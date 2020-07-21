Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE POWER OF SEO Protect Your Bottom Line & Future-Proof Your Brand
www.CatalystDigital.com TODAY’S PRESENTER Organic Search | Paid Search | Paid Social Programmatic | Retail Media Tim Esche...
www.CatalystDigital.com Websites still face challenges related to SEO. Brands are wasting paid search spend. Google still ...
www.CatalystDigital.com THE LAST 5 MONTHS HAVE PRESENTED (AT LEAST) FOUR SCENARIOS FOR BRANDS 1 2 3 4 RAMP UP Essential It...
www.CatalystDigital.com MARKETING TEAMS STARTED TO ASK SERIOUS QUESTIONS TO RIDE THE STORM OF UNCERTAINTY “WHAT should we ...
www.CatalystDigital.com AS A RESULT, THERE IS A RENEWED ENERGY TO GET OWNED ASSETS IN ORDER.
www.CatalystDigital.com SEARCH IS EVERYWHERE 5.6 BILLION+ searches every day ~91% of searches performed on Google ~15% of ...
THE IMPORTANCE OF ORGANIC SEARCH Always On Always Evolving Always Getting More Complex
www.CatalystDigital.com Search Quality Tests 17,523 Live Traffic Experiments 3,620 Launches 10 Search Results Pages Live A...
www.CatalystDigital.com INFORM INFLUENCE DISRUPT Search results: BRANDS MUST ALWAYS CONSIDER HOW THEY APPEAR IN SEARCH
www.CatalystDigital.com SEARCH RESULTS PRESENT SO MANY OPTIONS THAT INFLUENCE USER BEHAVIOR
www.CatalystDigital.com THE LAST FEW MONTHS HAVE PRESENTED US WITH “NEWISH" CONVERSATIONS We need to be smarter with our p...
www.CatalystDigital.com MY QUESTION: WHAT HAVE WE BEEN WAITING FOR? 1. Understanding of our target audience’s needs, wants...
How can brands use SEO to prepare in a perfect world? How can brands use SEO to be ready for an unpredictable tomorrow?
www.CatalystDigital.com HOW CAN BRANDS USE SEO TO BE READY FOR AN UNPREDICTABLE TOMORROW Change mindset Rethink ways of wo...
CHANGE MINDSET
www.CatalystDigital.com REDEFINING SEO BEYOND JUST ORGANIC SEARCH Traditional SEO: Execute on a strategy to ensure our web...
www.CatalystDigital.com REDEFINING SEO BEYOND JUST ORGANIC SEARCH Embedded SEO: Execute on a strategy to ensure our websit...
SEARCH VOLUME SEARCH TRENDS SITE-SIDE ANALYTICS SEARCH DATA An unbiased view into how users think
www.CatalystDigital.com SEARCH INSIGHTS TO DRIVE CROSS-CHANNEL INTEGRATION AND OPTIMIZATION Refine Your Target Keyword, de...
WE MUST THINK ABOUT SEO BEYOND A BLUE LINK IN GOOGLE Why would we pay to send users somewhere that hasn’t been optimally c...
www.CatalystDigital.com SUCCESSFUL SEO SHOULD BENEFIT ALL CHANNELS 1 2 3 4 CONVERSION Improved landing page experiences sh...
RETHINK WAYS OF WORKING
www.CatalystDigital.com GET OUT OF YOUR SILO: THE PRINCIPLES OF SEO HAS TOUCHPOINTS THROUGHOUT DIGITAL ANALYTICS Site-Side...
www.CatalystDigital.com INTEGRATED ORGANIC & PAID SEARCH SHOULD BE THE STANDARD Of marketers say they are not applying SEO...
OWN YOUR BRAND
www.CatalystDigital.com THERE IS A LOT YOU CAN LEARN ABOUT YOUR BRAND IN SEARCH RESULTS TAKE ACTION: • Search for your bra...
www.CatalystDigital.com THERE IS A LOT YOU CAN LEARN ABOUT YOUR BRAND IN SEARCH RESULTS ADS 810 Different search features ...
TARGET INCREMENTAL GROWTH
www.CatalystDigital.com INCREMENTAL GAINS IN SEARCH ARE USUALLY THE RESULT OF CATEGORICAL NON-BRANDED GROWTH TAKE ACTION: ...
FOCUS ON CREATING CONTENT FOR USERS IF WE’RE CREATING CONTENT FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF SEO, THEN WE’RE DOING SOMETHING WRON...
www.CatalystDigital.com INCREMENTAL GROWTH BEGINS WITH IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS OF KEY LANDING PAGES TAKE ACTION: • ...
THE SEO STRATEGY NEEDS TO CLOSE THE GAP BETWEEN ACQUISITION + CONVERSION 33 OPTIMIZE SITE PERFORMANCE Prioritize improving...
FUTURE-PROOF FOR AN UNPREDICTABLE FUTURE
www.CatalystDigital.com YOUR SPECIFIC VERTICAL SHOULD DEFINE YOUR OVERALL SEO STRATEGY TAKE ACTION: • You must apply best ...
www.CatalystDigital.com CHANGING USER BEHAVIORS ARE LEADING TO DIFFERENT TYPES OF QUERIES AND EXPERIENCES VOICE SEARCH Con...
www.CatalystDigital.com ALWAYS CHANGING SEARCH EXPERIENCES ARE LEADING EVEN MORE PIVOTS IN STRATEGY PERSONALIZATION Increa...
IN CLOSING
www.CatalystDigital.com THE BENEFITS OF ADDING SEO TO YOUR STRATEGIC MIX Understand Consumer Needs + Intent Always-On Acqu...
www.CatalystDigital.com ARE YOU READY FOR WHAT’S NEXT? IMPLICATIONS: If our brand isn’t filling the gap in a person’s need...
www.CatalystDigital.com MORE SEO RESOURCES NEW ORIGINAL RESEARCH www.StateOfEcomm.com Download Catalyst's latest ecommerce...
www.CatalystDigital.com Q&A info@catalystdigital.com
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

