Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Alternate Assignment 5: Branding Catalina Rosenthal FA27
What is Branding? - Branding is a creative way of building an identity for something you have created/designed. - Branding...
What is Digital Branding? - Digital branding is how you design and build your brand online through websites, apps, social ...
How Digital Branding Can Be Useful: - People will recognize you and know who you are. - A digital presence makes customers...
The Components of Successful Digital Branding: Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Source from Google Scholars: https://books.google.c...
1. Having a Logo - A logo is typically the most important thing customers will recognize you by. - Logos should match the ...
2. Having a Website - Next to logos, having a website is one of the most important methods to digital branding. - In order...
3. Social Media Presence - In today’s society, people find most information about the world’s happenings through social me...
4. Online Advertising - Online advertising uses the power of the web to market your products to online users. - The most c...
5. Brand Messaging - Know who you are speaking to. - A successful brand message should answer these questions: - What do y...
Industrial branding in the Digital Age Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Source from Google Scholars for following slides: https://j...
Branding in the Digital Age Definition: - Being able to adjust to new media and change in technology. - Keep up with the n...
Digital Branding as a Professional Asset in the Digital Age Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Google Scholars Source for following s...
Digital Branding Leads to Success - Professionals who strategically create a personal digital brand garner control over th...
In Conclusion… - Digital branding is a vital step in building any successful business. For that reason, it’s important to ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Alternate Assignment 5

39 views

Published on

FA27

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Alternate Assignment 5

  1. 1. Alternate Assignment 5: Branding Catalina Rosenthal FA27
  2. 2. What is Branding? - Branding is a creative way of building an identity for something you have created/designed. - Branding shows the world what you do and how you do it. It is a singular, memorable essence that people will use to remember and associate your company with. Catalina Rosenthal FA27
  3. 3. What is Digital Branding? - Digital branding is how you design and build your brand online through websites, apps, social media, video and more. - It also consists of digital marketing and internet branding to develop a brand online. Source: https://99designs.com/blog/logo-branding/digital-br anding/#whatbrand Catalina Rosenthal FA27
  4. 4. How Digital Branding Can Be Useful: - People will recognize you and know who you are. - A digital presence makes customers feel more involved and included in your company. Catalina Rosenthal FA27
  5. 5. The Components of Successful Digital Branding: Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Source from Google Scholars: https://books.google.com/books?hl=en&lr=&id=zu8 hAwAAQBAJ&oi=fnd&pg=PR7&dq=digital+brandin g&ots=K--KDw4BFw&sig=7fbtwCsvQ9B4kLJrOXu U3o5kLs0#v=onepage&q=digital%20branding&f=fa lse
  6. 6. 1. Having a Logo - A logo is typically the most important thing customers will recognize you by. - Logos should match the personality and values of your business, industry and target audience Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Source for photo: https://www.creativebloq.com/features/6-famous-te xtless-logos-and-why-they-work
  7. 7. 2. Having a Website - Next to logos, having a website is one of the most important methods to digital branding. - In order for customers to learn more information about your product or service, a website is necessary for them to have access to. Catalina Rosenthal FA27
  8. 8. 3. Social Media Presence - In today’s society, people find most information about the world’s happenings through social media. - Find out who your target audience is and choose which platforms are best to represent your brand. Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Source for photo: https://growingsocialbiz.com/6-ways-to-help-establi sh-brand-continuity-in-social-media/
  9. 9. 4. Online Advertising - Online advertising uses the power of the web to market your products to online users. - The most common online advertising methods include: - Search Engine Ads - Display Ads - Social Media Ads - Retargeted Ads Catalina Rosenthal FA27
  10. 10. 5. Brand Messaging - Know who you are speaking to. - A successful brand message should answer these questions: - What do you do? - What do you stand for? - Why do you matter? Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Source for photo: https://www.trewmarketing.com/services/branding- and-positioning
  11. 11. Industrial branding in the Digital Age Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Source from Google Scholars for following slides: https://jyx.jyu.fi/handle/123456789/46518
  12. 12. Branding in the Digital Age Definition: - Being able to adjust to new media and change in technology. - Keep up with the new media; We are now in the Digital Era of branding and advances are yet to be made. Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Source for photo: https://hbr.org/2010/12/branding-in-the-digital-age- youre-spending-your-money-in-all-the-wrong-place s
  13. 13. Digital Branding as a Professional Asset in the Digital Age Catalina Rosenthal FA27 Google Scholars Source for following slides: https://www.ajpe.org/content/79/6/79.full
  14. 14. Digital Branding Leads to Success - Professionals who strategically create a personal digital brand garner control over their digital persona and ultimately can make the message associated with that brand more impactful. Catalina Rosenthal FA27
  15. 15. In Conclusion… - Digital branding is a vital step in building any successful business. For that reason, it’s important to have a solid digital branding strategy in place before you begin. - Not only will digital branding allow you to increase your company's popularity, it will enable you to build a much stronger relationship with your customer. Catalina Rosenthal FA27

×