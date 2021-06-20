Displasia coxofemoral em felinos - Simposio Especialidades Veteduka

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Displasia coxofemoral Isso é coisa de gato? Prof.ª Msc. Carolina Trochmann Cordeiro Medicina Veterinária - UFPR Residência...
É relativamente COMUM em gatos domésticos, mas POUCO reconhecido. Ou porque os donos de gatos não percebem a claudicação d...
Epidemiologia » Incidência: » 6.6% n:684 cats » 32% n:78 cats (raça*) » Raças: » Maine Coon: » 18–21% evidência radiográfi...
Exame físico » Realizar abdução, flexão, extensão e rotação » Gatos em geral sentem mais dor na abdução do quadril, às vez...
Caso clínico 1: Henry » Persa, 5 anos, 3kg » Queixa principal: andar de “coelhinho” principalmente ao subir escadas » Após...
Caso clínico 1: Henry » Exame físico: » Dor em palpação de quadril » Dor e relutância em abdução dos dois lados » Crepitaç...
Radiografia Gatos » 67% = dores nas articulações mas sem sinal radiográfico » 36% = com sinal radiográfico, mas sem dor » ...
Radiografia Gatos » Subluxação femoral » Formação de osteófitos nas margens acetabulares » Remodelamento e alterações dege...
Caso clínico 1: Henry » Tratamento medicamentoso: » Meloxicam por 3 dias (0,1mg/kg) + 3 dia (0,05mg/kg) » Suplementação UC...
Caso clínico 2: T’challa » Maine, 3 anos, 11kg » Queixa principal: constipação há 1 mês e suspeita de megacolon » Em consu...
Caso clínico 2: T’challa » Quando “forçada a pensar” a tutora descreveu que ele nunca fez a posição comum de defecação e q...
Caso clínico 2: T’challa » US com poucas informações » Rx – 1 suspeita megacolon » Rx – 2 constipação » Diametro Colon/L5 ...
Caso clínico 2: T’challa MV Cássia Cristina Depetris MV Cássia Cristina Depetris
Caso clínico 2: T’challa MV Cássia Cristina Depetris MV Cássia Cristina Depetris
Caso clínico 2: T’challa Sempre investigar também: doença lombossacra (2ª) Sinais em gatos incluem relutância em pular, el...
Caso clínico 2: T’challa » Exame físico: » Leve desconforto em lado esquerdo » Grande desconforto em lado direito (abdução...
Caso clínico 2: T’challa » Sem alterações em demais exames » Tratamento medicamentoso: meloxicam e gabapentina – leve melh...
Caso clínico 2: T’challa 1º DIA 2 e 3º DIA 4º DIA Alta médica Apenas controle com UCII e fim do tto com gaba 10º DIA Pulan...
+ Fisioterapia » Exercícios de baixo impacto: caminhada controlada, esteira ou hidroterapia = força muscular de suporte » ...
Obrigada! caroltrochmann@gmail.com https://pt.slideshare.net /CarolinaTrochmann @Confraria.felina @CarolTrochmann
Displasia coxofemoral em felinos - Simposio Especialidades Veteduka
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
45 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Displasia coxofemoral em felinos - Simposio Especialidades Veteduka

..

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Displasia coxofemoral em felinos - Simposio Especialidades Veteduka

