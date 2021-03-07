https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B00XIGZYQI This is the eBook of the printed book and may not include any media⭐ website access codes⭐ or print supplements that may come packaged with the bound book. ⚡For courses in basic and advanced criminal investigation⚡ <strong>A Guide to Effective Criminal Investigations</strong> Drawing upon the author’s 50 plus years of experience⭐ ⚡<strong>Criminal Investigation </strong>⚡gives students a comprehensive introduction to the investigative process. From preliminaries to case preparation for prosecutorial review⭐ this text focuses on the fundamentals of inquiry and each element of investigation. Concise and well-organized⭐ ⚡<strong> Criminal Investigation </strong>⚡exposes students to the most recent investigative techniques and features real-life case studies to help them develop their ability to analyze⭐ evaluate⭐ and reason. Through the emphasis of ethical awareness students gain an understanding of the need for honesty and fidelity in effective criminal investigations. The <strong>Thirteenth Edition</strong> includes numerous pedagogical aids to assist the learning process as well as new chapter segments on cell phones⭐ social networking⭐ and video cameras as investigative leads⭐ cold case investigations⭐ home invasion and drug house robberies⭐ organized retail theft and cargo theft⭐ financial investigative responses to organized crime and updates on terrorist activities.