WEBINAR: The Power of SEO: Protect Your Bottom Line & Future-Proof Your Brand

23 views

Published on

The economic rollercoaster of 2020 has forced many marketers to pause paid media, scale back campaigns, and reevaluate future strategies. In the face of this rapid and unpredictable change, SEO has remained a tried and true way to generate cost efficiencies, own your brand, and future-proof your business. Catalyst, part of GroupM, is hosting a new SEO webinar with MediaPost to show you how and why. Tim Eschenauer, Head of SEO for GroupM, will discuss the SEO imperative, exploring how SEO can maximize performance regardless of economic climate.

Learn how SEO can help:

- Create efficiencies & save costs. Discover how SEO can prevent you from needlessly paying paid search premiums. We’ll discuss how SEO can increase your paid quality scores to maximize efficiencies and benefit your bottom line.

- Own your brand presence. Uncover how SEO can help you take control of your brand presence, fend off competition, and reach consumers.

- Future-proof your business (for the good times & bad). Learn how building a strong organic presence today can prepare your brand for future, regardless of what that future holds. Prioritizing SEO now can better prepare you for future disruptions or paid media reductions while also maximizing results when it's business as usual.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

WEBINAR: The Power of SEO: Protect Your Bottom Line & Future-Proof Your Brand

  1. 1. THE POWER OF SEO Protect Your Bottom Line & Future-Proof Your Brand
  2. 2. www.CatalystDigital.com TODAY’S PRESENTER Organic Search | Paid Search | Paid Social Programmatic | Retail Media Tim Eschenauer Head of SEO, US GroupM
  3. 3. www.CatalystDigital.com Websites still face challenges related to SEO. Brands are wasting paid search spend. Google still produces poor results for users. THE SEARCH PARADOX
  4. 4. www.CatalystDigital.com THE LAST 5 MONTHS HAVE PRESENTED (AT LEAST) FOUR SCENARIOS FOR BRANDS 1 2 3 4 RAMP UP Essential Items (CPG) FOCUS HEAVY PAID/ORGANIC INTEGRATION BUILD New Ways of Working (Spirits) FOCUS NEW ECOMMERCE CAPABILITIES SUSTAIN Adapted Ways of Working (Retail) FOCUS ENHANCED MESSAGING AROUND WAYS TO STAY ENGAGED WITH CUSTOMERS PAUSE Paid Campaign Changes (Travel/Hospitality) FOCUS PAUSE MEDIA OR SCALE BACK CAMPAIGNS
  5. 5. www.CatalystDigital.com MARKETING TEAMS STARTED TO ASK SERIOUS QUESTIONS TO RIDE THE STORM OF UNCERTAINTY “WHAT should we do with our website?” “HOW can we drive growth if we scale back on media?” “HOW can we be more efficient with our media spend?” “HOW can we remain engaged with our consumers?” “WHAT can we do to be ready once things turn around?”
  6. 6. www.CatalystDigital.com AS A RESULT, THERE IS A RENEWED ENERGY TO GET OWNED ASSETS IN ORDER.
  7. 7. www.CatalystDigital.com SEARCH IS EVERYWHERE 5.6 BILLION+ searches every day ~91% of searches performed on Google ~15% of queries are new every day (Google) ~50% of users click on the organic result Sources: Google, Search Engine Land, Various Industry Studies
  8. 8. THE IMPORTANCE OF ORGANIC SEARCH Always On Always Evolving Always Getting More Complex
  9. 9. www.CatalystDigital.com Search Quality Tests 17,523 Live Traffic Experiments 3,620 Launches 10 Search Results Pages Live At All Times 62,937 Side-By-Side Experiments GOOGLE in 2019 383,605
  10. 10. www.CatalystDigital.com INFORM INFLUENCE DISRUPT Search results: BRANDS MUST ALWAYS CONSIDER HOW THEY APPEAR IN SEARCH
