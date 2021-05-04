Copy Link Download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/ole/150671305X bGet ready for an intense and persistent one-up battle of ❤ ❤ ❤ idesigning Neighborville dwellingsi?!bPlant pals Nate and Patrice suggest a brilliant idea: thwart any attack from the zombies by putting defending plants named "ReadGuard-ens"Read inside homes⚡ as well as in yards! But as soon as Mr❤ Stubbins informs zombie leader and Pop Smarts lover Dr❤ Zomboss⚡ he quickly becomes obsessed with circumventing this idea with an epically evil one of his own--building cages disguised as homes to trap all the tasty brains (and the people they reside within) before the Guard-ens can get there❤ The plants⚡ Nate⚡ Patrice⚡ and Crazy Dave must now counter Dr❤ Zomboss's havoc-filled scheme! Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin (Bandette⚡ Genius Factor) collaborate with artist Christianne Gillendardo-Goudreau (Plants vs❤ Zombies: War and Peas⚡ Plants vs❤ Zombies: Rumble at Lake Gumbo) for this standalone graphic novel!