The Bad Side Effects of Too Much Caffeine

If you are the coffee lover, you should know than the caffeine in the coffee has the benefit if you drink it enough, but caffeine has the side effect if you drink it too much
The coffee usually helps you to get a good condition mentally and physically in the normal dose. It will give bad side effects if you consume the caffeine more than 2-4 cups in a day. It can damage your health and you should be careful with the risk of your body and your mental condition.
