Tesis bioética defensa,

UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR REAL Y PONTIFICIA DE SAN FRANCISCO XAVIER DE CHUQUISACA VICERRECTORADO CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS DE POSGRADO E ...
¿Por qué la formación en Bioética Médica? • En la carrera de medicina la formación es esencialmente técnico-científica, po...
FORMULACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Si existen problemas de insuficiente formación en aspectos bioéticos, entonces, debemos preguntar...
CAMPO DE ACCIÓN Desarrollo e inclusión de valores bioéticos en la formación profesional de los estudiantes de la Carrera d...
OBJETIVOS OBJETIVO GENERAL Diseñar una estrategia metodológica para el desarrollo de valores bioéticos en los estudiantes ...
OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS - Establecer los fundamentos teóricos sobre el desarrollo de valores y la Bioética a través de la re...
Interrogantes de la investigación 1.- ¿Por qué la Bioética debe formar parte en la formación de los estudiantes de medicin...
IMPORTANCIA DE LA ENSEÑANZA DE LA BIOÉTICA EN EL PREGRADO • La Bioética, rama de la ética, se dedica a proveer los princip...
Fundamentación de la Enseñanza de Bioética • Está muy bien que los estudiantes de medicina lleguen a tener dominio de los ...
Conceptos relevantes • Deontología profesional conocida también bajo el nombre de "teoría del deber" y, al lado de la axio...
Proceso de Investigación
Análisis e Interpretación de la Encuesta a Estudiantes
Conocimiento del perfil profesional médico CATEGORÍA FRECUENCIA ABSOLUTA PORCENTAJE SÍ 84 31 % NO 50 19 % NO LO HE CONSIDE...
Según los resultados de la encuesta el 69% de los estudiantes reconocen la importancia de la formación en valores en el de...
A esta pregunta los estudiantes en un 52% señalaron que si tienen interés por desarrollar valores Bioéticos, un 39% de los...
El 90% de los encuestados señaló que considera que la incorporación de valores bioéticos mejorará los cuidados y atención ...
Diagnóstico de la Encuesta a los Docentes • Según los docentes ser “Buen Médico” no sólo es dominar aspectos teóricos y ll...
Valoración del diagnóstico • Establecer una estrategia metodológica centrada en el desarrollo de valores bioéticos en los ...
Graficación del Modelo Teórico para el Desarrollo de Valores
ESTRAGEGIA METODOLÓGICA • La estrategia metodológica se centra fundamentalmente en la estructuración de la actividad educa...
Fundamentación de la Propuesta • Desde el punto de vista curricular implica la necesidad de incorporar la Bioética en la e...
Objetivo de la Propuesta • Capacitar al estudiante para reconocer e identificar aspectos éticos en la práctica asistencial...
Diseño de la Propuesta • Sugiere que el diseño de la enseñanza y aprendizaje de la “Bioética”, debe estar inserta en el ma...
Competencias en la Formación en Bioética • Las competencias son integradoras del proceso de aprendizaje. Es decir que en l...
Niveles y Contenidos en la Enseñanza de Bioética • El modelo es basado en una educación de integración tanto de conocimien...
Condiciones Necesarias Para el desarrollo de los valores bioéticos se requiere: • En las Actividades de aprendizaje, el do...
Orientación metodológica para su aplicación ● Basado en una educación integral. ● Aprendizaje grupal y desarrollo individu...
Conclusión General • Se ha logrado diseñar una estrategia metodológica para la formación en valores bioéticos, reconociénd...
Conclusiones Específicas • Se identificaron los fundamentos teóricos sobre la Bioética y su inclusión en la formación de l...
Recomendaciones • Es imprescindible que la Facultad de Medicina y los docentes perciban la importancia de la Bioética y la...
GRACIAS
Tesis bioética defensa,
Tesis bioética defensa,
Tesis bioética defensa,
Tesis bioética defensa,
Tesis bioética defensa,
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tesis bioética defensa,

