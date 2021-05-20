Successfully reported this slideshow.
Spellbound: The Wayward Witch A bumbling witch-in-training discovers the limits of mainstream magic in an unfamiliar fores...
May. 20, 2021

Wayward witch click-thru

A bumbling witch-in-training discovers the limits of mainstream magic in an unfamiliar forest.

Wayward witch click-thru

  1. 1. Spellbound: The Wayward Witch A bumbling witch-in-training discovers the limits of mainstream magic in an unfamiliar forest.
  2. 2. Dialog Irina: You trying to raise every curse in this forest?
  3. 3. Dialog PIP: You really saved my butt back there
  4. 4. Dialog PIP: You really saved my butt back there.
  5. 5. Dialog PIP: You really saved my butt back there. None of my magic was working...
  6. 6. Dialog PIP: You really saved my butt back there. Thanks.
  7. 7. Dialog PIP: Thanks.
  8. 8. Dialog PIP: Thanks.
  9. 9. Dialog
  10. 10. Dialog
  11. 11. Dialog
  12. 12. Dialog
  13. 13. Dialog PIP: Huh?
  14. 14. Dialog PIP: Huh?
  15. 15. Dialog
  16. 16. Dialog Irina: Oh, it worked...
  17. 17. Dialog All this commodified magic is toxic...like catnip to curses.
  18. 18. Dialog Irina: But the Academy doesn't teach you that.
  19. 19. Dialog
  20. 20. Dialog
  21. 21. Dialog PIP: *GASP*
  22. 22. Dialog PIP": HEY!
  23. 23. Dialog PIP: My wand!
  24. 24. Dialog PIP:That was expensive!
  25. 25. Dialog PIP:That was expensive!
  26. 26. Dialog PIP:That was expensive!
  27. 27. Dialog PIP:That was expensive!
  28. 28. Dialog PIP:That was expensive!
  29. 29. Dialog PIP:That was expensive!
  30. 30. Dialog PIP:That was expensive!
  31. 31. Dialog PIP:My Mom is gonna kill me!
  32. 32. Dialog PIP:My Mom is gonna kill me!
  33. 33. Dialog PIP:My Mom is gonna kill me!
  34. 34. Dialog Irina: Like I said...toxic.
  35. 35. Dialog Irina: Like I said...toxic.
  36. 36. Dialog
  37. 37. Dialog
  38. 38. Dialog
  39. 39. Dialog Irina (V.O): Sorry, but... You're safer without it.
  40. 40. Dialog Irina (V.O): Sorry, but... You're safer without it.
  41. 41. Dialog Irina (V.O): Sorry, but... You're safer without it.
  42. 42. Dialog Irina: Sorry, but... You're safer without it.
  43. 43. Dialog Irina: And so are the rest of us.
  44. 44. Dialog Irina: And so are the rest of us.
  45. 45. Dialog Irina: Oh, yea. Your friend here will wake up...
  46. 46. Dialog Irina: Oh, yea. Your friend here will wake up soon...
  47. 47. Dialog Irina: Oh, yea. Your friend here will wake up soon...
  48. 48. Dialog Irina: Oh, yea. Your friend here will wake up soon...
  49. 49. Dialog Irina: Oh, yea. Your friend here will wake up soon...
  50. 50. Dialog *YAWN* *SNARL*
  51. 51. Dialog *YAWN* *SNARL*
  52. 52. Dialog *HUMPF*
  53. 53. Dialog OFF SCREEN: *Creepy rustling*
  54. 54. Dialog OFF SCREEN: *Creepy rustling*
  55. 55. Dialog *Creepy rustling*
  56. 56. Dialog *WHOOOSH*
  57. 57. Dialog *WHOOOSH*
  58. 58. Dialog *WHOOOSH*
  59. 59. Dialog PIP: *whimpers*
  60. 60. Dialog PIP: *whimpers*
  61. 61. Dialog PIP: *whimpers*
  62. 62. Dialog PIP: "Hey wait up!
  63. 63. Dialog PIP: "Hey wait up!
  64. 64. Dialog PIP: "Hey wait up!
  65. 65. Dialog PIP: "Hey wait up!
  66. 66. Dialog PIP: "Hey wait up!
  67. 67. Dialog PIP: "Hey wait up!
  68. 68. Dialog PIP: "Hey wait up!
  69. 69. Dialog PIP: "Hey wait up!

