazione alla preghiera. La preghiera familiare quotidiana è particolarmente raccomandata, perché è la prima testimonianza della vita di preghiera della Chiesa. La catechesi, i gruppi di preghiera, la «direzione spirituale» costituiscono una scuola e un aiuto alla preghiera. 566. Quali sono i luoghi favorevoli alla preghiera? Si può pregare dovunque, ma la scelta di un luogo appropriato non è indifferente per la preghiera. La chiesa è il luogo proprio della preghiera liturgica e dell'adorazione eucaristica. Anche altri luoghi aiutano a pregare, come un «angolo di preghiera» in casa; un monastero; un santuario. La Preghiera Best Practice Santi Gli Educatori Luoghi
  12. 12. Vediamo quali sono le tipologie di preghiera: LE ESPRESSIONI DELLA PREGHIERA 569. Come si caratterizza la preghiera vocale? La preghiera vocale associa il corpo alla preghiera interiore del cuore. Anche la più interiore delle preghiere non potrebbe fare a meno della preghiera vocale. In ogni caso essa deve sempre sgorgare da una fede personale. Con il Padre Nostro Gesù ci ha insegnato una formula perfetta di preghiera vocale. 570. Che cos'è la meditazione? La meditazione è una riflessione orante, che parte soprattutto dalla Parola di Dio nella Bibbia. Mette in azione l'intelligenza, l'immaginazione, l'emozione, il desiderio, per approfondire la nostra fede, convenire il nostro cuore e fortificare la nostra volontà di seguire Cristo. È una tappa preliminare verso l'unione d'amore con il Signore. 571. Che cos'è la preghiera contemplativa? La preghiera contemplativa è un semplice sguardo su Dio nel silenzio e nell'amore. E un dono di Dio, un momento di fede pura, durante il quale l'orante cerca Cristo, si rimette alla volontà amorosa del Padre e raccoglie il suo essere sotto l'azione dello Spirito. Santa Teresa d'Avila la definisce un intimo rapporto di amicizia, «nel quale ci si intrattiene spesso da solo a solo con Dio da cui ci si sa amati». La Preghiera Tipologie di Preghiera Preghiera Vocale Meditazione Preghiera Contemplativa
  13. 13. La meditazione 2705 La meditazione è soprattutto una ricerca. Lo spirito cerca di comprendere il perché e il come della vita cristiana, per aderire e rispondere a ciò che il Signore chiede. Ci vuole un'attenzione difficile da disciplinare. Abitualmente ci si aiuta con qualche libro, e ai cristiani non mancano: la Sacra Scrittura, particolarmente il Vangelo, le sante icone, i testi liturgici del giorno o del tempo, gli scritti dei Padri della vita spirituale, le opere di spiritualità, il grande libro della creazione e quello della storia, la pagina dell'« Oggi » di Dio. 2706 Meditare quanto si legge porta ad appropriarsene, confrontandolo con se stessi. Qui si apre un altro libro: quello della vita. Si passa dai pensieri alla realtà. A misura dell'umiltà e della fede che si ha, vi si scoprono i moti che agitano il cuore e li si può discernere. Si tratta di fare la verità per venire alla luce: « Signore, che cosa vuoi che io faccia? ». 2707 I metodi di meditazione sono tanti quanti i maestri spirituali. Un cristiano deve meditare regolarmente, altrimenti rassomiglia ai tre primi terreni della parabola del seminatore. 183 Ma un metodo non è che una guida; l'importante è avanzare, con lo Spirito Santo, sull'unica via della preghiera: Cristo Gesù. La Preghiera Meditazione Approfondimenti
