Facebook Profile Images: An Analysis
Gender Differences In Selfies on Instagram, Doring, N, Reif, R & Poeschl, 2015
‘Femininity’ expressed through my images • Females' selfies more often contain withdrawing gaze than males' selfies. • Fem...
’Feminine Touch’ Reinforcing social status by having pictures with others, ‘having fun’. (Doring, Reif, & Poeschl, 2015). ...
H2.1: Females' selfies more often contain a kissing pout than males' selfies. (Doring, Reif & Poeschl, 2015). Are these im...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Facebook Profile Images

22 views

Published on

An analysis of profile images on my Facebook.

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Facebook Profile Images

  1. 1. Facebook Profile Images: An Analysis
  2. 2. Gender Differences In Selfies on Instagram, Doring, N, Reif, R & Poeschl, 2015
  3. 3. ‘Femininity’ expressed through my images • Females' selfies more often contain withdrawing gaze than males' selfies. • Females' selfies more often show a higher degree of body display than males' selfies. 2015) (Doring, Reif, & Poeschl, 2015).
  4. 4. ’Feminine Touch’ Reinforcing social status by having pictures with others, ‘having fun’. (Doring, Reif, & Poeschl, 2015). • Makeover culture a performance of self even offline.
  5. 5. H2.1: Females' selfies more often contain a kissing pout than males' selfies. (Doring, Reif & Poeschl, 2015). Are these images reflective of advertisements present in today’s society? Are Facebook profile pictures an advert in themselves for our created identity?

×