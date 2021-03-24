https://reader.ebookexprees.com/chip991/1628420065 Have you planned a trip to a US National Park ? Or maybe travelling to all of them is in your bucket list ?❤This Journal will be of great help in keeping you organized and recording all your Park Adventures while saving your memories for a lifetime !✔❤What will you find in this National Passport Log Book ?✔142 pagesA ❤two-page spread for each of the 62 US✔ National ParksPremium Matte paperback Cover6 X 9 inches format : easy to carry aroundIdeal gift for National Park enthusiasts, hikers, climbers and nature & outdoor lovers ( adults or kids).Bonus pages :❤ Map ✔with the different parks which can be personalizedA National Parks ❤Tracking Log & Checklist✔ (organized by alphabetical order) with location, establishement year, bubbles to check and space to record the date once you have visited a park.10 ❤extra pages✔ for repeat visits or if a new park is added❤Widlife sightings✔ log pages with a multitude of park 8217✔ inhabitants.❤Spreads for each National Park :✔❤Sections✔ to write down dates, the city/state you entered the park, weather, companions you traveled with, lodging, fees, space to record your favorite moment, wildlife observed, hikes/trails/sights & adventures and rating of your experience.a ❤Top 10 checklist of the park 8217✔ popular attractions✔ such as hiking trails, museums, scenic drives, glaciers, lakes, mountains, historical sites and morea blank ❤dotted page✔ to put pictures, do journalling, sketches or national stamps !Use Amazon 8217✔ 8220;Look Inside 8221; feature on a PC or laptop (and some tablets) to see the interior of the book.If you 8217;re planning a visit to Great Smoky Mountains, Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Zion, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Acadia, Grand Teton, Olympic, Glacier or any of all these beautiful national parks 8230; Don 8217;t wait any longer, scroll up and click on 171; add to cart 187; !