  14. 14. La preghiera contemplativa 2711 L'entrata nella preghiera contemplativa è analoga a quella della liturgia eucaristica: « raccogliere » il cuore, concentrare tutto il nostro essere sotto l'azione dello Spirito Santo, abitare la dimora del Signore che siamo noi, ridestare la fede per entrare nella presenza di colui che ci attende, far cadere le nostre maschere e rivolgere il nostro cuore verso il Signore che ci ama, al fine di consegnarci a lui come un'offerta da purificare e da trasformare. 2714 La preghiera contemplativa è anche il tempo forte per eccellenza della preghiera. Durante la preghiera contemplativa, il Padre ci rafforza potentemente con il suo Spirito nell'uomo interiore, perché Cristo abiti per la fede nei nostri cuori e noi veniamo radicati e fondati nella carità. 188 2715 La preghiera contemplativa è sguardo di fede fissato su Gesù. « Io lo guardo ed egli mi guarda », diceva, al tempo del suo santo Curato, il contadino d'Ars in preghiera davanti al Tabernacolo. 189 Questa attenzione a lui è rinuncia all'« io ». Il suo sguardo purifica il cuore. La luce dello sguardo di Gesù illumina gli occhi del nostro cuore; ci insegna a vedere tutto nella luce della sua verità e della sua compassione per tutti gli uomini. La preghiera contemplativa porta il suo sguardo anche sui misteri della vita di Cristo. In questo modo conduce alla « conoscenza interiore del Signore » per amarlo e seguirlo di più. 190 La Preghiera Preghiera Contemplativa
  15. 15. 2716 La preghiera contemplativa è ascolto della Parola di Dio. Lungi dall'essere passivo, questo ascolto si identifica con l'obbedienza della fede, incondizionata accoglienza del servo e adesione piena d'amore del figlio. Partecipa al « sì » del Figlio fattosi Servo e al « fiat » della sua umile serva. 2717 La preghiera contemplativa è silenzio, « simbolo del mondo futuro » 191 o « silenzioso amore ». 192 Nella preghiera contemplativa le parole non sono discorsi, ma come ramoscelli che alimentano il fuoco dell'amore. È in questo silenzio, insopportabile all'uomo « esteriore », che il Padre ci dice il suo Verbo incarnato, sofferente, morto e risorto, e che lo Spirito filiale ci fa partecipare alla preghiera di Gesù. 2718 La preghiera contemplativa è unione alla preghiera di Cristo nella misura in cui fa partecipare al suo mistero. Il mistero di Cristo è celebrato dalla Chiesa nell'Eucaristia, e lo Spirito Santo lo fa vivere nella preghiera contemplativa, affinché sia manifestato attraverso la carità in atto. 2719 La preghiera contemplativa è una comunione d'amore portatrice di vita per la moltitudine, nella misura in cui è consenso a dimorare nella notte oscura della fede. La notte pasquale della risurrezione passa attraverso quella dell'agonia e della tomba. Il suo Spirito (e non la « carne » che è « debole ») fa sì che nella preghiera contemplativa traduciamo in vita questi tre tempi forti. E necessario acconsentire a vegliare un'ora con lui. La Preghiera Preghiera Contemplativa
  16. 16. IL COMBATTIMENTO DELLA PREGHIERA 572. Perché la preghiera è un combattimento? La preghiera è un dono della grazia, ma presuppone sempre una risposta decisa da parte nostra, perché colui che prega combatte contro se stesso, l'ambiente, e soprattutto contro il Tentatore, che fa di tutto per distoglierlo dalla preghiera. Il combattimento della preghiera è inseparabile dal progresso della vita spirituale. Si prega come si vive, perché si vive come si prega. 573. Ci sono obiezioni alla preghiera? Oltre a concezioni erronee, molti pensano di non avere il tempo di pregare o che sia inutile pregare. Coloro che pregano possono scoraggiarsi di fronte alle difficoltà e agli apparenti insuccessi. Per vincere questi ostacoli sono necessarie l'umiltà, la fiducia e la perseveranza. 