16 views

Published on

Médico Especialista Álvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo, "creo que las artes marciales mixtas sirven principalmente para desarrollar la energía. A veces es necesario darse cuenta de un peligro y conocer el medio para salvar la vida. Web, Redes Sociales….
Médico Especialista Álvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo, La Energía es Vital para lograr una Meta con Fuerza y Salud es lo más Importante en la Vida. ", Web, Internet….
Médico Especialista Álvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo, "es necesario realizar ejercicios determinados en la columna, para proporcionar oxígeno al cerebro y ayudarle a descansar totalmente", Web, Internet….
Médico Especialista Álvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo, "hay tres palabras que aprendemos a gritar que llevan consigo descanso y energía; fuerza, valor y convicción", Web, Internet….
Doctor Specialist Álvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo, I am a General Physician High, Blonde, White Skin, White, Beautiful, Gorgeous, Life, Love, Sexuality, Sexuality, Sensual, Sex, Sexy, Sensuality, Sex, Sexes, Genres, Beauty, with Love, and Purity, Self Esteem, Trust, Courage, Power, Psychic Powers, Psyche, Love, Love, Life, Purity, Compassion, Passion, Meditation, Elegance, Fashion, Link, Cool, Modeling, Gorgeous, Fitness, Pilates, Gym, Ballet, Music, Pop, Dance, Dance, Holy, Holy, Holy, Holy, Go, God, Holy, God, Prophet, Prophecy, Vitality, Legendary, Legend. Holy, clear eyes, I am Athletic Nice, I care to keep going, solving the problems of other people to save their life in health and in diseases. Internet, Networds ...
Holy, Sacred, White Skin, Very White Skin, Milky, Milky, Milky, Skin, Sacred, Saint, Holy, God, God.
Doctor Specialist Álvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo, LIFE is a VIRTUE that every Human, Person has is Valiant and Worthy to SAVE the LIFE of a Person who is in Danger, each Person is a single Unit there is no one like that person we are different. Internet, Networds ....
Doctor Specialist Álvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo, the NATURE is Beautiful and Beautiful Living it outdoors, with Water, Vegetation, Beautiful Animals in the Biodiversity Ecosystem you have to value and enjoy what there is in the world to live and enjoy it. Internet, Networds ....
Doctor Specialist Alvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo, I LIKE WHAT I AM MY WAY OF BEING ENJOY ME WHAT I AM MY PHYSICAL, MIND, THOUGHTS, SOUL AND BODY, PHYSICAL. AND LIVING LIFE, NATURE THE BEAUTY. Web, Social Networks ....