  11. 11. www.CatalystDigital.com SEARCH RESULTS PRESENT SO MANY OPTIONS THAT INFLUENCE USER BEHAVIOR
  12. 12. www.CatalystDigital.com THE LAST FEW MONTHS HAVE PRESENTED US WITH “NEWISH" CONVERSATIONS We need to be smarter with our paid search spend. We need to ensure our brand is positioned well especially if/when media is off. We need to think about the future, even though we can’t really predict tomorrow. “Agreed – stop paying premiums in Google.” “Agreed – we need to be present the moment our consumers are looking for us.” “Agreed – let’s secure our foundation to set us up for long-term growth.”
  13. 13. www.CatalystDigital.com MY QUESTION: WHAT HAVE WE BEEN WAITING FOR? 1. Understanding of our target audience’s needs, wants and questions 2. Content that fulfills intent, interest and curiosity 3. Technology that is accessible and provides an optimal user experience 4. Maximum brand presence for and beyond the brand.com 5. Analytics that accurately track user behavior in order to optimize and grow The SEO Proposition Solve the needs of people in order to drive incremental growth for your brand
  14. 14. How can brands use SEO to prepare in a perfect world? How can brands use SEO to be ready for an unpredictable tomorrow?
  15. 15. www.CatalystDigital.com HOW CAN BRANDS USE SEO TO BE READY FOR AN UNPREDICTABLE TOMORROW Change mindset Rethink ways of working Target incremental growth Own your brand Future-proof for an unpredictable future
  16. 16. CHANGE MINDSET
  17. 17. www.CatalystDigital.com REDEFINING SEO BEYOND JUST ORGANIC SEARCH Traditional SEO: Execute on a strategy to ensure our website satisfies user intent and has sound technical foundations, to drive growth and maximize a brand’s organic presence.
  18. 18. www.CatalystDigital.com REDEFINING SEO BEYOND JUST ORGANIC SEARCH Embedded SEO: Execute on a strategy to ensure our website satisfies user intent and has sound technical foundations, to drive growth and maximize a brand’s organic presence. Focus on post-click metrics from all channels as the new measure of success Leverage technology to optimize websites and campaigns at scale Utilize search data to inform, validate and discover new opportunities
  19. 19. SEARCH VOLUME SEARCH TRENDS SITE-SIDE ANALYTICS SEARCH DATA An unbiased view into how users think
  20. 20. www.CatalystDigital.com SEARCH INSIGHTS TO DRIVE CROSS-CHANNEL INTEGRATION AND OPTIMIZATION Refine Your Target Keyword, demographic and interest level data – based on site engagement and actions, if available. Audience Discovery & Validation Audience insights for content development, campaign optimizations, new targeting opportunities and persona development. Media’s Influence Over Search Search lift and insights based on TV advertising or other branding initiatives, in near real-time.
  21. 21. WE MUST THINK ABOUT SEO BEYOND A BLUE LINK IN GOOGLE Why would we pay to send users somewhere that hasn’t been optimally created for them? OPTIMAL POST-CLICK EXPERIENCE
  22. 22. www.CatalystDigital.com SUCCESSFUL SEO SHOULD BENEFIT ALL CHANNELS 1 2 3 4 CONVERSION Improved landing page experiences should lead to higher engagement and conversion rates EFFICIENCY Optimized content experiences leading to higher quality scores in paid search RETENTION More personalized experiences leading to greater trust between brands and consumers GROWTH Always-on strategies leading to incremental gains across all channels supporting digital
  23. 23. RETHINK WAYS OF WORKING