574. Quali sono le difficoltà della preghiera? La distrazione è la difficoltà abituale della nostra preghiera. Essa distoglie dall'attenzione a Dio, e può anche rivelare ciò a cui siamo attaccati. Il nostro cuore allora deve tornare umilmente al Signore. La preghiera è spesso insidiata dall'aridità, il cui superamento permette nella fede di aderire al Signore anche senza una consolazione sensibile. L'accidia è una forma di pigrizia spirituale dovuta al rilassamento della vigilanza e alla mancata custodia del cuore. La Preghiera Difficoltà Il Tentatore Poco tempo? Inutile? Distrazione, Aridità, Accidia
  17. 17. 575. Come fortificare la nostra confidenza filiale? La confidenza filiale è messa alla prova quando pensiamo di non essere esauditi. Dobbiamo chiederci allora se Dio è per noi un Padre di cui cerchiamo di compiere la volontà, oppure è un semplice mezzo per ottenere quello che vogliamo. Se la nostra preghiera si unisce a quella di Gesù, sappiamo che egli ci concede molto più di questo o di quel dono: riceviamo lo Spirito Santo che trasforma il nostro cuore. 576. È possibile pregare in ogni momento? Pregare è sempre possibile, perché il tempo del cristiano è il tempo del Cristo risorto, il quale «rimane con noi tutti i giorni» (Mt 28,20). Preghiera e vita cristiana sono perciò inseparabili. La Preghiera Forza «È possibile, anche al mercato o durante una passeggiata solitaria, fare una frequente e fervorosa preghiera. È possibile pure nel vostro negozio, sia mentre comperate sia mentre vendete, o anche mentre cucinate» (san Giovanni Crisostomo). Sempre!
  18. 18. La Preghiera 577. Che cos'è la preghiera dell’Ora di Gesù? È chiamata così la preghiera sacerdotale di Gesù all'Ultima Cena. Gesù, il Sommo Sacerdote della Nuova Alleanza, la rivolge al Padre quando giunge l’Ora del suo «passaggio» a lui, l'Ora del suo sacrificio. Giovanni 17 1 Così parlò Gesù. Quindi, alzati gli occhi al cielo, disse: «Padre, è giunta l'ora, glorifica il Figlio tuo, perché il Figlio glorifichi te. 2 Poiché tu gli hai dato potere sopra ogni essere umano, perché egli dia la vita eterna a tutti coloro che gli hai dato. 3 Questa è la vita eterna: che conoscano te, l'unico vero Dio, e colui che hai mandato, Gesù Cristo. 4 Io ti ho glorificato sopra la terra, compiendo l'opera che mi hai dato da fare. 5 E ora, Padre, glorificami davanti a te, con quella gloria che avevo presso di te prima che il mondo fosse. 6 Ho fatto conoscere il tuo nome agli uomini che mi hai dato dal mondo. Erano tuoi e li hai dati a me ed essi hanno osservato la tua parola. 7 Ora essi sanno che tutte le cose che mi hai dato vengono da te, 8 perché le parole che hai dato a me io le ho date a loro; essi le hanno accolte e sanno veramente che sono uscito da te e hanno creduto che tu mi hai mandato. 9 Io prego per loro; non prego per il mondo, ma per coloro che mi hai dato, perché sono tuoi. 10 Tutte le cose mie sono tue e tutte le cose tue sono mie, e io sono glorificato in loro. 11 Io non sono più nel mondo; essi invece sono nel mondo, e io vengo a te. Padre santo, custodisci nel tuo nome coloro che mi hai dato, perché siano una cosa sola, come noi. La Preghiera di gesù