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tesis bioética defensa,

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR REAL Y PONTIFICIA DE SAN FRANCISCO XAVIER DE CHUQUISACA VICERRECTORADO CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS DE POSGRADO E INVESTIGACIÓN ESTRATEGIA DE FORMACIÓN Y DESARROLLO DE VALORES BIOÉTICOS EN LA CARRERA DE MEDICINA DE LA UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR REAL Y PONTIFICIA DE SAN FRANCISCO XAVIER DE CHUQUISACA NOMBRE DEL CURSANTE: Álvaro Miguel Carranza Montalvo NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: Eduardo Francisco Chumacero Carranza
  2. 2. ¿Por qué la formación en Bioética Médica? • En la carrera de medicina la formación es esencialmente técnico-científica, por cierto es excelente, pero hay un vacío en la formación en valores bioéticos. • La Bioética, como rama de la ética, establece los deberes, obligaciones y conductas morales que tiene que asumir el profesional médico en el trato y relación con los pacientes.
  3. 3. FORMULACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Si existen problemas de insuficiente formación en aspectos bioéticos, entonces, debemos preguntarnos ¿cómo promover la formación y desarrollo de valores bioéticos en los estudiantes de la Carrera de Medicina de la Universidad de San Francisco Xavier de Chuquisaca, considerando la necesidad de una adecuada praxis según los modos de actuación profesional? OBJETO DE ESTUDIO Proceso de formación en la Carrera de Medicina.
  4. 4. CAMPO DE ACCIÓN Desarrollo e inclusión de valores bioéticos en la formación profesional de los estudiantes de la Carrera de Medicina. IDEA A DEFENDER Una estrategia metodológica para desarrollar valores bioéticos en los estudiantes de la Carrera de Medicina que se integre a los conocimientos científicos y a la práctica médica, formará profesionales idóneos.
  5. 5. OBJETIVOS OBJETIVO GENERAL Diseñar una estrategia metodológica para el desarrollo de valores bioéticos en los estudiantes de la Carrera de Medicina, que propicie una adecuada e integral actuación profesional en la práctica médica.
  6. 6. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS - Establecer los fundamentos teóricos sobre el desarrollo de valores y la Bioética a través de la revisión bibliográfica. - Determinar la situación actual en el desarrollo de valores bioéticos en la Carrera de Medicina. - Establecer el modelo teórico sobre el objeto de estudio. - Determinar criterios metodológicos para una estrategia de formación y desarrollo de valores bioéticos.
  7. 7. Interrogantes de la investigación 1.- ¿Por qué la Bioética debe formar parte en la formación de los estudiantes de medicina? Además de tener excelentes conocimientos científicos es preciso desarrollar sentimientos, valores y tener idea de lo que es correcto en la conducta y el trato con el paciente. 2.- ¿Cómo se lograría desarrollar los valores bioéticos en los futuros profesionales? Introduciendo la enseñanza- aprendizaje de la Bioética en la Carrera de Medicina.
  8. 8. IMPORTANCIA DE LA ENSEÑANZA DE LA BIOÉTICA EN EL PREGRADO • La Bioética, rama de la ética, se dedica a proveer los principios para la correcta actuación del médico con respecto a la prevención y curación de la salud. Estudia los problemas morales que pueden surgir en salud pública, medicina clínica y medicina quirúrgica. • La Bioética, como nueva disciplina académica, permitirá a los alumno, futuros médicos, el manejo de problemas y conflictos de valores que surgen en la actuación profesional.
  9. 9. Fundamentación de la Enseñanza de Bioética • Está muy bien que los estudiantes de medicina lleguen a tener dominio de los aspectos científicos y tecnológicos, pero eso no es suficiente, debe haber una formación axiológica, que tiene que ver con la persona, es decir con sus valores, con la parte esencial del ser humano: capacidad para juzgar lo que es bueno y lo que es malo y sean auténticos profesionales que velen por el bien e integridad de sus pacientes.
  10. 10. Conceptos relevantes • Deontología profesional conocida también bajo el nombre de "teoría del deber" y, al lado de la axiología, es una de las dos ramas principales de la ética normativa. • Obstinación terapéutica: Consiste en la aplicación de medidas no indicadas, desproporcionadas o extraordinarias con el objetivo de alargar innecesariamente la vida. • LET.- (Limitación de Esfuerzo Terapéutico), podemos definir LET, como la decisión de retirar o no iniciar un tratamiento en un paciente de “mal pronóstico vital”.
  11. 11. Proceso de Investigación
  12. 12. Análisis e Interpretación de la Encuesta a Estudiantes
  13. 13. Conocimiento del perfil profesional médico CATEGORÍA FRECUENCIA ABSOLUTA PORCENTAJE SÍ 84 31 % NO 50 19 % NO LO HE CONSIDERADO 134 50 % TOTAL 268 100 % El 50% de los estudiantes de tercer año de la Carrera de Medicina señalan no tener conocimiento del perfil profesional del Médico, solamente un 31% señala conocerlo.
  14. 14. Según los resultados de la encuesta el 69% de los estudiantes reconocen la importancia de la formación en valores en el desempeño profesional del Médico, un 22% no lo ha considerado.
  15. 15. A esta pregunta los estudiantes en un 52% señalaron que si tienen interés por desarrollar valores Bioéticos, un 39% de los estudiantes señala que no lo ha considerado y un 9% que no tiene interés. CATEGORÍA FRECUENCIA ABSOLUTA PORCENTAJE SÍ 140 52 % NO 24 9 % NO LO HE CONSIDERADO 104 39 % TOTAL 268 100 % Interés por el desarrollo de valores bioéticos
  16. 16. El 90% de los encuestados señaló que considera que la incorporación de valores bioéticos mejorará los cuidados y atención a los pacientes. Incorporación de valores bioéticos y su relación con el cuidado al paciente
  17. 17. Diagnóstico de la Encuesta a los Docentes • Según los docentes ser “Buen Médico” no sólo es dominar aspectos teóricos y llegar a buenos diagnósticos, se debe tratar a los pacientes como personas. • Para ello se debe incluir la formación de Bioética para formar mejores profesionales. • Los docentes fundamentan que no sólo se debe dar una visión técnica, un tratamiento curativo sino que se debe dar una integración y cultura Bioética.
