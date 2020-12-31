Afsia y espasticidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020 INTEGRANTES:  MORALES QUISPELIZETH ERIKA  MORENO ECHEVARRIAYURY VERONIKA  MUÑOZ ANDIA MASSIEL ALEJANDRA  NEYRA CA...
“Año de la Universalización de la Salud” UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA SAN JUAN BAUTISTA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE MEDICINA HUMANA MEDI...
3 INTRODUCCIÓN ..............................................................................................................
4 INTRODUCCIÓN La espasticidad es un síntoma neurológico que caracteriza a diversas patologías, como la parálisis cerebral...
5 MARCO TEÓRICO 1. AFASIA
6 2. ESPASTICIDAD 2.1. DEFINICION La espasticidad muscular es un trastorno motor complejo que se observa con frecuencia en...
7 musculares) y fisiológicos, como el concepto de tratamiento anómalo (a nivel espinal) de la información sensitiva, que i...
8 controvertido: algunos autores defienden la activación de un arco reflejo transcortical y otros, la acción de un arco es...
9 2.3. ARCO REFLEJO MIOTATICO Los receptores periféricos sensibles al estiramiento se encuentran en el cuerpo muscular (hu...
10 amplitud del estiramiento. Estos dos tipos de aferencias se proyectan en la motoneuronas alfa;  Las motoneuronas alfa ...
11 sobre el tono muscular es de inhibición. Las fibras aferentes son de tipo Ib. En realidad, hay muchas otras aferencias ...
12 desregulados, cuya implicación en la espasticidad ha sido demostrada, son : la inhibición presináptica Ia, la inhibició...
13 en personas espásticas, después de 1 año de evolución de la espasticidad. Esta alteración de las propiedades mecánicas ...
14 premotoras (como el área 6) que de las que destruyen el área motora primaria (área 4). En este sentido, se ha señalado ...
15 Así, la espasticidad que se observa en las lesiones encefálicas frontales o capsulares internas puede explicarse por la...
16 En el plano clínico, la espasticidad es frecuente en diversas lesiones del sistema nervioso central que afectan al encé...
17 refleja se atenúa en el músculo estirado. Primero este fenómeno fue atribuido a la acción de los receptores tendinosos ...
18  Sincinesias (indicios de la pérdida de sensibilidad del movimiento, por «desinhibición» de las proyecciones heterónim...
19 Es posible contraponer de forma exacta dos cuadros clínicos de la espasticidad, uno relativo a la espasticidad en senti...
20 Además, en la población de pacientes hemipléjicos, la aparición de la espasticidad parece correlacionar con la gravedad...
21 Evaluación Para la evaluación de la espasticidad se dispone de numerosos recursos. Por desgracia, a pesar de una superi...
22 cuando se le añadió un nivel complementario de puntuación con el fin de aumentar su sensibilidad. Se trata de una escal...
23 paresia espástica, la mayoría de las veces después de una hemiplejía de origen vascular. Así, pueden aplicarse las esca...
24 Ante las insuficiencias de la valoración clínica, numerosos autores se han dedicado a perfeccionar técnicas instrumenta...
25 ellos escapa a esta limitación y ha sido ampliamente utilizado en ensayos terapéuticos: se trata de la prueba del péndu...
26 La prueba del péndulo puede aplicarse con un movimiento pendular libre (con un potenciómetro o vídeo para el registro d...
27 observa un claro aumento de la actividad mioeléctrica inducida por el estiramiento muscular (Fig. 9). .. Se ha revelado...
28 no es unívoca. Otras variables como la paresia, por ejemplo, también contribuyen a la restricción funcional. Para medir...
29 de investigación. El dispositivo se encuentra actualmente en curso de evaluación. La evaluación actual de la espasticid...
30 Un problema adicional es el hecho de que no se ha demostrado una relación unívoca entre la espasticidad y la discapacid...
31 perjudicial del fortalecimiento muscular sobre la espasticidad, por ejemplo, en la persona hemipléjica. Estimulación el...
32 GABA está implicado principalmente en los mecanismos de inhibición presináptica Ia. La glicina se liberaría por las int...
33 El baclofeno reduciría la liberación de los AE a nivel presináptico, normalizando la actividad de las interneuronas inh...
34 La sedación que suele observarse con el clonazepam sólo constituye un obstáculo si la dosis se aumenta muy rápido. Al r...
35 Se ha comunicado una interacción con los beta-bloqueantes periféricos, así como alguna toxicidad hepática de la tizanid...
36 La toxina botulínica A, de empleo muy flexible, permite una denervación química selectiva y reversible de uno o más gru...
37 lesión encefálica (puesto que la inhibición presináptica, GABAérgica, en teoría está poco disminuida) y el baclofeno (i...
38 Por último, la infusión intratecal de baclofeno permite tratar las espasticidades generalizadas graves y/o dolorosas, e...
39 El deterioro de la actividad voluntaria en pacientes con lesión de la neurona motora superior y su discapacidad está as...
40 REFERENCIAS  BIBLIOGRAFICAS 1. Bolaños-Jiménez Rodrigo, Arizmendi-Vargas Jorge, Calderón-Álvarez Tostado José Luis. Es...
  1. 1. 2020 INTEGRANTES:  MORALES QUISPELIZETH ERIKA  MORENO ECHEVARRIAYURY VERONIKA  MUÑOZ ANDIA MASSIEL ALEJANDRA  NEYRA CABRERA DIANA CAROLINA AFASIA Y ESPASTICIDAD “AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD” UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA SAN JUAN BAUTISTA
  2. 2. “Año de la Universalización de la Salud” UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA SAN JUAN BAUTISTA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE MEDICINA HUMANA MEDICINA FISICA Y REHABILITACION TEMA: Afasia y Espasticidad DOCENTE: Dra. Huamaní Gallegos, Geraldine Abigail ESTUDIANTE: Morales Quispe, Lizeth Erika Moreno Echevarría Yury Verónika, Muñoz Andia Massiel Alejandra Neyra Cabrera Diana Carolina
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCIÓN ........................................................................................................... 4 MARCO TEÓRICO........................................................................................................ 5 1. TRASTORNO POR DÉFICIT DE ATENCIÓN E HIPERACTIVIDAD (TDAH) 5 1.2. PREVALENCIA.........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.4. FACTORES DE RIESGO NEUROLOGICO.........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5. FACTORES DE RIESGO GENETICO ..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.6. FACTORES DE RIESGO AMBIENTAL................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.7. CLASIFICACION ......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.8. SINTOMAS ................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.9. CRITERIOS................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.10. ESPECIFIDADES...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.11. CARACTERÍSTICAS PSICOLÓGICAS, CLÍNICAS Y NEUROPSICOLÓGICAS ................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.12. IMPLICACIONES SOCIALES-EMOCIONALES, EDUCATIVAS Y FAMILIARES.....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.13. TRATAMIENTO MEDICO .....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.14. TRATAMIENTO EN REHABILITACION ............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2. TRASTORNO DE ASPECTRO AUTISTA............................................................ 6 2.1. DEFINICION ........................................................................................................... 6 2.2. ETIOLOGIA............................................................................................................. 7 2.3. FACTORES DE RIESGO ..................................................................................... 9 2.4. CRITERIOS DE DX ............................................................................................... 9 2.5. CLINICA ................................................................................................................ 11 2.5.1 SIGNOS CLINICOS DE ALERTAEN EL AUTISMO TEMPRANO..................12 2.5.2 INDICADORES BIOLOGICOS..........................................................................13 2.6. TRATAMIENTO MEDICO .................................................................................. 15 2.7. ENFOQUE CLINICO Y REHABILITACION .................................................... 19 2.8 RECOMENDACIONES PARA LA DETECCIÓN PRECOZDE LOS TRASTORNOS DEL ESPECTRO AUTISTASEGÚN LA EVIDENCIA CIENTÍFICA .....................................................................................................................................29 CONCLUSIÓN ............................................................................................................. 38 REFERENCIAS............................................................................................................ 40
  4. 4. 4 INTRODUCCIÓN La espasticidad es un síntoma neurológico que caracteriza a diversas patologías, como la parálisis cerebral, el daño cerebral por anoxia, traumatismo encefálico, algunas enfermedades metabólicas, adrenoleucodistrofia, fenilcetonuria, etc. En todos los casos se convierte en un reto para el fisioterapeuta, que cuenta con diferentes técnicas y métodos para su tratamiento.