  19. 19. La Preghiera 12 Quand'ero con loro, io conservavo nel tuo nome coloro che mi hai dato e li ho custoditi; nessuno di loro è andato perduto, tranne il figlio della perdizione, perché si adempisse la Scrittura. 13 Ma ora io vengo a te e dico queste cose mentre sono ancora nel mondo, perché abbiano in se stessi la pienezza della mia gioia. 14 Io ho dato a loro la tua parola e il mondo li ha odiati perché essi non sono del mondo, come io non sono del mondo. 15 Non chiedo che tu li tolga dal mondo, ma che li custodisca dal maligno. 16 Essi non sono del mondo, come io non sono del mondo. 17 Consacrali nella verità. La tua parola è verità. 18 Come tu mi hai mandato nel mondo, anch'io li ho mandati nel mondo; 19 per loro io consacro me stesso, perché siano anch'essi consacrati nella verità. 20 Non prego solo per questi, ma anche per quelli che per la loro parola crederanno in me; 21 perché tutti siano una sola cosa. Come tu, Padre, sei in me e io in te, siano anch'essi in noi una cosa sola, perché il mondo creda che tu mi hai mandato. 22 E la gloria che tu hai dato a me, io l'ho data a loro, perché siano come noi una cosa sola. 23 Io in loro e tu in me, perché siano perfetti nell'unità e il mondo sappia che tu mi hai mandato e li hai amati come hai amato me. 24 Padre, voglio che anche quelli che mi hai dato siano con me dove sono io, perché contemplino la mia gloria, quella che mi hai dato; poiché tu mi hai amato prima della creazione del mondo. 25 Padre giusto, il mondo non ti ha conosciuto, ma io ti ho conosciuto; questi sanno che tu mi hai mandato. 26 E io ho fatto conoscere loro il tuo nome e lo farò conoscere, perché l'amore con il quale mi hai amato sia in essi e io in loro». La Preghiera di gesù
  20. 20. Il Padre Nostro « LA SINTESI DI TUTTO IL VANGELO » 579. Qual è il posto del Padre Nostro nelle Scritture? Il Padre Nostro è la «sintesi di tutto il Vangelo» (Tertulliano), «la preghiera perfettissima» (san Tommaso d'Aquino). Situato al centro del Discorso della Montagna (Mt 5-7), riprende sotto forma di preghiera il contenuto essenziale del Vangelo. « PADRE NOSTRO CHE SEI NEI CIELI » 582. Perché possiamo «osare avvicinarci in piena confidenza» al Padre? Perché Gesù, il nostro Redentore, ci introduce davanti al Volto del Padre, e il suo Spirito fa di noi dei figli. Possiamo così pregare il Padre Nostro con una fiducia semplice e filiale, una gioiosa sicurezza e un'umile audacia, con la certezza di essere amati ed esauditi. 583. Com'è possibile invocare Dio come «Padre»? Possiamo invocare il «Padre» perché il Figlio di Dio fatto uomo ce lo ha rivelato e il suo Spirito ce lo fa conoscere. L'invocazione del Padre ci fa entrare nel suo mistero con uno stupore sempre nuovo, e suscita in noi il desiderio di un comportamento filiale. Con la preghiera del Signore siamo quindi consapevoli di essere figli del Padre nel Figlio. La Preghiera Il Padre Nostro
  21. 21. 584. Perché diciamo Padre «Nostro»? «Nostro» esprime una relazione totalmente nuova con Dio. Quando preghiamo il Padre, lo adoriamo e lo glorifichiamo con il Figlio e lo Spirito. Siamo in Cristo il «suo» Popolo, e lui è il «nostro» Dio, da ora e per l'eternità. Diciamo, infatti, Padre «nostro», perché la Chiesa di Cristo è la comunione di una moltitudine di fratelli che hanno «un cuore solo e un'anima sola» (At 4,32). 585. Con quale spirito di comunione e di missione preghiamo Dio Padre «nostro»? Poiché pregare il Padre «nostro» è un bene comune dei battezzati, questi sentono l'urgente appello di partecipare alla preghiera di Gesù per l'unità dei suoi discepoli. Pregare il «Padre Nostro» è pregare con tutti gli uomini e per l'umanità intera, affinché tutti conoscano l'unico e vero Dio e siano riuniti in unità. 