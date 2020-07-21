The economic rollercoaster of 2020 has forced many marketers to pause paid media, scale back campaigns, and reevaluate future strategies. In the face of this rapid and unpredictable change, SEO has remained a tried and true way to generate cost efficiencies, own your brand, and future-proof your business. Catalyst, part of GroupM, is hosting a new SEO webinar with MediaPost to show you how and why. Tim Eschenauer, Head of SEO for GroupM, will discuss the SEO imperative, exploring how SEO can maximize performance regardless of economic climate.



Learn how SEO can help:



- Create efficiencies & save costs. Discover how SEO can prevent you from needlessly paying paid search premiums. We’ll discuss how SEO can increase your paid quality scores to maximize efficiencies and benefit your bottom line.



- Own your brand presence. Uncover how SEO can help you take control of your brand presence, fend off competition, and reach consumers.



- Future-proof your business (for the good times & bad). Learn how building a strong organic presence today can prepare your brand for future, regardless of what that future holds. Prioritizing SEO now can better prepare you for future disruptions or paid media reductions while also maximizing results when it's business as usual.