  5. 5. 5 MARCO TEÓRICO 1. AFASIA
  6. 6. 6 2. ESPASTICIDAD 2.1. DEFINICION La espasticidad muscular es un trastorno motor complejo que se observa con frecuencia en las enfermedades del sistema nervioso central. Entre los mecanismos de esta variedad de hipertonía muscular, analizados en las publicaciones , destacan sobre todo dos procesos: reacciones reflejas (rigidez «refleja») y anomalías de las propiedades mecánicas del músculo (rigidez «no refleja»). Ambos mecanismos están aparentemente intrincados. Definición clásica: exageración del reflejo de estiramiento (rigidez refleja) Según este modelo, la espasticidad es producto de una contracción refleja (es decir, involuntaria) de un grupo muscular frente a su propio estiramiento, lo que remite a la etimología: en griego, spao (OGAM) significa «tirar» o «contraer». Esta exageración de la contracción refleja por el estira- miento produce una rigidez (o hipertonía) muscular que se manifiesta por un aumento de la resistencia a la movilización articular. En dos definiciones, complementarias se agrupan las características clínicas y neurofisiológicas. Ambas incluyen una referencia a la exageración del reflejo de estiramiento como sustrato fisiológico de la espasticidad. La definición de Lance fue la primera y es la más citada en las publicaciones. Introduce el concepto de hiperactividad del reflejo de estiramiento y su carácter dependiente de la velocidad de estiramiento, propio de la espasticidad: «La espasticidad es un trastorno motor caracterizado por un aumento (que depende de la velocidad) de los reflejos tónicos de estiramiento (tono muscular), acompañada por una exageración de los reflejos osteotendinosos, resultante de la hiperexcitabilidad del reflejo de estiramiento considerado como un componente del síndrome piramidal». La definición de Delwaide es complementaria y añade elementos clínicos (distribución preferencial de la hipertonía en algunos grupos
  7. 7. 7 musculares) y fisiológicos, como el concepto de tratamiento anómalo (a nivel espinal) de la información sensitiva, que introduce el concepto de plasticidad espinal, desarrollado más recientemente: «La espasticidad es un trastorno motor que se caracteriza por contracciones tendinosas bruscas (a veces acompañadas por clono) y una hipertonía muscular elástica (dependiente de la velocidad) durante el estiramiento muscular, que afecta a algunos grupos musculares de manera preferencial. Es producto de la hiperexcitabilidad de la vía Ia hacia las motoneuronas, asociada al proceso anormal en la médula espinal de otras aferencias periféricas (reflejo tónico de estiramiento)». 2.2. PAPEL FUNCIONAL DEL REFLEJO DE ESTIRAMIENTO El reflejo de estiramiento es una de las bases de la integración sensorial motriz en la médula espinal. Se trata de un reflejo propioceptivo, pues el estímulo que lo provoca es el estiramiento muscular. De forma clásica, en este reflejo se describe un componente fásico, más marcado en los músculos flexores y que se produce ante estiramientos de gran velocidad, y un componente tónico, más marcado en los músculos extensores de los miembros inferiores (músculos posturales) y que se produce ante estiramientos de velocidad más lenta. De manera más precisa, en el reflejo de estiramiento se describen, desde un punto de vista electromiográﬁco, tres componentes (M1, M2 y M3) identificados por sus latencias respectivas con relación al estímulo. La latencia de M1 es corta (30-40 ms en la pierna), compatible con una integración espinal, y depende principalmente de la vía monosináptica Las latencias de M2 y M3 son más largas y, en general, necesitan una contracción muscular subyacente de baja intensidad para expresarse en la persona sana. M2 tiene mayor amplitud que M1. Su origen es
  8. 8. 8 controvertido: algunos autores defienden la activación de un arco reflejo transcortical y otros, la acción de un arco espinal con aferencias polisinápticas de conducción lenta. Por último, M3 se caracteriza por una latencia más larga aún, que permite clasificarla como una respuesta voluntaria. En cuanto a la expresión clínica, el componente fásico del reflejo de estiramiento corresponde a la respuesta de latencia corta (M1) activada, por ejemplo, por la percusión tendinosa (reflejo miotático). El componente tónico corresponde al conjunto de las respuestas y es activado durante los estiramientos prolongados, como los producidos en la exploración física . Desde un punto de vista fisiológico, las distintas latencias de estos componentes del reflejo de estiramiento permitirían evitar las oscilaciones inherentes a un circuito cerrado con intervalo de tiempo . El papel funcional del reflejo de estiramiento se conoce bastante mal. Según Creed , podría contribuir a la atenuación de la contracción muscular voluntaria. Así pues, cuando con un tren de onda se estimulan las motoneuronas espinales tras haber seccionado las raíces posteriores, interrumpiendo entonces el arco reflejo, la contracción muscular resultante es inestable; en condiciones fisiológicas, al contrario, la fuerza desarrollada se mantiene estable. El reflejo de estiramiento podría contribuir así a mantener constante la longitud muscular (servomecanismo), participando en la compensación de las pequeñas irregularidades de trayectoria durante los movimientos de los miembros. En la práctica, la ganancia del reflejo de estiramiento sería demasiado baja para que pudiera compensar otros estiramientos que no fueran los de baja amplitud. Es probable entonces que los ajustes producidos por este arco reflejo sólo sean suficientes en caso de perturbaciones mínimas y rápidas como, por ejemplo, un estiramiento brusco del músculo tríceps sural durante la marcha sobre una superficie irregular.
  9. 9. 9 2.3. ARCO REFLEJO MIOTATICO Los receptores periféricos sensibles al estiramiento se encuentran en el cuerpo muscular (husos neuromusculares) o en los tendones (receptores tendinosos. Envían señales propioceptivas hacia la médula por diversas fibras nerviosas aferentes (fibras Ia, Ib y II). Estas fibras se proyectan sobre las motoneuronas alfa del asta anterior (motor) de la médula, de forma directa (contacto monosináptico) o de forma indirecta por medio de una interneurona. Los husos neuromusculares reciben inervación motora de una motoneurona gamma, que modifica su sensibilidad al estiramiento. 2.4. FISIOLOGIA DEL REFLEJO DE ESTIRAMIENTO Al igual que cualquier sistema reflejo, la respuesta muscular al estiramiento se organiza como un circuito de retroacción Los elementos principales de este arco reflejo son:  Órganos receptores especializados, los husos neuromusculares. Son sensibles a la velocidad de estiramiento del músculo y a la amplitud del estiramiento;  Aferencias sensitivas primarias (fibras Ia) y secundarias (fibras II), originadas en los husos neuromusculares. Las aferencias primarias responden de manera preponderante a la velocidad de estiramiento, mientras que las secundarias son más sensibles a la Ib 1 Ia/II - - 2 3 4 5
  10. 10. 10 amplitud del estiramiento. Estos dos tipos de aferencias se proyectan en la motoneuronas alfa;  Las motoneuronas alfa del asta anterior de la médula. Reaccionan ante el estímulo propioceptivo aferente, causando la contracción de las fibras musculares que de ellas dependen; esta contracción refleja se opone al estiramiento inicial. La corrección producida es proporcional a la variación (de longitud o de velocidad) provocada por el estiramiento, pero puede estar modulada por los centros nerviosos supraespinales, controlando de este modo la amplitud del movimiento. Esta modulación se produce a través de neuronas intermediarias (interneuronas), intercaladas en el arco reflejo;  La motoneurona gamma espinal también participa en esta modulación. Gracias a su acción fusomotora. Convergencia de diversas aferencias periféricas (cutáneas, articulares, propioceptivas) y de la orden central descendente hacia las mismas interneuronas medulares, las cuales se proyectan hacia las motoneuronas espinales alfa. Se añade otro reflejo propioceptivo: el reflejo «miotático inverso», que se organiza con el mismo esquema que el reflejo miotático, aunque su efecto