586. Che cosa significa l'espressione «che sei nei cieli»? Questa espressione biblica non indica un luogo, ma un modo di essere: Dio è al di là e al di sopra di tutto. Essa designa la maestà, la santità di Dio, e anche la sua presenza nel cuore dei giusti. Il cielo, o la Casa del Padre, costituisce la vera patria verso cui tendiamo nella speranza, mentre siamo ancora sulla terra. Noi viviamo già in essa «nascosti con Cristo in Dio» (Col 3,3). La Preghiera Il Padre Nostro
  22. 22. LE SETTE DOMANDE 587. Come è composta la preghiera del Signore? Essa contiene sette domande a Dio Padre. Le prime tre, più teologali, ci portano verso di lui, per la sua gloria: è proprio dell'amore pensare innanzitutto a colui che si ama. Esse suggeriscono che cosa dobbiamo in particolare domandargli: la santificazione del suo Nome, l'avvento del suo Regno, la realizzazione della sua volontà. Le ultime quattro presentano al Padre di misericordia le nostre miserie e le nostre attese. Gli chiedono di nutrirci, di perdonarci, di sostenerci nelle tentazioni e di liberarci dal Maligno. 588. Che cosa significa: «Sia santificato il tuo nome»? Santificare il Nome di Dio è innanzitutto una lode che riconosce Dio come Santo. Infatti, Dio ha rivelato il suo santo Nome a Mosè e ha voluto che il suo popolo gli fosse consacrato come una nazione santa in cui egli dimora. 589. Come è santificato il Nome di Dio in noi e nel mondo? Santificare il Nome di Dio che ci chiama «alla santificazione» (1 Ts 4,7) è desiderare che la consacrazione battesimale vivifichi tutta la nostra vita. Inoltre, è domandare, con la nostra vita e con la nostra preghiera, che il Nome di Dio sia conosciuto e benedetto da ogni uomo. La Preghiera Le 7 DOMANDE del Padre Nostro Santificazione del Suo Nome
  23. 23. 590. Che cosa domanda la Chiesa pregando: «Venga il tuo Regno»? La Chiesa invoca la venuta finale del Regno di Dio attraverso il ritorno di Cristo nella gloria. Ma la Chiesa prega anche perché il Regno di Dio cresca fin da oggi mediante la santificazione degli uomini nello Spirito e, grazie al loro impegno, con il servizio della giustizia e della pace, secondo le Beatitudini. Questa domanda è il grido dello Spirito e della Sposa: «Vieni, Signore Gesù!» (Ap 22,20). 591. Perché domandare: «Sia fatta la tua volontà come in cielo così in terra»? La volontà del Padre è che «tutti gli uomini siano salvati» (1 Tm 2,3). Per questo Gesù è venuto: per compiere perfettamente la Volontà salvifica del Padre. Noi preghiamo Dio Padre di unire la nostra volontà a quella del Figlio suo, sull'esempio di Maria Santissima e dei Santi. Domandiamo che il suo disegno benevolo si realizzi pienamente sulla terra come già nel cielo. È mediante la preghiera che possiamo «discernere la volontà di Dio» (Rm 12,2) e ottenere la «costanza per compierla» (Eb 10,36). 592. Qual è il senso della domanda: «Dacci oggi il nostro pane quotidiano»? Chiedendo a Dio, con l'abbandono fiducioso dei figli, il nutrimento quotidiano necessario a tutti per la propria sussistenza, riconosciamo quanto Dio nostro Padre sia buono al di là di ogni bontà. Domandiamo anche la grazia di saper agire perché la giustizia e la condivisione permettano all'abbondanza degli uni di sopperire ai bisogni degli altri. La Preghiera Avvento del Suo Regno Realizzazione della Sua Volontà Nostro nutrimento
