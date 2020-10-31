Actividad 7 función y localización anatómica de los pares craneales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACTIVIDAD 7 Funci�n y localizaci�n anat�mica de los pares craneales Estudiante: Carolina Villadiego Urango Leticia Causil ...
  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD 7 Funci�n y localizaci�n anat�mica de los pares craneales Estudiante: Carolina Villadiego Urango Leticia Causil Montiel
  2. 2. 1. LOS PARES CRANEALES SON UN CONJUNTO DE: A. 20 pares de Nervios B 12 pares de Nervios D. 15 pares de Nervios C. 8 pares de nervios B. 12 pares de Nervios
  3. 3. C.Todas las anteriores D. Nervio Facial A. Nervio vago 2. � Cual es el nervio que recoge los impulsos el�ctricos generados en la cavidad nasal y los hace llegar directamente al cerebro? B. Nervio Olfatorio
  4. 4. A. Glosofaringeo, Espinal, Facial B. Facial, Espinal, Pat�tico . D.Olfatorio, �ptico, Vestibulo coclear 3. � Cuales son los nervios sensitivos o sensoriales ? C.Motor externo y Trig�mino
  5. 5. 4 �Cu�les son los nervios motores que mueven el globo ocular? A. Cerebro, Nervio olfatorio B. Optico, Facial, Patetico C.Nervio olfatorio, Enc�falo D. Pat�tico, Motor ocular comun y Externo
  6. 6. B.Nervio Trigemino C. Nervio Hipogloso D. Nervio oculomotor A. Nervio Neumogastrico 5. �Cu�l es el nombre del Nervio Motor que mueve el musculo de la lengua?
  7. 7. A. Olfatorio, �ptico, Hipogloso, Pat�tico B. Trigemino, Facial, Glosofarinfeo, Neumogastrico C. Glosofaringeo, olfatorio, Neogastrico, Espinal 6. �Cuales son los Nervios tipo mixto? C. Lengua, ojo, oido, vista
  8. 8. A. Se encarga de la visi�n B. Lleva el sentido del gusto al cerebro. C. transmitir impulsos nerviosos a los 31 pares de nervios del bulbo raqu�deo. D. Todos los anteriores 7. � Cual es la funci�n principal de la medula espinal?
  9. 9. A. Gris y Blanco. B. Azul y Rojo C. Rojo y Negro D. Gris y azul 8. �De que color son las sustancias de la medila espinal ?
  10. 10. 9. Una de las lesiones de la medula espinal es la Mielopatia �Cu�les son sus principales sintomas ? A. Par�lisis o perdida de sensibilidad en musculo del tronco, cuello y estremidades B . bloqueo del sistema simp�tico C . trastornos de esf�nter vesical, anal o seminal D. A,B y C son verdaderas
  11. 11. REFERENCIAS Medico (https://medicoplus.com/neurologia/pares-craneales) Nervios Craneales https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4A6raSak9NQ Medula espinal https://psicologiaymente.com/neurociencias/medula-espinal https://www.lifeder.com/medula-espinal/ https://orthoinfo.aaos.org/es/diseases--conditions/estenosis-de-la-columna-lumbar-lumbar-spinal- stenosis/