  1. 1. Displasia coxofemoral Isso é coisa de gato? Prof.ª Msc. Carolina Trochmann Cordeiro Medicina Veterinária - UFPR Residência em clínica médica de cães e gatos – UTP Especialização em clínica médica de felinos – Qualittas Mestre em ciências veterinárias – UFPR Doutoranda em ciências veterinárias – UFPR Clínica Médica de Felinos
  2. 2. É relativamente COMUM em gatos domésticos, mas POUCO reconhecido. Ou porque os donos de gatos não percebem a claudicação de membros pélvicos ou porque os gatos são mais capazes de compensar o comprometimento funcional resultante
  3. 3. Epidemiologia » Incidência: » 6.6% n:684 cats » 32% n:78 cats (raça*) » Raças: » Maine Coon: » 18–21% evidência radiográfica » Persas e Himalaias » doença hereditária em várias espécies e geralmente aceito como poligênico Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery (2016) 18, 203–218
  4. 4. Exame físico » Realizar abdução, flexão, extensão e rotação » Gatos em geral sentem mais dor na abdução do quadril, às vezes mais do que flexão e extensão » Dor, crepitação e atrofia muscular Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery (2016) 18, 203–218
  5. 5. Caso clínico 1: Henry » Persa, 5 anos, 3kg » Queixa principal: andar de “coelhinho” principalmente ao subir escadas » Após a chegada de um novo gato e com maior atividade esse andar se tornou comum » Mais irritado, menos social e menos ativo » Sentar diferente
  6. 6. Caso clínico 1: Henry » Exame físico: » Dor em palpação de quadril » Dor e relutância em abdução dos dois lados » Crepitação em articulação » Melhora do quadro com dipirona e meloxicam (0,1mg/kg) » Raio-x com sedação: sinais de artrose e acetábulo um pouco mais raso
  7. 7. Radiografia Gatos » 67% = dores nas articulações mas sem sinal radiográfico » 36% = com sinal radiográfico, mas sem dor » Sem dor??? » Diferença pelo porte e atividade??? » Gato: acetábulo mais raso que cães » X Cão: acetábulo com 50% ou mais da cabeça do femur
  8. 8. Radiografia Gatos » Subluxação femoral » Formação de osteófitos nas margens acetabulares » Remodelamento e alterações degenerativas da cabeça e/ou pescoço femoral.
  9. 9. Caso clínico 1: Henry » Tratamento medicamentoso: » Meloxicam por 3 dias (0,1mg/kg) + 3 dia (0,05mg/kg) » Suplementação UCII » Dipirona se necessário (25mg/kg) » RESPOSTA: melhora 100% e hoje (3 anos depois) está com UCII dia sim dia não
  10. 10. Caso clínico 2: T’challa » Maine, 3 anos, 11kg » Queixa principal: constipação há 1 mês e suspeita de megacolon » Em consultório bastante vacilante para subir em móveis MV Cássia Cristina Depetris
  11. 11. Caso clínico 2: T’challa » Quando “forçada a pensar” a tutora descreveu que ele nunca fez a posição comum de defecação e que em geral não sobe muito nos móveis
  12. 12. Caso clínico 2: T’challa » US com poucas informações » Rx – 1 suspeita megacolon » Rx – 2 constipação » Diametro Colon/L5 » Em tratamento com lactulona MV Cássia Cristina Depetris
  13. 13. Caso clínico 2: T’challa MV Cássia Cristina Depetris MV Cássia Cristina Depetris
  14. 14. Caso clínico 2: T’challa MV Cássia Cristina Depetris MV Cássia Cristina Depetris
  15. 15. Caso clínico 2: T’challa Sempre investigar também: doença lombossacra (2ª) Sinais em gatos incluem relutância em pular, eliminação fora da caixa de areia, relutância em deambular e constipação. MV Cássia Cristina Depetris MV Cássia Cristina Depetris
  16. 16. Caso clínico 2: T’challa » Exame físico: » Leve desconforto em lado esquerdo » Grande desconforto em lado direito (abdução) + crepitação » Sem dor em região lombossacra e sem alterações em exame neurológico MV Cássia Cristina Depetris
  17. 17. Caso clínico 2: T’challa » Sem alterações em demais exames » Tratamento medicamentoso: meloxicam e gabapentina – leve melhora » Uso crônico de lactulona + fibras » Tutores optaram pela denervação bilateral Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery (2016) 18, 203–21
  18. 18. Caso clínico 2: T’challa 1º DIA 2 e 3º DIA 4º DIA Alta médica Apenas controle com UCII e fim do tto com gaba 10º DIA Pulando pelas paredes
  19. 19. + Fisioterapia » Exercícios de baixo impacto: caminhada controlada, esteira ou hidroterapia = força muscular de suporte » Outras terapias (laser,choque, calor, frio...) podem ser benéficas dependendo do caso
  20. 20. Obrigada! caroltrochmann@gmail.com https://pt.slideshare.net /CarolinaTrochmann @Confraria.felina @CarolTrochmann

×