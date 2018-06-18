Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Catalogo Cerramientos De Piscina
CERRAMIENTO EN MALLA ESLABONADA y Estructura Metálica $180.000 mtl lineal sin IVA Se entrega instalado full con puerta -Al...
CERRAMIENTO EN BALAUSTRA PREFABRICADO DE CEMENTO $ 195.000 mtl lineal sin IVA Se entrega instalado full con puerta
Cerramiento En Barra o Torre sencillo y practico $ 210.000 mtl lineal sin IVA -Altura 1.20 -Color a convenir -Columnas :Tu...
/
Cerramiento Cuadrado sencillo $ 240.000 mtl lineal sin IVA -Altura 1.20 -Color a convenir -Columnas :Tubo cuadrado o redon...
Cerramiento estructural Colonial • Altura 1.20 • Color a convenir • Columnas :Tubo cuadrado o redondo de 1. ½ Calibre 2.5 ...
Cerramiento En Acero Inoxidable Y Vidrio Templado Lo mejor de un cerramiento de piscina, es que sea práctico y estéticamen...
$ 520.000 mtl lineal sin IVA
Queremos proponerles una forma nueva y práctica de hacer su cerramiento de piscina. Nuestros productos en Forja de acero s...
Catalogo cerramiento
Catalogo cerramiento
Catalogo cerramiento
Catalogo cerramiento
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Catalogo cerramiento

37 views

Published on

cerramientos de piscinas

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Catalogo cerramiento

  1. 1. Catalogo Cerramientos De Piscina
  2. 2. CERRAMIENTO EN MALLA ESLABONADA y Estructura Metálica $180.000 mtl lineal sin IVA Se entrega instalado full con puerta -Altura 1.20 -Color a convenir -Columnas :Tubo cuadrado o redondo de 1. ½ Calibre 2.5 -Malla eslabonada calibre 16
  3. 3. CERRAMIENTO EN BALAUSTRA PREFABRICADO DE CEMENTO $ 195.000 mtl lineal sin IVA Se entrega instalado full con puerta
  4. 4. Cerramiento En Barra o Torre sencillo y practico $ 210.000 mtl lineal sin IVA -Altura 1.20 -Color a convenir -Columnas :Tubo cuadrado o redondo de 1. ½ Calibre 2.5 -Torre en Tubería cuadrada cada de 10cm ¾ calibre 18
  5. 5. /
  6. 6. Cerramiento Cuadrado sencillo $ 240.000 mtl lineal sin IVA -Altura 1.20 -Color a convenir -Columnas :Tubo cuadrado o redondo de 1. ½ Calibre 2.5 -Torre en Tubería cuadrada cada de 10cm ¾ calibre 18
  7. 7. Cerramiento estructural Colonial • Altura 1.20 • Color a convenir • Columnas :Tubo cuadrado o redondo de 1. ½ Calibre 2.5 • Torre en Tubería cuadrada cada de 10cm ¾ • calibre 18 • Torre lámpara tubo de 3” x 2.5 valor adicional $420.000 c/u $260.000 mtl lineal sin IVA
  8. 8. Cerramiento En Acero Inoxidable Y Vidrio Templado Lo mejor de un cerramiento de piscina, es que sea práctico y estéticamente bonito. Nuestro sistema además nos permite seguir disfrutando del paisaje o de nuestras vistas gracias a su efecto panorámico sin perfiles y todo cristal. Nuestro sistema de cerramiento de cristal y acero es el que mejor se adapta a las superficies, gracias al Sistema, que por sus características y diseño nos permite instalar sin obras. Por ello es tan fácil y rápida su instalación. UNA OPCIÓN BELLA Y PRÁCTICA DE PROTEGER SU PISCINA
  9. 9. $ 520.000 mtl lineal sin IVA
  10. 10. Queremos proponerles una forma nueva y práctica de hacer su cerramiento de piscina. Nuestros productos en Forja de acero son un producto innovador disponible en muchos y variados modelos. Nuestros cerramientos llevan incorporados la puerta de acceso con los mismos elementos decorativos que el resto, para que todo ello vaya acorde al estilismo general, no solo del cerramiento de piscina también el de la propia casa en general. Haga su cerramiento totalmente personalizado, dando a su piscina el estilo que mas le guste, moderno o clásico. Forja de acero... El acero para siempre Cerramiento en vidrio templado -Altura 1.20 -Columnas : Acero Inoxidable 304 1 ½ Calibre 18 Vidrio Templado 10 ml

×