Three Ways to Make Your Home More Energy-Efficient

Founded by John Salib and Paul Salib, Castellan Real Estate Partners is a New York-based firm that is involved in various lines of business, including real estate investments, development, lending, and property management. Castellan Real Estate Partners oversees a portfolio of properties in New York, and adheres to energy efficiency measures to improve sustainability in urban places.



If you are motivated to conserve energy, whether to reduce your utility expenses or adopt a greener lifestyle, here are there three effective ways that you can do so at home:



1. Weatherstrip Windows



Keeping cold air inside during summer and maintaining warm temperatures at home during winter are two ways that you can save on utility bills and still be comfortable. This can be achieved by investing in weatherstripping products to seal off gaps in windows, as well as the areas around the air conditioning units.



2. Replace Incandescent Bulbs



LED light bulbs are cheaper and more environmentally friendly compared to incandescent light bulbs. Swapping out your apartment’s bulbs will decrease your electricity bill while providing you with a longer-lasting light.



3. Unplug Appliances When not in Use



Appliances that are continuously plugged into the socket but are not being used are often referred to as phantom power or energy vampires. These often include kitchen appliances like microwaves and ovens, as well as battery chargers and TVs. Even when turned off, they still consume energy when plugged in. Plugging them in only when in use can save you as much as 10 percent in utility bills.