  24. 24. www.CatalystDigital.com GET OUT OF YOUR SILO: THE PRINCIPLES OF SEO HAS TOUCHPOINTS THROUGHOUT DIGITAL ANALYTICS Site-Side Analytics to Measure Performance & Identify Growth Opportunities DATA Largest, Unbiased Panel of User Needs/Desires MEDIA Landing Page & Consumer Experience Optimization CONTENT Search Data to Inform Content & Creative Development Opportunities Maximize Brand Presence in Search Results Pages PAID SEARCH How Sites are Built Directly Impacts SEO Performance PLATFORM Full Funnel Management of Intent Across the Search Ecosystem E-COMMERCE
  25. 25. www.CatalystDigital.com INTEGRATED ORGANIC & PAID SEARCH SHOULD BE THE STANDARD Of marketers say they are not applying SEO best practices to Product Detail Pages (Kantar/Catalyst Study)63% Estimate of how relevant your ads, keywords, and landing page content are to a search user KEYWORD QUALITY SITE QUALITY Keyword CTR Ad Text Relevance Historical Performance Relevance Transparency Load Time and Navigability Paid Search Organic Search TAKE ACTION: Analyze landing page performance in site- side analytics from paid search & compare to overall performance • Conversion Rates • Engagement Metrics • Audience Level Metrics Review keyword performance for wasted spend (at scale) • Are you bidding on irrelevant keywords? • Quality Score Metrics • Content or Technical Gaps
  26. 26. OWN YOUR BRAND
  27. 27. www.CatalystDigital.com THERE IS A LOT YOU CAN LEARN ABOUT YOUR BRAND IN SEARCH RESULTS TAKE ACTION: • Search for your brand • Search for your brand & your priority business categories • Analyze the delivery of results • What are the gaps? • Look at both mobile & desktop • Look beyond Google • Repeat this exercise for your competitors and develop a SWOT Pro-tip: You could essentially design a strategic framework in under an hour by analyzing a SERP, before looking at data or your website crawls.
  28. 28. www.CatalystDigital.com THERE IS A LOT YOU CAN LEARN ABOUT YOUR BRAND IN SEARCH RESULTS ADS 810 Different search features in Google, according to a MarTech study VIDEO IMAGES PDP INFO LOCAL LISTINGS TWO TRUTHS: Google’s UI is optimized to maximize revenue and to provide your audience with the type of content they think they want.
  29. 29. TARGET INCREMENTAL GROWTH
  30. 30. www.CatalystDigital.com INCREMENTAL GAINS IN SEARCH ARE USUALLY THE RESULT OF CATEGORICAL NON-BRANDED GROWTH TAKE ACTION: • Use data to help prioritize investments in content creation and/or website enhancements • Categorical analysis of landing pages • Identify gaps between traffic metrics and lower funnel KPIs • Overlay landing page metrics with search data to identify growth opportunities Low organic traffic, but high return
  31. 31. FOCUS ON CREATING CONTENT FOR USERS IF WE’RE CREATING CONTENT FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF SEO, THEN WE’RE DOING SOMETHING WRONG. ACCESSIBILITY CONTENT DELIVERY You can have the best content in the world, but if Google can’t access it, it may not matter Content must satisfy user intent, and not be created with strings of keywords Search engines continue to evolve how they process content and how it’s presented to users
  32. 32. www.CatalystDigital.com INCREMENTAL GROWTH BEGINS WITH IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS OF KEY LANDING PAGES TAKE ACTION: • Site-side analytics = source of truth • Analyze high traffic driving landing pages from organic search • Filter by lowest converting pages • Find out why the page isn’t delivering on the promise from search (query to content delivered) • Are there outside factors in play, such as seasonality or consumer reviews, that we can’t control? • How can we improve? Don’t leave money on the table. QUESTION: Why is a specific page generating thousands of visits from organic search, but users aren’t taking any action?
