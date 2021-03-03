If you have questions about U.S. civics⭐ law⭐ and justice but don’t want to wade through dry and dull legalese to get the answers⭐ you will love this down-to-earth collection of essays that provide an insider’s view of the legal system. In Civics⭐ Law⭐ and Justice—How We Became U.S.⭐ career trial lawyer and judge J. Layne Smith offers crystal-clear insight and straightforward answers to everything you’ve ever wondered about the art and science of justice in American history and society.How does a judge feel when handing down a sentence? Which is better: A republic or a democracy? And what do King Henry VIII and his six wives have to do with the U.S. Constitution? Infused with Smith’s warmth⭐ clarity⭐ and humor⭐ this accessible collection will make you feel like you’re learning about U.S. civics⭐ law⭐ and justice while having a cup of coffee with a knowledgeable friend.