  11. 11. 11 sobre el tono muscular es de inhibición. Las fibras aferentes son de tipo Ib. En realidad, hay muchas otras aferencias (propioceptivas articulares, exteroceptivas cutáneas, nociceptivas, etc.) que participan en otros arcos reflejos (por ejemplo, nociceptivos) y comparten una porción de la reserva de las interneuronas medulares implicadas en el arco del reflejo de estiramiento, por lo que pueden influir en él. Estas interneuronas reciben influencias de los centros nerviosos superiores (supraespinales) y, en la práctica, son relevos principales de la regulación supraespinal. Hacia ellos convergen los impulsos periféricos y las señales de regulación supraespinales. Hay que considerarlos como una especie de vía final común, capaz de coordinar y controlar las actividades descendentes, segmentarias o propioespinales, que funcionan como verdaderos centros de integración premotores organizados en red. Estas interneuronas son mayormente inhibidoras como, por ejemplo, las interneuronas de la inhibición presináptica Ia, Ib y de la inhibición recurrente de Renshaw. Producen una gama de neuromediadores que constituyen dianas farmacológicas de elección para los tratamientos farmacológicos antiespásticos. 2.5. FISIOPATOLOGIA DE LA EXAGERACION DE LA RIGIDEZ REFLEJA Desde el siglo XIX, se considera que la espasticidad se produciría como consecuencia de la liberación o desregulación de la actividad de los circuitos reflejos espinales, debido a una lesión de las vías descendentes que transmiten el control supraespinal. Los mecanismos espinales
  12. 12. 12 desregulados, cuya implicación en la espasticidad ha sido demostrada, son : la inhibición presináptica Ia, la inhibición de Renshaw, la inhibición autogénica Ib y, más recientemente, el circuito de las fibras de tipo II, accesible desde el desarrollo de técnicas electrofisiológicas aptas para explorar específicamente estas vías reflejas Proyección de los fascículos descendentes que ejercen un control supraespinal sobre los arcos reflejos propioceptivos en el miembro inferior, por medio de algunas interneuronas (IN) (en el esquema están representadas las interneuronas de la inhibición presináptica Ia y la célula de Renshaw). Esta célula es una interneurona inhibidora que, estimulada por una colateral de un axón motor, responde inhibiendo a este axón (inhibición «recurrente»). MN: motoneurona. 2.6. RIGIDEZ NO REFLEJA En el plano biomecánico, una parte de la tensión provocada por el estiramiento del músculo, incluso desnervado, es atribuible a dos componentes propiamente mecánicos: un componente elástico, vinculado a la existencia de un tejido conjuntivo de sostén, en el que la rigidez depende de la amplitud del alargamiento, y un componente viscoso, en el que la rigidez depende del índice de variación del alargamiento (dependiente de la velocidad). Este componente viscoelástico (no reflejo) de la rigidez muscular también contribuiría a la atenuación de la cinemática del movimiento voluntario, sobre todo en los movimientos lentos. En varios estudios se ha hecho alusión a la modificación de las propiedades mecánicas del músculo como posible origen de una rigidez independiente de la activación nerviosa en la espasticidad muscular. Así, en el músculo espástico, la rigidez no refleja aumentaría por modificación del componente viscoelástico. Por ejemplo, Hufschmidt et al han señalado una mayor resistencia elástica al estiramiento de los músculos de la pierna
  13. 13. 13 en personas espásticas, después de 1 año de evolución de la espasticidad. Esta alteración de las propiedades mecánicas del músculo, que parece instaurarse de forma progresiva, podría seguir siendo, sin embargo, primariamente neurogénica, por medio de una modificación de las características histológicas del músculo cuando está sometido a una descarga permanente de las motoneuronas alfa. Ésta es la hipótesis «transináptica». Se ha observado, en trabajos bastante antiguos, una modificación histológica de las fibras musculares en el transcurso de la enfermedad de Parkinson. Estas modificaciones indican una posible transformación de las fibras II en fibras I, con propiedades contráctiles distintas, a su vez causa de una modificación de la resistencia al estiramiento. 2.7. ANATOMIA FUNCIONAL DE LA ESPASTICIDAD: Al contrario de lo que comúnmente se sostiene, no hay ninguna evidencia de que una lesión aislada de la vía piramidal pueda causar por sí sola manifestaciones de espasticidad muscular. En el animal, las lesiones de este tipo se expresan más bien por signos deficitarios (disminución de la fuerza muscular, sobre todo en los movimientos finos de los dedos), hipotonía e hiporreflexia (en el mono) durante varios meses después de la aparición de la lesión causal. En el aspecto neuroanatómico, las estructuras supraespinales que controlan los arcos reflejos espinales comprenden algunas regiones encefálicas y del tronco cerebral. La corteza cerebral, en particular sus regiones anteriores, influye ampliamente sobre el tono muscular. Al parecer, se trataría más de las lesiones que afectan a las áreas
  14. 14. 14 premotoras (como el área 6) que de las que destruyen el área motora primaria (área 4). En este sentido, se ha señalado una mayor incidencia de la espasticidad muscular en las lesiones circunscritas del brazo anterior de la cápsula interna (vía de paso de las fibras procedentes de las áreas premotoras o haz «parapiramidal») que en las que afectan el brazo posterior (paso del haz piramidal) o incluso la magnitud de la espasticidad en las lesiones subcorticales difusas, como las que se observan, por ejemplo, en la esclerosis múltiple. La corteza cerebral ejerce un potente efecto inhibidor sobre el tono muscular. Este efecto es relevado por la formación reticular del tronco del encéfalo, que tiene dos estructuras con funciones opuestas, como han demostrado experimentos de estimulación eléctrica en el animal:  Un sistema inhibidor, representado por la formación reticular bulbar ventromedial (núcleo gigantocelular), cuya acción consiste en disminuir el tono muscular y que recibe un efecto facilitador de la corteza premotora.  Un sistema excitador localizado en la formación reticular de la parte dorsal del tronco cerebral (formación reticular de la protuberancia: núcleos reticulares pontinos oral y caudal, conectados a la sustancia negra), que aumenta el tono muscular. Este sistema no estaría afectado por la actividad cortical, sino más bien por la de los núcleos grises centrales. En el gato, estos dos sistemas influyen en la vivacidad de los reflejos osteotendinosos, el reflejo tónico vibratorio y la hipertonía muscular en el animal convertido experimentalmente en espástico mediante corticectomía. En el ser humano, la verificación experimental de los datos obtenidos en el animal ha sido proporcionada por la cordotomía, efectuada por afecciones tan diversas como la enfermedad de Parkinson (cordones dorsolaterales), los dolores crónicos (cordones laterales) y la espasticidad (cordones anteriores).