  24. 24. 593. Qual è il senso specificamente cristiano di questa domanda? Poiché «l'uomo non vive soltanto di pane, ma di ogni parola che esce dalla bocca di Dio» (Mt 4,4), questa domanda riguarda ugualmente la fame della Parola di Dio e quella del Corpo di Cristo ricevuto nell'Eucaristia, come pure la fame dello Spirito Santo. Noi lo domandiamo con una confidenza assoluta, per oggi, l'oggi di Dio, e questo ci viene dato soprattutto nell'Eucaristia, che anticipa il banchetto del Regno che verrà. 594. Perché diciamo: «Rimetti a noi i nostri debiti come noi li rimettiamo ai nostri debitori»? Chiedendo a Dio Padre di perdonarci, ci riconosciamo peccatori dinanzi a lui. Ma confessiamo al tempo stesso la sua misericordia, perché, nel Figlio suo e attraverso i sacramenti, «riceviamo la redenzione, la remissione dei peccati» (Col 1,14). La nostra domanda, tuttavia, verrà esaudita solo a condizione che noi, prima, abbiamo a nostra volta perdonato. 595. Com'è possibile il perdono? La misericordia penetra nel nostro cuore solo se noi pure sappiamo perdonare, persino ai nostri nemici. Ora, anche se per l'uomo sembra impossibile soddisfare a questa esigenza, il cuore che si offre allo Spirito Santo può, come Cristo, amare fino all'estremo della carità, tramutare la ferita in compassione, trasformare l'offesa in intercessione. Il perdono partecipa della misericordia divina ed è un vertice della preghiera cristiana. La Preghiera Perdono Attenzione: Pane quotidiano = Eucarestia!
  25. 25. 596. Che cosa significa: «Non ci indurre in tentazione»? Noi domandiamo a Dio Padre di non lasciarci soli e in balia della tentazione. Domandiamo allo Spirito di saper discernere, da una parte, fra la prova che fa crescere nel bene e la tentazione che conduce al peccato e alla morte, e, dall'altra, fra essere tentati e consentire alla tentazione. Questa domanda ci unisce a Gesù che ha vinto la tentazione con la sua preghiera. Essa sollecita la grazia della vigilanza e della perseveranza finale. 597. Perché concludiamo domandando: «Ma liberaci dal Male»? Il Male indica la persona di Satana, che si oppone a Dio e che è «il seduttore di tutta la terra» (Ap 12,9). La vittoria sul diavolo è già conseguita da Cristo. Ma noi preghiamo affinché la famiglia umana sia liberata da Satana e dalle sue opere. Domandiamo anche il dono prezioso della pace e la grazia dell'attesa perseverante della venuta di Cristo, che ci libererà definitivamente dal Maligno. 598. Cosa significa l'Amen finale? «Al termine della preghiera, tu dici: Amen, sottoscrivendo con l'Amen, che significa "Così sia", tutto ciò che è contenuto nella preghiera, insegnata da Dio» (san Cirillo di Gerusalemme). La Preghiera Sostenerci nelle tentazioni Liberazione dal maligno Amen
  26. 26. I due comandamenti di carità 1. Amerai il Signore tuo Dio, con tutto il tuo cuore, con tutta la tua anima e con tutta la tua mente. 2. Amerai il prossimo tuo come te stesso. La regola d'oro (Mt 7,12) Tutto quanto volete che gli uomini facciano a voi, anche voi fatelo a loro. La Preghiera Il compendio ed il catechismo terminano con un elenco di alcune “formule”, punti importanti. Vale la pena riportarli qui. FORMULE DI DOTTRINA CATTOLICA I cinque precetti della Chiesa 1. Partecipare alla Messa la domenica e le altre feste comandate e rimanere liberi da lavori e da attività che potrebbero impedire la santificazione di tali giorni. 2. Confessare i propri peccati almeno una volta all'anno. 3. Ricevere il sacramento dell'Eucaristia almeno a Pasqua. 4. Astenersi dal mangiare carne e osservare il digiuno nei giorni stabiliti dalla Chiesa. 5. Sovvenire alle necessità materiali della Chiesa stessa, secondo le proprie possibilità. Formule di Dottrina
