Investigacion planificacion

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD JURIDICA SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL Investigación y Elaboración de Proyectos para Trabajo de Titulación ESTUDIANTE: Jenny Carolina Tituana CICLO: VIII ´´B´´ DOCENTE: Dra. Rina Narváez Mg. Sc FECHA: 18/06/2021 ABRIL-SEPTIEMBRE 2021
  2. 2. Contenidos que fundamentan los lineamientos metodológicos en la fase de planificación Introducción En el presente ensayo se abordará sobre los lineamientos metodológicos en las fases de la planificación, la planificación abarca una secuencia de procesos que permiten desarrollar diferentes alternativas y tácticas en funcionalidad de llevar a cabo objetivos ya sea en la vida cotidiana o laboral, cuando se habla de planificación desde lo empírico se la relaciona a la iniciativa de organizar, ordenar, planificar, si nos acercamos de manera más profunda a planificación busca fijar actividades destinadas a conseguir determinadas fines con el motivo de alcanzar objetivos . Dentro de la planificación se cumple cuatro fases analítico /explicativo, normativo, estratégico táctico/operacional, el cual será detallando en las siguientes páginas. Desarrollo La palabra planificación es indefinidamente nueva ya que aparece por primera vez en el diccionario como ´´planeación ´´ hace tiempos atrás los seres humanos han venido organizando sus actividades de acuerdo a un plan determinado el cual aún la palabra planificación no tenía una teoría científica. Para entender mejor la planificación el autor Ezequiel Ander Egg se cuestiona la siguiente pregunta ¿por qué planificar? desde acciones cotidianas hasta prácticas sociales e institucionales mención que en todas las actividades los medios y objetivos son escasos y dificultosos de alcanzar para comprender esto se debe realizar un análisis y diagnóstico sobre la realidad en la que
  3. 3. se va actuar. De lo expuesto anteriormente la planificación aparece como una función inherente a todo proceso de acción que se desea alcanzar en determinados objetivos. De una manera más focalizada Ezequiel Ander Egg define a la planificación es la acción consistente e en utilizar un conjunto de procedimientos mediante los cuales se introduce una mayor racionalidad y organización en un conjunto de actividades y acciones articuladas entre sí que previstas anticipadamente tiene el propósito de influir en el cursode determinados acontecimientos con el fin de alcanzaruna situación elegida como deseable mediante el uso eficiente de medios y recursos escasos o limitados. Refiriéndonos a los momentos o fases de la planificación Matus menciona cuatro momentos analíticos/explicativo, normativo, estratégico y el táctico /operacional al tener que operar en escenarios diversos el plan se va reformulando y reajustando en operaciones cambiantes según las circunstancias dentro de esta perspectiva se debe comprender las fases de la planificación. A .Momento analítico/explicativo se plantea las siguientes interrogantes ¿qué pasa, cual es la situación? este momento es el de formulación del diagnóstico o la llamada situación inicial única en la planificación estratégica y normativa ( se hace la descripción y clasificación de la situación estudiada , pronostico del comportamiento del futuro juicio o evaluación de la situación problema y se conoce los factores y actores sociales relevantes que influyen en la situación ) , la información diagnosticada debe organizarse de tal manera que sirva para las tareas de la programación y como un elemento principal de comprensión para la toma de decisiones . B. momento normativo con la siguiente interrogante ¿a dónde queremos llegar? Responde a la cuestión de debe ser del plan se expresa la situación objetivo y de eso se deriva el arco direccional del plan y las estrategias de acción, desde el punto de vista filosófico ideológico – político que configura un sistema de valores que inspira o
  4. 4. proporciona direccionalidad a la acción y ofrece objetivos y finalidades que se sitúan en el horizonte utópico. C. Momento estratégico se plantea la interrogante ¿qué camino ir haciendo? a partir de los momentos anteriormente descritos se pone un juego de las interacciones – acciones se instrumentaliza e implementa el momento normativo, se eligen los medios para el logro de los objetivos, se establecen cursos de acción, se busca coherencia, compatibilidad, consistencia, operatividad e integralidad de las diferentes decisiones. D. Momento táctico /operacional con la interrogante ¿cómo hacer para el logro de los objetivos? En esta fase se producen los hechos que van provocando el cambio situacional se recorre un arco de coyuntura en el que Matus define como el ´´camino que media entre la situación inicial y la situación inmediata. (Ezequiel, 2007) Conclusión Finalmente se puede concluir que la planificación es inherente a todo proceso de acción que se desea alcanzar para lograr determinados objetivos sin la planificación es difícil desarrollar los objetivos y metas que se plantean si no se planificación no se verán buenos resultados. De la misma manera las fases intervinientes en el proceso de planificación son indispensables porque permite de manera coherente, sistemática guiarse en el desarrollo de las acciones, Así mismo la planificación sirve para lograr las mejores decisiones para la selección de las diferentes circunstancias que se presente durante el camino. Bibliografía Ezequiel, A.E.(2007). Introduccion a la planificacion. Recuperadoel 18 de juniode 2021, de https://abacoenred.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Introduccion-a-la- planificaci%C3%B3n-Ander-Egg-Ezequiel.pdf.pdf