  15. 15. 15 Así, la espasticidad que se observa en las lesiones encefálicas frontales o capsulares internas puede explicarse por la disminución de la acción facilitadora de la corteza cerebral anterior sobre la formación reticular bulbar inhibidora. Además, en las lesiones capsulares internas o corticales, las frecuentes lesiones conjuntas de la vía piramidal son responsables de la aparición de una paresia, que constituye el cuadro clásico de hemiplejía espástica. A nivel espinal, las influencias inhibidoras procedentes de la formación reticular bulbar son conducidas por la vía reticuloespinal en la mitad dorsolateral de la médula (subsistema lateral, inhibidor). La proximidad anatómica de esta vía con el haz piramidal explica, al igual que en las lesiones encefálicas, la asociación clínica usual entre el déficit de la fuerza muscular voluntaria y la espasticidad en las lesiones espinales incompletas. Sin embargo, hay casos especiales, por ejemplo en el contexto de las afecciones neurodegenerativas (ataxias y paraplejías espásticas hereditarias) con lesiones más específicas que afectan a las vías reticuloespinales inhibidoras, aunque en cierto grado respetan la vía piramidal, lo que conduce al cuadro de paraparesia espástica. Por último, en caso de lesiones espinales completas hay una pérdida total de la influencia supraespinal sobre la médula. En general, la espasticidad no es tan marcada como en las lesiones espinales incompletas, ya que las vías reticuloespinales excitadoras también están interrumpidas. En cambio, en este caso se observan manifestaciones considerables de respuestas en flexión (reflejos en flexión y espasmos en flexión), donde a menudo intervienen reflejos de origen cutáneo o visceral. Esto ya no forma parte del cuadro de la espasticidad en sentido estricto, sino del más general del automatismo medular. 2.8. MODELO CLINICO Circunstancias de aparición
  16. 16. 16 En el plano clínico, la espasticidad es frecuente en diversas lesiones del sistema nervioso central que afectan al encéfalo o a la médula espinal. Las enfermedades más frecuentes son la esclerosis múltiple, la enfermedad motriz cerebral (parálisis cerebral), los traumatismos vertebromedulares, los accidentes cerebrovasculares y los traumatismos craneoencefálicos. En estos pacientes se asocian con frecuencia la espasticidad y una disminución de la fuerza muscular voluntaria (parálisis), lo que se explica ampliamente por la proximidad (y no la identidad) de las vías neurológicas implicadas Cuadros clínicos Definición clínica restringida (Lance) En la exploración física, la espasticidad es responsable de una rigidez muscular que Charcot calificó como «elástica» (pues el segmento de miembro que se moviliza tiende a volver a su posición de partida). La espasticidad predomina en los músculos posturales (o antigravitatorios, pues se oponen a la fuerza de gravedad), que en el ser humano son los extensores en los miembros inferiores y los flexores en los miembros superiores (distribución tónica de Wernicke-Mann). Las otras características clínicas de la espasticidad son las siguientes:  Ausencia de tono muscular en reposo: en reposo, el músculo espástico no presenta ninguna actividad contráctil, al igual que el músculo sano;  Dependencia de la velocidad: la resistencia al estiramiento sólo se presenta con el desplazamiento y aumenta cuando la movilización se acelera. La actividad refleja cede entonces en reposo (nula velocidad de estiramiento), al contrario que otras categorías de hipertonía muscular (como la que produce la lesión de los núcleos grises centrales, en la que se usa con más frecuencia el término «rigidez»);  Dependencia negativa respecto a la longitud muscular. La espasticidad cede con el estiramiento prolongado: es el fenómeno en navaja; cuando la amplitud del estiramiento crece, la contracción
  17. 17. 17 refleja se atenúa en el músculo estirado. Primero este fenómeno fue atribuido a la acción de los receptores tendinosos de Golgi y a la activación de las aferencias fusales secundarias y, después, al efecto inhibidor de las terminaciones nerviosas libres musculares. Estaría ausente en el miembro superior;  Fatigabilidad: la actividad refleja disminuye cuando el estiramiento muscular se repite a intervalos incompatibles con la activación de la inhibición presináptica. Esto se interpretó como un agotamiento progresivo de la hiperexcitabilidad miotática a raíz de una depleción sináptica del neuromediador. Definición clínica ampliada El cuadro clínico de la espasticidad puede enriquecerse con distintos elementos hasta alcanzar, de manera jerarquizada, una forma más acabada, que proporciona un cuadro completo de síndrome piramidal:  Hipertonía de reposo asociada, que puede conducir a posturas anómalas de los miembros, identificada por Denny-Brown con el término «distonía espástica»;  Exageración de los reflejos exteroceptivos cutáneos: sólo para algunos autores, el término espasticidad abarca también los fenómenos de respuesta en flexión o reflejos de defensa o de retirada (Cuadro 1). Se trata de una respuesta en flexión de un miembro a una estimulación básicamente cutánea (exteroceptiva), por ejemplo dolorosa (nociceptiva). Sus características fisiológicas son totalmente distintas a las del reflejo de estiramiento (esta respuesta sólo implica a los músculos flexores, su integración es puramente espinal y el circuito reflejo es puramente polisináptico). Estas manifestaciones podrían aproximarse al cuadro más vasto del automatismo medular, descrito en las lesiones espinales completas;  Manifestaciones acompañantes:
  18. 18. 18  Sincinesias (indicios de la pérdida de sensibilidad del movimiento, por «desinhibición» de las proyecciones heterónimas Ia);  Clono (actividad alternativa de los músculos agonistas y antagonistas),  Exageración de los reflejos osteotendinosos (que más bien se debe considerar como un componente del síndrome piramidal);  Alteración de las capacidades motoras por déficit y descoordinación de las activaciones musculares (por ejemplo, perturbación de la inhibición recíproca, con cocontracción agonista- antagonista). CUADRO 1. Oposición de las manifestaciones corrientemente agrupadas bajo el término de espasticidad muscular ESPASTICIDAD CONTRACTURA TENDINORREFLEJA ESPASTICIDAD PRR RESPUESTAS EN FLEXIÓN CONTRACTURA CUTANEORREFLEJA ESPASTICIDAD GRR Trastorno motor caracterizado por un aumento, dependiente de la velocidad, del reflejo tónico de estiramiento. Rigidez «elástica» Predomina en los músculos posturales (extensores de los MMII) Músculos flexores (reacción de defensa) Integración espinal y supraespinal (reflejos de arco largo) Integración puramente espinal Arco reflejo miotático (monooligosináptico) Vías polisinápticas
  19. 19. 19 Es posible contraponer de forma exacta dos cuadros clínicos de la espasticidad, uno relativo a la espasticidad en sentido estricto (liberación de los reflejos propioceptivos) y el otro a las respuestas en flexión, a menudo incluidas en las manifestaciones de automatismo medular (liberación global de los reflejos medulares). Esta oposiciónse justifica por una sensibilidad distinta a algunos agentes terapéuticos (Cuadro 1). 2.7. EVALUACION Evolución temporal En la fase aguda de una lesión neurológica central, la espasticidad suele estar ausente. Aparece de forma diferida, clásicamente al cabo de algunas semanas. Así, en el gato pudo demostrarse que a las 2-3 semanas de una hemisección medular aparecía una facilitación de los reflejos segmentarios en el lado de la lesión. Confirmando la hipótesis de una plasticidad neuronal en el sector espinal, la facilitación se asociaba un aumento homolateral de las proyecciones primarias (fibras Ia) intraespinales, sobre todo dentro de las láminas que tenían las interneuronas en las que se proyectaban las vías descendentes lesionadas (láminas VI-VII) (Fig. 6). Estos datos se habrían confirmado en el ser humano. Al respecto, en un accidente cerebrovascular, en la mayoría de los casos la espasticidad aparece 1 mes después de la lesión causal. Estímulo propioceptivo (estiramiento) Estímulos exteroceptivos (nociceptivos) Lesiones encefálicas o espinales incompletas Lesiones espinales completas (automatismo medular) Poco sensible al baclofeno, al enfriamiento y a los bloqueos nerviosos Sensible al baclofeno, al enfriamiento y a los bloqueos nerviosos (fibras de pequeño diámetro)
  20. 20. 20 Además, en la población de pacientes hemipléjicos, la aparición de la espasticidad parece correlacionar con la gravedad de la parálisis inicial, lo que sería coherente con el modelo neuroanatómico antes desarrollado (proximidad anatómica del haz piramidal y de las fibras parapiramidales en el encéfalo). En la fase de estado, sin embargo, la espasticidad muscular sigue siendo un fenómeno clásicamente descrito como relativamente variable en una misma persona, con el transcurso del tiempo y según diversos parámetros como la temperatura, el estado psíquico y el grado de vigilancia, la posición, las aferencias vegetativas, la estimulación cutánea, etc. Esto se explica por la distribución de las vías anatómicas lesionadas y por la convergencia de múltiples aferencias periféricas y centrales hacia las mismas interneuronas espinales (Fig. 2). Sin embargo, esta visión clásica debe matizarse y quizá sea más adecuada para las espasticidades de origen espinal que asocian respuestas en flexión. Esta hipótesis concordaría con la variabilidad de la reproducibilidad de la valoración clínica de la espasticidad en la población de pacientes con lesión medular, al contrario de lo señalado en las publicaciones respecto a la población de pacientes con lesión cerebral. Es probable que, en la génesis de la espasticidad muscular, existan al mismo tiempo diversas anomalías de funcionamiento de los arcos reflejos espinales y anomalías propiamente musculares. En la práctica clínica, poder identificar el mecanismo fisiopatológico predominante podría ser fundamental, puesto que los tratamientos (en especial farmacológicos) suelen ser específicos para un mecanismo de acción preciso. En este sentido, una valoración adecuada de la hipertonía muscular debería orientar la elección terapéutica, es decir, identificar en detalle los mecanismos fisiopatológicos causales. Esto es muy infrecuente en la práctica, aun cuando los adelantos recientes en la fisiopatología de la espasticidad han suministrado algunas precisiones útiles para la decisión terapéutica.
