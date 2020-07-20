Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Carrie A. Roberts Chicago, IL 60613 312-401-8901 CarrieRobertsRivera@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/carrie-roberts-...
Professional Experience: Holland & Knight LLP – Chicago, IL September 2018 – Present ESOP and Employee Benefits Paralegal ...
• Assisted in review of asset-backed security deal documents for compliance with ERISA prohibited transaction requirements...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Roberts, Carrie - July 20, 2020 Resume - Securities and Employee Benefits Paralegal

23 views

Published on

Trained in the legal field as an Employee Benefits Paralegal with a passion for developing and maintaining organizational and project management skills. Motivated to help with each stage of a project to collaborate with attorneys, advisors, shareholders, board of directors, corporate officers, and meet them where they are in the process. Energized when identifying and evaluating legal issues, developing solutions, interacting with clients and others about new legal changes, better ways to organize and problem solve. Experienced with both the set up and maintenance of orderly files for several clients on extranet databases to solve client problems with locating documents. Prepared hundreds of accurate and timely participant communications, letters, statements, and regulatory notices. Prepared for, and periodically attended, trustee meetings, board of director meetings, benefits-related investment committee meetings, including preparation of coordination and distribution of materials, preparation of meeting minutes and calendaring meetings. Familiar with SEC filings (e.g., 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K), proxy statements and related activities, executive compensation arrangements and governance policies. Experience maintaining subsidiary minute books, preparation of resolutions and updating subsidiary databases following acquisitions of client entities, and coordinating with attorneys in other countries for securities related filings, reporting and regulatory requirements in foreign jurisdictions. Excellent professional communication skills, written, verbal and in-person, including to governmental agencies and third-party vendors on behalf of clients.

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Roberts, Carrie - July 20, 2020 Resume - Securities and Employee Benefits Paralegal

  1. 1. Carrie A. Roberts Chicago, IL 60613 312-401-8901 CarrieRobertsRivera@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/carrie-roberts-rivera-cebs-5332443/Twitter Employee Benefits Paralegal and Securities-related Experience Overview: Trained in the legal field as an Employee Benefits Paralegal with a passion for developing and maintaining organizational and project management skills. Motivated to help with each stage of a project to collaborate with attorneys, advisors, shareholders, board of directors, corporate officers, and meet them where they are in the process. Energized when identifying and evaluating legal issues, developing solutions, interacting with clients and others about new legal changes, better ways to organize and problem solve. Experienced with both the set up and maintenance of orderly files for several clients on extranet databases to solve client problems with locating documents. Prepared hundreds of accurate and timely participant communications, letters, statements, and regulatory notices. Prepared for, and periodically attended, trustee meetings, board of director meetings, benefits-related investment committee meetings, including preparation of coordination and distribution of materials, preparation of meeting minutes and calendaring meetings. Familiar with SEC filings (e.g., 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K), proxy statements and related activities, executive compensation arrangements and governance policies. Experience maintaining subsidiary minute books, preparation of resolutions and updating subsidiary databases following acquisitions of client entities, and coordinating with attorneys in other countries for securities related filings, reporting and regulatory requirements in foreign jurisdictions. Excellent professional communication skills, written, verbal and in-person, including to governmental agencies and third- party vendors on behalf of clients. Qualification Brief: • Talented project manager with proven ability to communicate in a professional manner among attorneys, advisors, board of directors, and corporate officers, regarding the operation of plans • Extensive knowledge on legislative regulations of defined contribution plans, including experience drafting published client alerts and presenting webinars for clients and peers • Served as primary contact and expert in the area of benefit plans with responsibility to assist clients with compliance and act as a resource for technical issues in the legal field • Strong attention to detail and supportive resource for several clients, providing analytical support for attorneys while managing multiple projects and others in a consulting and coordinator capacity • Highly effective collaborator within all levels and departments of the organization, including legal, finance, human resources, and treasury • Effective and clear professional communicator with corporate officers and directors for projects with a high level of confidentiality and discretion • Proven critical thinking skills, good judgment, and experience with minimal supervision • Ability to organize and multi-task in a fast-paced environment
  2. 2. Professional Experience: Holland & Knight LLP – Chicago, IL September 2018 – Present ESOP and Employee Benefits Paralegal • Outlined plan reviews for ESOP deals regarding plan detail and administration, identifying information needed by the lender/bank • Collaborated with ESOP team and practice group in all aspects of the corporate deal process for financing transactions, including UCC filings, review of liens, and preparation of resolutions • Composed over 10 determination letter applications for newly established ESOPs and terminating ESOPs, and responded to the IRS agents’ information requests • Updated benefit plans, as needed for legal changes • Clearly communicated technical changes with clients and ESOP team, including presentation webinar and client alerts • Designed summary plan descriptions (SPD) and summary of material modifications (SMM) • Prepared and filed submissions under the IRS’s Voluntary Compliance Program (VCP) and engaged the implementation and utilization of options under the Self-Correction Program (SCP) • Collaborated with corporate clients and ESOP trustees regarding results of qualified plan transaction matters following review of documents • Conducted due diligence and identified issues arising under the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA to reduce cost of errors and potential fiduciary problems • Developed procedures for clarification of distributions and technical aspects of the plans to reduce future research, compliance efforts or inefficiencies • Facilitated checklist for transactions and coordinated collection and organization of documents in anticipation of (and following closure of) a transaction Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP – Chicago, IL February 2008 – August 2018 Employee Benefits Paralegal • Attended client quarterly benefit plan administration and investment committee meetings concerning fiduciary duty, investment performance goals and benchmarking of each fund, and the design of employee and executive compensation plans • Established and organized electronic databases for several clients creating ease of document location and sharing of information during review of contracts and amendment of plans • Addressed various questions and concerns from clients directly, specifically for ESOPs, pension plans (defined benefit), 401(k) plans and other defined contribution plans • Assisted in review of executive compensation plan arrangements, including research SEC filings (e.g., 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K), proxy statements, and coordinating with attorneys in other countries for securities related filings, reporting and regulatory requirements in foreign jurisdictions
  3. 3. • Assisted in review of asset-backed security deal documents for compliance with ERISA prohibited transaction requirements and other aspects of related law • Updated databases following acquisitions of client entities and contract changes for benefit plans • Facilitated defined benefit and defined contribution plan terminations, including coordinating all communications and projects among clients, actuaries, consultants, and attorneys, and preparing IRS and PBGC filings and participant notices • Assisted with corporate formation and records, including creating corporations, updating minute books, and requesting information from government agencies Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP – Chicago, IL November 1996 – January 2008 (formerly, Gardner Carton & Douglas LLP and now Faegre Drinker) Employee Benefits Paralegal • Acted as consultant and professional advisor for several key clients of the department by organizing and managing projects among board members, attorneys, consultants, trustees, and actuaries • Drafted hundreds of resolutions, amendments and restatements, summary plan descriptions (SPD), summaries of material modifications (SMM), plan documents, government filings, IRS Forms 5500, summary annual reports (SAR), IRS determination letter filings (IRS Forms 5300, 5310, 5307) • Reviewed domestic relations orders to determine qualified status and prepared client procedure packages for QDROs, including sample letters, notices, authorizations, and sample QDROs • Actively participated in the selection and training of paralegals and attorneys Education: Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS Program) – Chicago, IL November 2000 o Co-sponsored by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania University of Chicago – Chicago, IL June 1996 o BA in Public Policy (with Honors)

×