Trained in the legal field as an Employee Benefits Paralegal with a passion for developing and maintaining organizational and project management skills. Motivated to help with each stage of a project to collaborate with attorneys, advisors, shareholders, board of directors, corporate officers, and meet them where they are in the process. Energized when identifying and evaluating legal issues, developing solutions, interacting with clients and others about new legal changes, better ways to organize and problem solve. Experienced with both the set up and maintenance of orderly files for several clients on extranet databases to solve client problems with locating documents. Prepared hundreds of accurate and timely participant communications, letters, statements, and regulatory notices. Prepared for, and periodically attended, trustee meetings, board of director meetings, benefits-related investment committee meetings, including preparation of coordination and distribution of materials, preparation of meeting minutes and calendaring meetings. Familiar with SEC filings (e.g., 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K), proxy statements and related activities, executive compensation arrangements and governance policies. Experience maintaining subsidiary minute books, preparation of resolutions and updating subsidiary databases following acquisitions of client entities, and coordinating with attorneys in other countries for securities related filings, reporting and regulatory requirements in foreign jurisdictions. Excellent professional communication skills, written, verbal and in-person, including to governmental agencies and third-party vendors on behalf of clients.