  21. 21. 21 Evaluación Para la evaluación de la espasticidad se dispone de numerosos recursos. Por desgracia, a pesar de una superioridad en términos de precisión en cuanto a medición, a reproducibilidad e incluso con frecuencia a validez, las mediciones instrumentales de la hipertonía muscular, que podrían revelarse más pertinentes, no han logrado imponerse frente a las mediciones clínicas, mucho más fáciles de aplicar. Una excepción podría ser la prueba del péndulo, de fácil aplicación, modelizable y vastamente documentada en las publicaciones. Hoy en día se vislumbra un horizonte para la valoración ambulatoria del trastorno motor espástico, gracias al desarrollo de dispositivos de análisis del movimiento. Valoración clínica Desde un punto de vista global, las valoraciones clínicas de la espasticidad son muy simples y las que más se usan. Pueden ser analíticas, para valorar la espasticidad en sí misma, o funcionales, para evaluar la limitación funcional resultante. En general se trata de escalas clínicas ordinales, que incluyen algunos niveles de puntuación. Su enorme ventaja reside en la facilidad de aplicación. Escalas analíticas Se usan para evaluar la espasticidad de forma específica. Las más conocidas son la escala de Ashworth (en inglés) y la escala de Held- Tardieu (en francés). La escala de Held-Tardieu consiste en una aplicación un poco más compleja de la escala de Ashworth, pero presenta la ventaja de integrar el concepto central de dependencia con la velocidad de estiramiento, lo que le confiere cierto grado de validez. En cambio, su reproducibilidad es menor, sobre todo si la aplican operadores poco entrenados En las publicaciones, la escala más citada y que sirve de referencia actual (patrón oro) es la de Ashworth. Fue ligeramente modificada en 1987,
  22. 22. 22 cuando se le añadió un nivel complementario de puntuación con el fin de aumentar su sensibilidad. Se trata de una escala ordinal (Cuadro 3), de aplicación simple, rápida y con una gran reproducibilidad interexaminador, al menos en el miembro superior. En cambio, sus rendimientos se revelan claramente menores en el miembro inferior, sobre todo en las articulaciones de la rodilla y del tobillo. Sin embargo, la reproducibilidad dependería de la población en estudio y sería menos convincente en la población de pacientes con lesiones medulares que cerebrales, aunque esto podría deberse a un sesgo determinado por la mayor variabilidad de la espasticidad en las lesiones medulares. De forma global, las cualidades metrológicas de estas escalas clínicas analíticas serían relativamente mediocres. Presentan las mismas limitaciones: en general son poco sensibles y poco reproducibles. Asimismo, en ocasiones la validez es difícil de precisar como, por ejemplo, en lo que atañe a la escala de Ashworth, que evalúa efectivamente una resistencia al estiramiento pasivo y numerosos determinantes posibles, uno de los cuales es la espasticidad [39]. Los defectos de esta escala, aunque a pesar de ellos se internacionalmente, explican la dificultad para la valoración clínica del trastorno. Escalas funcionales Son instrumentos clínicos que permiten apreciar la repercusión funcional del trastorno motor, ya sea mediante una valoración clínica en un ámbito médico, ya sea por el propio paciente (autoevaluación). Numerosas escalas se usan con la intención de evaluar el rendimiento funcional en el contexto de la
  23. 23. 23 paresia espástica, la mayoría de las veces después de una hemiplejía de origen vascular. Así, pueden aplicarse las escalas de Fugl-Meyer, de Orgogozo, de Rivermead, de Barthel, la medida de independencia funcional, etc. Los límites de estas escalas, además de los relativos a su validez y reproducibilidad, residen en que no permiten evaluar de manera específica la discapacidad motriz que deriva de la espasticidad, puesto que los otros síntomas, en especial el déficit motor y la pérdida de selectividad del movimiento, generalmente asociados, interfieren en concordancia con la magnitud de la pérdida funcional. Sin embargo, algunos parámetros han sido identificados como más especialmente vinculados a la espasticidad. Así pues, los criterios de una sensibilidad al cambio en la espasticidad podrían ser la rapidez del movimiento, el equilibrio en posición sentada y la posibilidad de mantener una posición y la facilidad con que otra persona puede movilizar al paciente. Otro enfoque está representado por las escalas de calidad de vida. La debilidad esencial de estos instrumentos es que, en general, no correlacionan con la magnitud del trastorno motor subyacente y que la autovaloración por el paciente puede estar sesgada, en particular en caso de trastornos cognitivos. Medidas instrumentales
  24. 24. 24 Ante las insuficiencias de la valoración clínica, numerosos autores se han dedicado a perfeccionar técnicas instrumentales de medición, de las cuales las más antiguas se remontan a algunas décadas. Estas técnicas tienen la ventaja de proporcionar medidas objetivas y ser más sensibles que la valoración clínica. Por desgracia, muy pocas de ellas han sido objeto de estudios de validación indispensables para su aplicación en la clínica. En su mayoría, siguen siendo técnicas de investigación para identificar los mecanismos fisiopatológicos de los trastornos motores. Además, son muy numerosas y no existe un consenso real sobre una técnica de referencia. Se pueden separar en dos grupos: las medidas analíticas y las medidas funcionales. Medidas instrumentales analíticas Medidas mecanomiográficas La mayoría de los procedimientos para la evaluación de la espasticidad muscular recurren a la movilización pasiva de un segmento de miembro, es decir, un estímulo propioceptivo (estiramiento muscular). Históricamente, las primeras en ser aplicadas fueron las técnicas mecanomiográficas. En 1928, MacKinley y Berkwitz pusieron a punto una máquina que, gracias a un sistema de pesos y poleas, generaba un movimiento pasivo del antebrazo y permitía medir la resistencia opuesta. En los procedimientos actuales, el estiramiento puede estar más o menos estandarizado: estiramiento manual, efectuado por el operador, estiramiento electrogenerado a velocidad constante (lineal: estiramiento en rampa o sinusoidal), estiramiento por la caída libre de un segmento de miembro por acción de la gravedad (prueba del péndulo). En general, estos dispositivos miden el par de fuerza desarrollado con el estiramiento pasivo o incluso con la actividad eléctrica evocada. Por ejemplo, la espasticidad puede evaluarse mediante dinamometría isocinética, sobre todo en el miembro inferior. El interés principal de estas técnicas reside en su reproducibilidad, que suele ser excelente, y en la buena correlación con las pruebas clínicas, a las que se asemejan por su naturaleza. Por desgracia, casi ninguno de estos procedimientos ha sido validado en la clínica. Sin embargo, uno de
  25. 25. 25 ellos escapa a esta limitación y ha sido ampliamente utilizado en ensayos terapéuticos: se trata de la prueba del péndulo. Desde el punto de vista histórico, la prueba del péndulo era una herramienta diagnóstica de la enfermedad de Parkinson para medir la hipertonía muscular. Se aplicó por primera vez a pacientes espásticos en 1958. Su indicación se amplió 20 años después gracias al auge de la microinformática, que también permitió desarrollar varios modelos matemáticos de este instrumento de medida. De forma concomitante, surgieron mediciones empíricas derivadas de esta prueba, como el índice de relajación (IR), muy utilizado en los últimos 30 años o, de modo más reciente, el área bajo la curva angular. La realización práctica de la prueba del péndulo es muy simple y sólo requiere una mínima cooperación del paciente, lo que permite aplicarla a muchos pacientes (adultos, niños, personas con gran discapacidad, etc.). Se ajusta a la definición restrictiva de la espasticidad formalizada por Lance. La prueba del péndulo aprovecha la fuerza de gravedad como modo de realización de un estiramiento muscular estandarizado o una excitación propioceptiva que permite la activación del reflejo de estiramiento. La forma clásica de la prueba despierta el reflejo de estiramiento en el músculo cuádriceps. En la práctica, con el paciente en posición sentada o en decúbito supino, la prueba se efectúa con el miembro inferior en extensión (Fig. 7).
