Jan. 30, 2023
Mini-presentation about five benefits and five challenges of Open Educational Resources

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
OER Benefits and Challenges - Caroline Evergreen.pptx

  1. 1. by Caroline Evergreen OER: Benefits and Challenges
  2. 2. Introduction 1 3 4 2 OER Challenges OER Benefits Thank You Outline
  3. 3. While there are many benefits and challenges of Open Educational Resources (OER), for the purpose of this presentation I will focus on five of each that I have either experienced the most in my own professional journey, or the benefits and challenges of the OER champions and advocates that have helped teach me. Introduction
  4. 4. Benefits of OER
  5. 5. Benefits of OER Student-Centered Learning: Opportunities for DEI While all OER is not inherently anti-racist, accessible, and inclusive- Open Educational Resources are often much newer and easily- customized than traditional textbook content. 1 3 2 Affordability An often-cited incentive for institutions to invest in OER is the huge cost-saving aspect for students by not having to pay for access to expensive textbooks or course materials. Renewable Assignments While this is more an aspect of Open Education or Open Pedagogy in general, the roots of Renewable Assignments begin in OER - the ability for students to openly publish their work so that future students and community members can benefit and build upon their research is an exciting aspect of OER.
  6. 6. Benefits of OER Continued 5 4 Support Network for Educators While most of the resource-sharing in education happens within one specific institution (English faculty to English faculty, Biology faculty to Biology faculty), the field of OER expands that network so that faculty can collaborate, learn, reuse, and borrow resources from other experts in their field from around the world. Flexibility The inherent flexibility of OER is a benefit not just for students, but also for instructors. This flexibility allows for instructors to adapt and revise content to fit the specific course they are teaching at their specific institution. Faculty can even slightly alter each course offering to reflect the needs of the students in a particular course section.
  7. 7. Challenges of OER
  8. 8. Challenges of OER Faculty Workload It will come as no surprise that the first of our five challenges is the dreaded faculty workload. OERs require time, support, and energy to get implemented into courses which is difficult with busy and often over-worked faculty 1 3 2 Available Resources for Certain Disciplines Certain topics might be much easier to find OER for than others. Nursing courses in particular have strict accreditation requirements that making replacing textbooks with OER content a much more time- consuming and pain-staking process. Longevity OERs are not something to put on a shelf - you must recycle as you teach- they are made sustainable by being constantly reused and revised. This means that there needs to be continuous assessment of the quality and the sustainability of OERs so that we can ensure these are viable long-term solutions for our students.
  9. 9. Challenges of OER Continued 5 4 Information Overload This is the challenge I hear about the most from other faculty, (and one I experience the most myself!). While the world Open Education is fantastic because there are so many places to look and so many options - for most educators it is also incredibly confusing due to the lack of standardized formats/design within individual websites and repositories. Bureaucracy/Lack of Institutional Support Although some institutions have a lot of support amongst students, faculty, staff and administrators - other institutions do not have either the financial resources or the time to develop a support system for faculty interested in implementing OER in their courses. In addition to a lack of designated personnel/resources, some institutions might also be operating under restrictive legislation or contracts that discourage or outright prevent them from investing in OER.
  10. 10. Caroline Evergreen Thank you for reading!