  18. 18. Valoración del diagnóstico • Establecer una estrategia metodológica centrada en el desarrollo de valores bioéticos en los estudiantes de medicina. • Al inculcar una cultura Bioética en los estudiantes se logrará formar mejores profesionales médicos, responsables, honestos y que obren con justicia en la relación médico paciente.
  19. 19. Graficación del Modelo Teórico para el Desarrollo de Valores
  20. 20. ESTRAGEGIA METODOLÓGICA • La estrategia metodológica se centra fundamentalmente en la estructuración de la actividad educativa con la finalidad de desarrollar los valores bioéticos en los estudiantes. • El docente facilitará los aprendizajes de los estudiantes, integrando una serie de actividades que contemplan la interacción de los alumnos con determinados contenidos y en función de los objetivos. • La incorporación de la ética en el currículum, estará orientada a desarrollar en los estudiantes de medicina, habilidades que les permitan cumplir como profesionales moralmente responsables
  21. 21. Fundamentación de la Propuesta • Desde el punto de vista curricular implica la necesidad de incorporar la Bioética en la enseñanza – aprendizaje. • Desde el punto de vista psicológico los estudiantes deben comprender que la Bioética es esencial para desenvolverse como profesionales en la interacción con el paciente. • Fomentar un espíritu reflexivo y ampliar su sentido de responsabilidad en el quehacer técnico - científico.
  22. 22. Objetivo de la Propuesta • Capacitar al estudiante para reconocer e identificar aspectos éticos en la práctica asistencial. • Desarrollar en los estudiantes capacidades para resolver conflictos morales y tener hábitos reflexivos. • Desarrollar las habilidades prácticas que les permitan integrar estas dimensiones en el proceso de toma de decisiones.
  23. 23. Diseño de la Propuesta • Sugiere que el diseño de la enseñanza y aprendizaje de la “Bioética”, debe estar inserta en el marco de un currículo por “competencias” en primer lugar. • En segundo lugar utilizar como metodología principal el aprendizaje basado en “problemas” en los niveles preclínico y clínico, este aprendizaje es la base metodológica más adecuada, pues bien los conflictos éticos aparecen en situaciones “reales” y al articularlos en la relación clínica, facilitará la adquisición de valores. • Las habilidades para desarrollar las competencias se basan en la sensibilidad ética que es la capacidad que tiene el profesional médico, para reaccionar adecuadamente frente a situaciones de tensión o conflicto y el juicio moral que es la habilidad para que el profesional sea más reflexivo en la toma de decisiones, con una actitud y un comportamiento adecuado.
  24. 24. Competencias en la Formación en Bioética • Las competencias son integradoras del proceso de aprendizaje. Es decir que en las competencias se da una conjunción del saber, el hacer y el ser. • Las Competencias radican en el grado de capacidad operativa del futuro profesional. • Inducen al desarrollo de formación integral en el futuro médico en el que se conjuncionen la ciencia, la tecnología, ser humano y sus valores.
  25. 25. Niveles y Contenidos en la Enseñanza de Bioética • El modelo es basado en una educación de integración tanto de conocimientos médicos científicos y el desarrollo de los valores bioéticos en distintos ámbitos, para ello surge la necesidad de incluir la enseñanza de la Bioética en el Nivel Preclínico y Clínico.
  26. 26. Condiciones Necesarias Para el desarrollo de los valores bioéticos se requiere: • En las Actividades de aprendizaje, el docente al desarrollar un conflicto ético organizará un plan articulado donde los aspectos técnicos, científicos y morales irán de forma integrada. • El Análisis de casos, permite aplicar a la realidad clínica la teoría aprendida e ir clarificando los argumentos de los participantes para que se vea la lógica de la discusión racional en ética y realizar juicios de valor y ejercer el análisis crítico y reflexivo. • Los Artículos clínicos, publicados en revistas clínicas en torno a los temas éticos, dan solidez y reforzamiento en la formación conductual del futuro profesional médico.
  27. 27. Orientación metodológica para su aplicación ● Basado en una educación integral. ● Aprendizaje grupal y desarrollo individual. ● Análisis y estudio de casos en la realidad clínica. ● Lectura de textos y artículos clínicos. ● Valoración análítica, crítica y reflexiva.
  28. 28. Conclusión General • Se ha logrado diseñar una estrategia metodológica para la formación en valores bioéticos, reconociéndose la necesidad de formar médicos que conozcan los valores bioéticos en su accionar a lo largo de su vida profesional.
  29. 29. Conclusiones Específicas • Se identificaron los fundamentos teóricos sobre la Bioética y su inclusión en la formación de los médicos. • A consecuencia del diagnóstico se determinaron las limitaciones en el desarrollo de los valores bioéticos, permitiéndose establecer las necesidades de aprendizaje. • Se estableció el modelo teórico sobre el cual se basa la enseñanza - aprendizaje. • Se determinaron criterios metodológicos para una estrategia de formación y desarrollo de valores bioéticos.
  30. 30. Recomendaciones • Es imprescindible que la Facultad de Medicina y los docentes perciban la importancia de la Bioética y la necesidad de formación en esta disciplina. • Orientar la labor de preparación de los docentes para enfrentar e impartir la formación de Bioética. • La enseñanza de la Bioética debería ser impartida en un continuo en los diversos niveles del plan de estudios tanto en la etapa preclínica y clínica, así reforzamos una enseñanza basada en la inducción a buenos hábitos y actitudes que formen el carácter moral del futuro médico. • La Bioética como disciplina, podrá desarrollar valores desde sus tres componentes: cognoscitivo, valorativo-motivacional y conductual, permitiendo una formación integral del futuro profesional.
  31. 31. GRACIAS

×