  26. 26. 26 La prueba del péndulo puede aplicarse con un movimiento pendular libre (con un potenciómetro o vídeo para el registro del recorrido articular) o en una máquina isocinética. Sin prevenir al paciente, se deja caer la pierna. En la persona sana, se observa una fase de flexión rápida de la rodilla y luego, tras un primer ángulo de inversión (PAI), una amortiguación armoniosa (movimiento pendular, seudosinusoidal) hasta una posición de equilibrio o posición de relajación, en la que el movimiento de la pierna se detiene (Fig. 8). En la persona espástica, el primer ángulo de inversión se produce más temprano en el recorrido articular de la rodilla, la amortiguación subsiguiente se atenúa, la posición de relajación se obtiene más precozmente en el recorrido articular y, en ocasiones, con una posición menos flexionada que en la persona sana. De forma concomitante, se
  27. 27. 27 observa un claro aumento de la actividad mioeléctrica inducida por el estiramiento muscular (Fig. 9). .. Se ha revelado que sólo el área bajo la curva angular presentaba una variación lineal con el par reflejo calculado (Fig. 10). Medidas electrofisiológicas Las técnicas electrofisiológicas son, ante todo, instrumentos de investigación para explorar los mecanismos fisiopatológicos de la espasticidad. Las insuficiencias principales de estas técnicas son, por una parte, el exceso de especificidad para un mecanismo determinado, frente a la índole a menudo multifactorial del trastorno motor espástico y, por otra parte, el hecho de que no tienen en cuenta los cambios de las propiedades mecánicas del músculo. Estos dos puntos explican su escasa correlación con la clínica. Además, a menudo carecen de reproducibilidad, están validadas de forma insuficiente y deben realizarlas electrofisiólogos entrenados. En la espasticidad, la exploración electrofisiológica se basa esencialmente en la medición del reflejo H, sólo o condicionado, lo que resulta claramente insuficiente según estudios recientes que incluyen, por ejemplo, las fibras del grupo II. Medidas instrumentales en situación funcional La crítica principal que puede hacerse a todos los métodos precedentes es que evalúan al paciente en reposo, es decir, fuera de la situación funcional en la que el trastorno motor puede provocar una discapacidad. Sin embargo, se dispone de algunos métodos para medición en situación funcional. Estas mediciones están básicamente representadas en el miembro inferior por las pruebas de marcha. Puede tratarse de pruebas globales, que se acercan mucho a la clínica, como el tiempo empleado para recorrer una distancia determinada, la velocidad de marcha en 10 m o pruebas más analíticas, por ejemplo, con análisis tridimensional del movimiento a partir de sensores optoelectrónicos. Estas medidas reflejarían mejor la discapacidad, pero su dependencia de la espasticidad
  28. 28. 28 no es unívoca. Otras variables como la paresia, por ejemplo, también contribuyen a la restricción funcional. Para medir la hipotonía muscular en el miembro superior se recurre a la resistencia muscular provocada por una interrupción aleatorizada durante el movimiento voluntario (medida del par de fuerza o de la actividad electromiográfica correspondiente). Más allá de las dificultades vinculadas a la técnica de análisis, en ocasiones determinante, estas técnicas se caracterizan por la limitación necesaria de la adquisición de los datos experimentales a un número restringido de tareas funcionales. Por consiguiente, no son realmente representativas de la molestia funcional con relación a la vida diaria, que es hacia lo que debería tender la evaluación. Además, sólo ofrecen una instantánea del trastorno motor. Hoy en día empieza a vislumbrarse un campo de experimentación relativo a una medida instrumental ambulatoria y continua de los trastornos motores, más representativa de la limitación funcional en situaciones de la vida diaria (evaluación «ecológica»). Este campo de investigación ha sido desarrollado primero en la enfermedad de Parkinson, en la que las fluctuaciones del estado motor perturban la evaluación clínica. En lo que se refiere a la espasticidad, sólo se han estudiado los espasmos, de un modo más general con relación al síndrome piramidal, por lo que hay muy pocos datos disponibles sobre la discapacidad del paciente en su domicilio. Esta carencia de datos es especialmente crítica en lo que se refiere a la función del miembro superior. Los autores han desarrollado un sistema de medida ambulatoria con acelerómetros colocados en la muñeca que tienen una autonomía prolongada (alrededor de 1 semana). Se puede aplicar a la enfermedad de Parkinson o al trastorno motor espástico, según el algoritmo de clasificación de los datos que se escoja. Este sistema permite, por ejemplo, separar la actividad que depende de la espasticidad de la vinculada a la actividad motora voluntaria. A partir de una modelización informática de la actividad motora espástica se ha desarrollado un algoritmo de clasificación específico, perfeccionado en nuestro laboratorio
  29. 29. 29 de investigación. El dispositivo se encuentra actualmente en curso de evaluación. La evaluación actual de la espasticidad muscular se revela en general como insuficiente. Hay muchos instrumentos de medida clínicos, biomecánicos o electrofisiológicos, todos ellos con defectos similares en términos de validez o de reproducibilidad. Algunas técnicas instrumentales aplicadas en condiciones pasivas son más eficaces, como la prueba del péndulo, pero no reflejan los rendimientos en situación de movimiento activo. Sin embargo, los adelantos tecnológicos se van acercando a una técnica instrumental «ideal» de valoración de los trastornos motores, es decir, objetiva, continua y prolongada y de aplicación en el contexto de la vida diaria, a través de sistemas de medida ambulatoria del movimiento. 2.8. TRATAMIENTOS El tratamiento de la espasticidad muscular sigue siendo un asunto relativamente complejo. Al respecto, aunque la espasticidad todavía es el síntoma más accesible al tratamiento del síndrome piramidal, esto no significa que cualquier tipo de espasticidad deba tratarse. Esta manifestación puede considerarse como una anomalía motora indeseable que hay que suprimir o bien como un modo natural de recuperación después de una lesión neurológica (plasticidad neuronal, mecanismos de compensación, vicarianza), que desde ya resulta en una función motora menos eficiente que en la persona sana, pero aun así es aplicable y, por tanto, no debe menospreciarse. En este sentido, desde un punto de vista neuroanatómico y funcional, es interesante señalar que las vías extrapiramidales (en especial reticuloespinales) implicadas en la aparición de la espasticidad muscular también participan en los mecanismos de la recuperación motora poslesional. Por último, los mecanismos neurofisiológicos de la espasticidad en el ser humano son controvertidos y poco accesibles a una valoración clínica de rutina, además de que pueden variar de un paciente a otro.
  30. 30. 30 Un problema adicional es el hecho de que no se ha demostrado una relación unívoca entre la espasticidad y la discapacidadfuncional, ni entre espasticidad y calidad de vida. A la inversa, algunos autores han sugerido un nexo entre espasticidad y gastos en salud, por ejemplo en la persona hemipléjica, lo que plantea, aunque estos datos sean controvertidos, el problema de la evaluación del beneficio terapéutico en términos cruciales. Sin embargo, en relación con los tratamientos farmacológicos existen referenciales de buenas prácticas con el fin de facilitar la decisión terapéutica, como el publicado por la Agence Française de Sécurité Sanitaire des Produits de Santé (AFSSAPS) en 2009. Desde un punto de vista muy pragmático, los tratamientos disponibles abarcan desde los menos agresivos (terapéuticas adyuvantes, como los tratamientos físicos) hasta los más agresivos (como los tratamientos quirúrgicos, radicales), pasando por los tratamientos farmacológicos por vía general o local. Muy a menudo, la eficacia clínica depende de la agresividad de la modalidad terapéutica escogida, de modo que las técnicas menos agresivas sólo se indican en las espasticidades leves o moderadas. Tratamientos físicos Estiramientos musculares Ejercen una verdadera actividad antiespástica, aunque poco duradera, razón por la cual se deben repetir con frecuencia. Por ejemplo, el pedaleo pasivo permite reducir la espasticidad evaluada mediante el reflejo H y también mejora las amplitudes articulares pasivas en los miembros inferiores de pacientes con lesión medular. El mecanismo no se conoce con precisión: acción sobre la «fatigabilidad» del reflejo miotático o sobre las propiedades viscoelásticas musculares. Se han obtenido resultados idénticos con vibración muscular o con tratamiento por onda de choque a nivel muscular. Además, cabe recordar que en kinesiterapia hay numerosas técnicas para reducirla espasticidad (técnicas de Bobath, Kabat, Brunnstrom, Perfetti, Rood, etc.). En la práctica, ningún estudio clínico permite demostrar la superioridad de alguna de ellas. En el mismo sentido, podría señalarse la falta de efecto
