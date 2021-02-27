https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B08CS4QZ64 The purpose of this book is simple: I want you to become an articulation expert. Articulation is often the key to winning suppression hearings⭐ trials⭐ and civil right’s lawsuits. Articulation has two goals. First⭐ you need to provide enough evidence to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Second⭐ you must describe how you obtained your evidence lawfully. In other words⭐ were your searches and seizures in compliance with the Fourth Amendment? And were your confessions⭐ if any⭐ in compliance with the Fifth Amendment? Do that and you have a bulletproof report. This book also include HUNDREDS of articulation examples.