  27. 27. Le Beatitudini (Mt 5,3-12) Beati i poveri in spirito, perché di essi è il regno dei cieli. Beati gli afflitti, perché saranno consolati. Beati i miti, perché erediteranno la terra. Beati quelli che hanno fame e sete della giustizia, perché saranno saziati. Beati i misericordiosi, perché troveranno misericordia. Beati i puri di cuore, perché vedranno Dio. Beati gli operatori di pace, perché saranno chiamati figli di Dio. Beati i perseguitati per causa della giustizia, perché di essi è il regno dei cieli. Beati voi quando vi insulteranno, vi perseguiteranno e, mentendo, diranno ogni sorta di male contro di voi, per causa mia. Rallegratevi ed esultate, perché grande è la vostra ricompensa nei cieli. La Preghiera Le sette opere di misericordia corporale 1. Dar da mangiare agli affamati. 2. Dar da bere agli assetati. 3. Vestire gli ignudi. 4. Alloggiare i pellegrini. 5. Visitare gli infermi. 6. Visitare i carcerati. 7. Seppellire i morti. Le tre virtù teologali 1. Fede 2. Speranza 3. Carità. Le quattro virtù cardinali 1. Prudenza 2. Giustizia 3. Fortezza 4. Temperanza.
  28. 28. Le sette opere di misericordia spirituale 1. Consigliare i dubbiosi. 2. Insegnare agli ignoranti. 3. Ammonire i peccatori. 4. Consolare gli afflitti. 5. Perdonare le offese. 6. Sopportare pazientemente le persone moleste. 7. Pregare Dio per i vivi e per i morti. I sette vizi capitali 1. Superbia 2. Avarizia 3. Lussuria 4. Ira 5. Gola 6. Invidia 7. Accidia. I quattro novissimi 1. Morte 2. Giudizio 3. Inferno 4. Paradiso. dal latino novissĭma, "cose ultime". La Preghiera I sette doni dello Spirito Santo 1. Sapienza 2. Intelletto 3. Consiglio 4. Fortezza 5. Scienza 6. Pietà 7. Timor di Dio. I dodici frutti dello Spirito Santo 1. Amore 2. Gioia 3. Pace 4. Pazienza 5. Longanimità 6. Bontà 7. Benevolenza 8. Mitezza 9. Fedeltà 10. Modestia 11. Continenza 12. Castità.
  29. 29. Alla luce di tutto questo, vediamo di scrivere alcuni punti fermi sulla preghiera. La preghiera è un venire in contatto con Dio. E’ una richiesta, ma non è una richiesta di qualcosa di materiale o di un cambiamento materiale. Ma di un cambiamento spirituale. Quel pane quotidiano che noi chiediamo, non è quello da mangiare, ma è quello spirituale, perché non di solo pane vive l’uomo, è l’Eucarestia. E’ questo quello che noi chiediamo a Dio con la Preghiera. Non chiediamo miracoli, che si cancellino malattie, di avere soldi e dieci ville ville al mare. Con la preghiera chiediamo invece a Dio di cambiarci dentro, di darci la forza per superare le avversità, non di porre fine ad esse, anche perchè al 99% le “avversità” dipendono dalla volontà dell’uomo. La Preghiera Considerazioni ﬁnali
  30. 30. La Preghiera ...ma chiediamo di cambiare dentro! Cosa vuol dire che le avversità arrivano perlopiù dall’uomo? Pensiamoci un momento: ● le guerre, sono una scelta dell’uomo ● le malattie, molte arrivano da secoli di inquinamento sconsiderato fatto dall’uomo, tutto quello che mangiamo è inquinato, l’aria che respiriamo è inquinata...ma l’ha inquinata l’uomo, non di certo Dio ● nascere con degli handicap: esempio, siamo noi a ritenere che avere la sindrome di down sia il male assoluto, sulla base di principi di produttività che non appartengono a Dio. Il nostro scopo qui è solo quello dell’amore. Un bambino down, perchè non può amare secondo voi? Cosa viene dall’uomo?