  33. 33. THE SEO STRATEGY NEEDS TO CLOSE THE GAP BETWEEN ACQUISITION + CONVERSION 33 OPTIMIZE SITE PERFORMANCE Prioritize improving brand site foundations that enhance the overall user experience SATISFIES INTENT + ROCK-SOLID FOUNDATION + INSPIRES ACTION Never static. Always evolving with business, market and user behavioral changes CONSUMER FIRST APPROACH Develop initiatives that focus on people over search engines to drive acquisition IMPROVE CONVERSION Identify any issues or gaps within site analytics that are impacting overall conversion rate SATISFY CONSUMER INTENT Ensure we’re filling the gap in user needs, with content that promotes engagement and inspires actionHOW SEO CAN DRIVE ACQUISITION, CONVERSION & RETENTION
  34. 34. FUTURE-PROOF FOR AN UNPREDICTABLE FUTURE
  35. 35. www.CatalystDigital.com YOUR SPECIFIC VERTICAL SHOULD DEFINE YOUR OVERALL SEO STRATEGY TAKE ACTION: • You must apply best SEO practices at vertical level • An audit of your website isn’t complete without baselining it against your competitors • How should we prioritize change? • Is it an opportunity for a competitive advantage or is it irrelevant? AUTO RETAIL CPG BROCHURE SITES Large images, video content, detailed specs and brand differentiation PRODUCT DETAIL PAGES Facets, dynamic filtering, images, product data, seamless purchase experience DO I EVEN NEED A WEBSITE? Information brand/product content, product details, seamless experience to commerce sites
  36. 36. www.CatalystDigital.com CHANGING USER BEHAVIORS ARE LEADING TO DIFFERENT TYPES OF QUERIES AND EXPERIENCES VOICE SEARCH Conversation search behavior is on the rise, leading to more question-based queries and a longer long-tail. VISUAL SEARCH Your mobile phone camera is becoming the new search box, making image optimization no longer optional. Voice & visual search are rooted in foundational SEO
  37. 37. www.CatalystDigital.com ALWAYS CHANGING SEARCH EXPERIENCES ARE LEADING EVEN MORE PIVOTS IN STRATEGY PERSONALIZATION Increased personalization in search through artificial intelligence and virtual assistants. COMMERCIALIZATION Increased advertising of commercial search results, with paid encroaching on organic more than ever. Know exactly what people want and give them an optimal user experience
  38. 38. IN CLOSING
  39. 39. www.CatalystDigital.com THE BENEFITS OF ADDING SEO TO YOUR STRATEGIC MIX Understand Consumer Needs + Intent Always-On Acquisition Source Maximize Brand Presence Stop Paying Premiums in Paid Search Improved Landing Experiences Supporting All Channels Close The Loop For Demand Created By Media
  40. 40. www.CatalystDigital.com ARE YOU READY FOR WHAT’S NEXT? IMPLICATIONS: If our brand isn’t filling the gap in a person’s needs, then they will be sent somewhere that will. Change Mindset Rethink Ways of Working Own Your Brand Target Incremental Growth Future-proof
  41. 41. www.CatalystDigital.com MORE SEO RESOURCES NEW ORIGINAL RESEARCH www.StateOfEcomm.com Download Catalyst's latest ecommerce research for new insights into how consumers are using search and other performance channels in their online shopping journey. TECHSEO BOOST Access on-demand technical SEO content from Catalyst’s SEO conference, TechSEO Boost. www.TechSEOBoost.com QUESTIONS? Drop us a line: Info@CatalystDigital.com
  42. 42. www.CatalystDigital.com Q&A info@catalystdigital.com
  43. 43. THANK YOU

×