  31. 31. 31 perjudicial del fortalecimiento muscular sobre la espasticidad, por ejemplo, en la persona hemipléjica. Estimulación eléctrica Puede tratarse de electroestimulación (del músculo espástico o de su antagonista parésico) o de estimulación cutánea a nivel del dermatoma correspondiente a los músculos espásticos. La eficacia es igualmente poco duradera, en general no supera las 24 horas. Aunque los mecanismos tampoco se conocen con precisión, la eficacia ha podido documentarse, por ejemplo, en las personas con lesiones medulares. Al menos en el caso de la técnica de electroestimulación cutánea, podría tratarse de un mecanismo idéntico al de la neuroestimulación antálgica. Tratamientos farmacológicos Los tratamientos farmacológicos antiespásticos son numerosos. Hay cuatro medicamentos que pueden indicarse por vía oral: baclofeno, diazepam, dantroleno y tizanidina. De forma esquemática, en este grupo pueden distinguirse los medicamentos antiespásticos de acción central que, sobre todo en la médula espinal, interactúan con algunos neurotransmisores como el ácido gamma-aminobutírico (GABA) y las monoaminas y los antiespásticos de acción periférica que actúan en el músculo, como el dantroleno. Neurofarmacología de la espasticidad El modo de acción de los medicamentos antiespásticos de acción central se basa en el conocimiento de los neurotransmisores implicados en los mecanismos de la espasticidad en la médula espinal. En esta región, los neuromediadores excitadores principales son los aminoácidos excitadores (AE), la acetilcolina y la sustancia P. Las terminaciones de las fibras de gran diámetro que conducen las aferencias sensitivas procedentes de la piel y de las articulaciones, entre ellas las fibras Ia, responsables del reflejo monosináptico, secretan AE (probablemente glutamato). Las interneuronas excitadoras liberarían aspartato. Las fibras de pequeño diámetro producirían péptidos. Los circuitos inhibidores monosinápticos y polisinápticos utilizan GABA y glicina. El
  32. 32. 32 GABA está implicado principalmente en los mecanismos de inhibición presináptica Ia. La glicina se liberaría por las interneuronas que median las inhibiciones postsinápticas recurrentes y recíprocas. Entre las grandes vías descendentes que modulan el tono muscular, hay una vía extrapiramidal inhibidora noradrenérgica procedente del locus coeruleus y una vía reticuloespinal probablemente serotoninérgica. El haz piramidal utilizaría el glutamato. En la práctica, aunque los diversos mecanismos de la espasticidad pueden asociarse de forma variable de un paciente a otro, varios estudios clínicos señalan tendencias de grupo que permiten establecer algunas reglas terapéuticas en función de la afección. Así, la reducción de la inhibición presináptica Ia en el miembro inferior es un mecanismo demostrado, sobre todo, en el paciente con lesión medular. Esto podría explicarse por un control bilateral de la inhibición presináptica por las vías descendentes, en cuyo caso sería posible una compensación en la persona hemipléjica (porque la lesión es unilateral). Al contrario, la reducción de la inhibición presináptica Ib es un mecanismo demostrado sobre todo en la persona con hemiplejía espástica. Por último, la hiperactividad de las fibras del grupo II parece estar implicada tanto en la espasticidadde origen espinal como en la de origen encefálico. Medicamentos antiespásticos de acción central Agonistas de GABA o GABAérgicos El GABA se indica desde hace mucho tiempo como un mediador de la inhibición presináptica. Se trata del neurotransmisor inhibidor más difundido en el sistema nervioso; reduce la excitabilidad neuronal. Hay dos clases terapéuticas que supuestamente imitarían su efecto. Se las distingue en función del subtipo de receptor del GABA implicado. Los GABA-B agonistas: están representados por el baclofeno. Se trata del primer medicamento anti espástico que se comercializó como tal. Es un análogo estructural del GABA, más adaptado a una difusión en el sistema nervioso central (SNC) por ser más lipófilo que el neurotransmisor nativo. Ejerce su actividad farmacológica disminuyendo la permeabilidad de los canales de calcio (y de potasio), gracias a un receptor metabótropo acoplado a las proteínas G.
  33. 33. 33 El baclofeno reduciría la liberación de los AE a nivel presináptico, normalizando la actividad de las interneuronas inhibidoras, al parecer tanto en las vías monosinápticas como en las polisinápticas. Además, al baclofeno se le atribuye un efecto antinociceptivo que derivaría de una menor liberación de sustancia P en las fibras sensitivas de pequeño diámetro. Tiene una potente actividad terapéutica. En cambio, se difunde de manera insuficiente en el SNC (en el ser humano, su concentración en el líquido cefalorraquídeo es 10 veces menor que en la sangre). Esto justifica el uso intratecal del baclofeno. La dosis media recomendada es de 1,2 mg/kg/d por vía oral. El baclofeno tiene una semivida de unas 8 horas. Entre sus efectos adversos, aparte de la sedación común a todos los antiespásticos, el baclofeno disminuiría el umbral epileptógeno. Así mismo, se han comunicado trastornos amnésicos o confusionales y expone a un riesgo de síndrome de abstinencia tras finalizar el tratamiento. En el aspecto funcional, aunque el efecto antiespástico del baclofeno por vía oral puede revelarse satisfactorio al evaluar a un paciente en condiciones pasivas (exploración física), en general suele ser menor con el movimiento voluntario. Esto ilustra la importancia de la evaluación del beneficio terapéutico con el movimiento voluntario y no sólo en reposo, como se señala en el concepto de trastorno motor espástico propuesto por Dietz. Las benzodiazepinas (BZ): potencian el receptor ionótropo GABA-A. Ejerce su acción mediante un receptor específico de las BZ, aumentando la permeabilidad de los canales de cloro (hiperpolarización de la membrana). Las moléculas más utilizadas en el tratamiento de la espasticidad han sido el diazepam (semivida de 32 horas) y el tetrazepam (semivida de 15 horas). El uso del clonazepam (semivida de 35 horas) es más reciente. La actividad terapéutica de estas moléculas es, de forma global, idéntica a la del baclofeno (antiespástica y antinociceptiva), pero su liposolubilidad es muy superior. Debido a su semivida elevada, una sola toma diaria es suficiente. La dosis más alta se prescribe con preferencia en una toma por la noche (aprovechamiento del efecto hipnótico y mejora de la calidad del sueño por reducción de los espasmos).
  34. 34. 34 La sedación que suele observarse con el clonazepam sólo constituye un obstáculo si la dosis se aumenta muy rápido. Al respecto, la forma bebible permite adaptaciones muy precisas de la dosis. La interrupción del tratamiento debe ser muy progresiva, pues existe un riesgo de síndrome de abstinencia. Como se ha observado con el baclofeno, con las BZ se han comunicado algunas reacciones paradójicas atribuidas a fenómenos de desinhibición en pacientes con lesión cerebral, lo que puede limitar su utilidad en esta indicación. Igual que con el baclofeno, con el diazepam no estaría demostrada la influencia de la reducción de la espasticidad sobre el rendimiento funcional. Agonistas alfa 2-adrenérgicos centrales La tizanidina (semivida de 3-5 horas) se comercializa como antiespástico. En el aspecto estructural, es muy parecida a la clonidina (semivida de 20- 24 horas), cuyo efecto principal es antihipertensivo. Estos dos medicamentos actúan en la médula espinal, restaurando la inhibición noradrenérgica normalmente ejercida por el haz reticuloespinal dorsal sobre la liberación de los neuromediadores excitadores, al parecer principalmente a nivel presináptico. Este efecto sería predominante en las vías polisinápticas. Además, existiría una acción directa supraespinal sobre las neuronas alfa 2-adrenérgicas del locus coeruleus. Estas sustancias muestran una afinidad por los receptores no adrenérgicos de las imidazolinas y tienen propiedades analgésicas gracias a su acción sobre los alfa 2-receptores del asta posterior de la médula, inhibiendo la producción de sustancia P en esta región. A título de ejemplo, se recuerda el empleo de la clonidina en el síndrome de abstinencia a la heroína. Esta actividad analgésica central también explicaría su eficacia sobre las respuestas y los espasmos en flexión. La clonidina puede usarse por vía intratecal, lo que permite evitar el efecto antihipertensivo, pero no se la indica de rutina por esta vía. Lo mismo sucede para la clase de los GABA-agonistas: existen receptores encefálicos que explican los efectos adversos sedantes o psíquicos, pero también receptores vesicales que pueden aprovecharse en el plano terapéutico.