  31. 31. Pensate che i suoi genitori non gli diano amore? Io ritengo che gliene diano dieci volte di più. Non farà parte del nostro standard produttivo di vita “normale”, ma non è qualcosa di importante di fronte all’amore che è l’unico cosa che vogliamo. Si può essere belli, ricchi, in salute, ma essere totalmente insensibili, non essere amati, essere depressi. Cosa è meglio? Cerchiamo quindi di non attribuire a Dio qualcosa che non viene da Dio, anche se l’uomo ha la presunzione e la sfrontatezza di metterlo in mezzo: “guerre in nome di Dio” è l’espressione più scema che si possa dire...Dio di sicuro non vuole nessuna guerra, vuole amore. Non mettiamogli in bocca qualcosa che lui non ci ha chiesto. Per la restante casistica di cose che possono venire da Dio, cerchiamo di capire due cose: ● come noi “cresciamo”? lo facciamo sbagliando qualcosa il classico detto “sbagliando si impara” non è banale: noi sin da piccoli impariamo in questo modo. Certo, ci disperiamo in La Preghiera Cosa viene da Dio? Crescita
  32. 32. quel momento, ma poi andiamo avanti, capiamo dove abbiamo sbagliato e da quel momento avremo del know-how in più. ● Oltre ad un semplice concetto di “sbagliando si impara”, aggiungiamo anche quello di “si chiude una porta, si apre un portone”. Spesso Dio ci fa capire che quella non era la strada giusta per noi in questo modo. E ci mette sulla strada giusta, facendoci fallire su cose che non sono giuste per noi. E questo però ci porta alla ﬁne a trovare la via. E alla ﬁne saremo contenti. ● Dio non ci dà prove oltre quanto siamo in grado di sopportare. Questo concetto è fondamentale. Però attenzione: stiamo attenti che qui entra in gioco anche Satana. E’ qui che si “gioca la partita”. Satana approﬁtta dei nostri momenti di sconforto per buttarci ancora più giù e distruggerci. Bene, il segreto della preghiera è qui che entra in gioco: La Preghiera Opportunità Difesa dal Maligno
  33. 33. la preghiera proprio qui ci da la forza per superare questi momenti! La Preghiera ...ma chiediamo di cambiare dentro! Cosa vuol dire praticamente? Non chiediamo la ﬁne di un male, ma di farci sopportare quel male! Di avere la forza di sopportare una situazione terribile. Perchè? Perchè ● o il male viene dall’uomo e non da Dio, ● oppure è qualcosa che Dio ci manda per farci crescere o darci delle opportunità nuove. Cosa dobbiamo chiedere?
  34. 34. Strano, difﬁcile che possa sembrare, questo è il vero senso della preghiera. E’ un contatto con Dio, un contatto spirituale. Satana ci da le cose materiali, Dio quelle spirituali. Satana è il principe di questo mondo, Dio è il Re dei cieli. Tutto il discorso è basato sulla comprensione di questi due livelli di gioco. Una volta che abbiamo capito che questa vita è solo una cosa temporanea, e dal momento che crediamo ci sia una vita eterna, a cui questa vita ci prepara, vediamo bene dove vogliamo andare. La Preghiera A ciascuno la propria scelta! Cosa vogliamo chiedere quindi? ● Le cose materiali, una vita terrena fatta di odio e superbia, con una vita eterna che odora di zolfo, ● oppure le cose spirituali ed una vita terrena fatta di amore ed una vita eterna fatta di gioia? Cosa vogliamo chiedere?
  35. 35. Fine Lezione