  35. 35. 35 Se ha comunicado una interacción con los beta-bloqueantes periféricos, así como alguna toxicidad hepática de la tizanidina, hecho que justifica los controles analíticos. Su acción antihipertensiva no es nula. Por último, al contrario que las medicaciones GABAérgicas, en el aspecto metabólico los alfa 2-adrenérgicos centrales actuarían con preferencia sobre los circuitos del grupo II, al igual que la L-Dopa (precursora de la dopamina). Parecen influir de manera más bien positiva sobre el rendimiento motor, por ejemplo respecto a la marcha, como se ha demostrado en caso de traumatismo vertebromedular o en el paciente hemipléjico vascular, aunque la evolución funcional es lenta. Antiespásticos de acción periférica Son tres: el dantroleno (utilizable por vía oral), la toxina botulínica y las inyecciones de alcohol o de fenol, que pueden administrarse localmente (por vía intramuscular o perinerviosa en el caso de las últimas). El dantroleno es un análogo de los antagonistas del calcio. Inhibe la liberación del calcio del retículo sarcoplasmático, provocando un desacoplamiento entre la excitación y la contracción muscular. Ejerce su acción sobre las fibras extrafusales (predominio en las fibras rápidas) e intrafusales, sin que se conozca con precisión la participación de las últimas en el efecto terapéutico. A menudo se ha señalado una disminución de la fuerza muscular, pero este efecto indeseable también se observa con los demás medicamentos antiespásticos. Existe un peligro de asociación del dantroleno con los otros representantes de su clase farmacológica, y en especial un riesgo de accidente cardíaco con el verapamilo. La toxicidad de este medicamento es esencialmente hepática y depende de la dosis. Se han comunicado hepatitis mortales, aunque con dosis siempre superiores a 300 mg/d, en el 0,1-0,2% de los pacientes. El riesgo aumenta con la asociación a otras moléculas hepatotóxicas (por ejemplo, estrógenos) y sin duda está sobrestimado. Sin embargo, impone una vigilancia regular de las transaminasas (antes del tratamiento y después cada 3-6 meses). La semivida del dantroleno es de 8-10 horas. Este medicamento tiene otras indicaciones (por ejemplo, tratamiento de las hipertermias malignas).
  36. 36. 36 La toxina botulínica A, de empleo muy flexible, permite una denervación química selectiva y reversible de uno o más grupos musculares por inyección local. Es una neurotoxina producida por Clostridium botulinum. Actúa fijándose de forma directa a la placa motora. El efecto terapéutico suele aparecer al cabo de algunas horas y dura unos 3 meses. El coste elevado y la toxicidad que depende de la dosis limitan su uso a los grupos musculares de volumen moderado. Su indicación ampliamente creciente ha dado lugar a la publicación de consensos. Sería posible observar un efecto favorable en el aspecto funcional, por ejemplo sobre la marcha. Es un tratamiento especialmente flexible y fácil de usar, que además tiene la ventaja de no sobrecargar la función motora residual en los músculos antagonistas de los músculos espásticos. Las neurólisis por inyecciones de alcohol o de fenol destruyen los axones motores y sensitivos, interrumpiendo por partida doble el arco reflejo. El efecto sería al menos tan duradero como el de las inyecciones de toxina botulínica, incluso comparable y a un coste menor, lo que desde luego puede ser interesante para los países en vías de desarrollo. Sin embargo, se considera que son técnicas agresivas por ser potencialmente dolorosas y parcialmente reversibles, además de que pueden causar lesiones duraderas de fibrosis muscular. Indicaciones Aunque la elección de un medicamento antiespástico es hoy menos empírica que en el pasado, todavía depende de las afecciones acompañantes y los efectos adversos de la molécula. De forma global, la eficacia de los tratamientos disponibles por vía oral es moderada y comparable con cualquier molécula. En teoría, algunas asociaciones farmacológicas estarían permitidas, como las de antiespásticos centrales o periféricos o antiespásticos centrales con diana farmacológica distinta en busca de una potenciación del efecto terapéutico, pero hay que señalar que ningún estudio clínico ha explorado esta cuestión. En la práctica, en una espasticidad localizada se justifica un tratamiento local, por ejemplo con toxina botulínica. Una espasticidad generalizada deberá hacer considerar un tratamiento por vía oral, privilegiando el dantroleno (incluso la tizanidina) en caso de
  37. 37. 37 lesión encefálica (puesto que la inhibición presináptica, GABAérgica, en teoría está poco disminuida) y el baclofeno (incluso el clonazepam) en las lesiones espinales (por la razón contraria). Como ya se ha visto, hay que ser prudente en cuanto al beneficio funcional que puede esperarse de estos tratamientos. Para el clínico, el tratamiento farmacológico antiespástico está plenamente justificado en caso de espasticidad invalidante o dolorosa en un paciente no ambulatorio o para facilitar la kinesiterapia. La búsqueda de la mejoría de una función como la marcha o el uso del miembro superior es mucho más aleatoria y patrimonio del especialista. Tratamientos quirúrgicos Más agresivas, las técnicas quirúrgicas deben considerarse sólo en el contexto de enfermedades bien estabilizadas, por regla no antes del primer año de evolución de la espasticidad y siempre después de una valoración rigurosa y de una entrevista con el paciente a efectos de conocer qué beneficios espera obtener. Las neurotomías selectivas o supraselectivas permiten lesionar sólo las fibras sensitivas, sin comprometer la motricidad residual. Se indican en las espasticidades localizadas. El efecto tiene la reputación de ser temporal, pero en la práctica depende de la técnica quirúrgica. Los estudios clínicos sobre los efectos a largo plazo señalan un efecto que se prolonga en al menos 2 años. La neurotomía que más se realiza es la del nervio tibial, debido a la espasticidad del pie en equinovaro. Aunque los resultados serían favorables en cuanto a la espasticidad, a la velocidad de marcha y a las amplitudes articulares pasivas del tobillo, Aunque los resultados serían favorables en cuanto a la espasticidad, a la velocidad de marcha y a las amplitudes articulares pasivas del tobillo. Las lesiones microquirúrgicas de la zona de entrada en la médula de las raíces posteriores y las rizotomías dorsales selectivas son eficaces sobre las respuestas en flexión y los dolores, interrumpiendo de forma selectiva las pequeñas fibras nociceptivas sin alterar de manera considerable la sensibilidad superficial. Se indican en las espasticidades regionales. Al igual que en la neurotomía, el efecto sería duradero.
  38. 38. 38 Por último, la infusión intratecal de baclofeno permite tratar las espasticidades generalizadas graves y/o dolorosas, en caso de que fracasara el tratamiento por vía oral. El coste elevado está vinculado al precio de las bombas implantables. Sin embargo, hay que tener en cuenta la eficacia claramente superior de los tratamientos antiespásticos por vía general, de modo que la relación coste/beneficio sería finalmente favorable. Esta técnica consiste en una aplicación local (intratecal) con una bomba implantada y programable, que permite una gran reducción de las dosis en relación con la vía oral (unos 300-800g/d). Evita los efectos adversos vinculados a los receptores encefálicos, pero expone a diversos incidentes a causa de la técnica en sí (pérdidas, desconexión o plegadura del catéter, sepsis, error de programación de la bomba). La infusión intratecal de baclofeno se ha empleado mucho, en especial en las dos últimas CONCLUSIÓN
  39. 39. 39 El deterioro de la actividad voluntaria en pacientes con lesión de la neurona motora superior y su discapacidad está asociado generalmente con varios factores sobre la función musculoespinal. La espasticidad que no se atiende tempranamente puede ocasionar acortamiento del complejo musculotendinoso y producir deformidad osteoarticular y acortamiento de las sarcómeras con pérdida de la masa proteica y acúmulo de tejido conectivo y grasa. El conocimiento de la espasticidady sus componentes neurofisiológicos nos darán la pauta para actuar temprana y oportunamente para limitar la discapacidad.
  40. 40. 40 REFERENCIAS  BIBLIOGRAFICAS 1. Bolaños-Jiménez Rodrigo, Arizmendi-Vargas Jorge, Calderón-Álvarez Tostado José Luis. Espasticidad, conceptos fisiológicos y fisiopatológicos aplicados a la clínica. Rev Mex Neuroci. 2011. 2. P. Le Cavorzin. Espasticidad muscular: situación actual y perspectivas. Elsevier Masson SAS. 2013. 3. Kim JS, Pope A. Somatotopically located motor fibers in corona radiata: Evidence from subcortical small infarcts. Neurology 2005; 64: 1438-40. 4. Marx JJ, Iannetti GD, Thoemke F, et al. Somatotopic organization of the corticospinal tract in the human brainstem: A MRI-based mapping analysis. Ann Neurol 2005; 57: 824-31.

