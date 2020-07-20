Artigo hbr

Successfully reported this slideshow.
/ GERENCIANDOORGANIZAÇÕES Porqueasiniciativasdeexperiência dosfuncionáriosficamaquémDaediçãodejulhoaagostode2020 A TimBowe...
/ Isso pode ser um desafio. De acordo com um estudo global da empresa de pesquisa e consultoria Gartner, em 2019 as empres...
/ relevante para toda a empresa? Está ligado aos nossos objetivos e estratégia de negócios? ” Uma vez implementadas essas ...
/ pode solicitar treinamento, por exemplo, enquanto um funcionário com crianças pequenas pode procurar áreas da empresa co...
/ StanleyChow "Todomundovainasua própriavelocidade" PeterVultaggioéo chefeglobalde desenvolvimentode talentose gerenciamen...
/ mentalidade,aatençãoplena,para começaraabrirnossasmaneirasde nosveredoquesomoscapazes. Somentedepoisdissonosmudamos para...
/ Howdoyoucreatea psychologicallysafespacefor thiswork? Coachesgothroughtheworkshopsin smallgroupsalongsidetheirteams,so t...
/ maisfacilmenteagora.Quandoas pessoasestãotrabalhandoemcoisas quevalorizamesesentembemcom suascontribuições,éumpoucomais ...
Por que as iniciativas de experiência dos funcionários ficam aquém

  1. 1. / GERENCIANDOORGANIZAÇÕES Porqueasiniciativasdeexperiência dosfuncionáriosficamaquémDaediçãodejulhoaagostode2020 A TimBower pós uma década de crescimento e historicamente baixo desemprego, as organizações agora se encontram em um mundo muito diferente. Mas, mesmo que as empresas sejam forçadas a abandonar empregos e apertar dramaticamente os cintos, os gerentes inteligentes devem manter os olhos no horizonte: as recessões acabam e, quando isso acontece, as empresas de vários setores retornam a uma atmosfera em que manter o talento feliz é uma prioridade .
  2. 2. / Isso pode ser um desafio. De acordo com um estudo global da empresa de pesquisa e consultoria Gartner, em 2019 as empresas gastaram uma média de 2.420 dólares por pessoa em esforços para melhorar a experiência dos funcionários. Tais iniciativas normalmente incluem políticas de trabalho flexíveis, redesenho do local de trabalho e oportunidades de aprendizado e desenvolvimento, para citar apenas alguns exemplos. Quando as organizações atendem às expectativas de experiência de seus funcionários, descobriram os pesquisadores, elas veem aumentos no esforço, na produtividade e na retenção. Mas o ROI de tais iniciativas é decepcionante: apenas 13% dos funcionários do estudo relataram estar totalmente satisfeitos com sua experiência. "Simplesmente investir nesses programas não é suficiente", diz Caroline Walsh, vice-presidente da área de recursos humanos da Gartner. “As empresas que adotam essa abordagem apenas aumentam as expectativas, O estudo - uma pesquisa com quase 150 executivos de RH e 3.000 funcionários em todo o mundo - revela que, para melhores retornos, as organizações precisam complementar os investimentos com medidas para ajudar a moldar a compreensão das pessoas sobre sua experiência. Esse é um processo de três partes. Calibrandoexpectativas. A maioria das empresas pergunta aos funcionários o que eles querem de sua experiência profissional - mas muitas vezes param por aí. "As expectativas são relativas", diz Walsh, apontando que elas são influenciadas por empregos anteriores, eventos pessoais, colegas e outros fatores. Eles também podem estar incompletos: a pesquisa mostra que apenas um quinto dos funcionários é sincero quanto a seus desejos. E esses podem ser inviáveis ou impossíveis de implementar. Portanto, uma organização deve ter clareza sobre o que pode - e não pode - entregar, considerando os recursos e prioridades disponíveis, que mudarão à medida que a economia se esvai e flui. "É preciso haver alguns guardrails", diz Walsh. “Essa ideia é Listentothisarticle Speed  + | - 00:00 / 10:03 Feedback ListenonNoa
  3. 3. / relevante para toda a empresa? Está ligado aos nossos objetivos e estratégia de negócios? ” Uma vez implementadas essas proteções, os líderes de RH devem envolver os funcionários na criação de uma “visão da experiência” em toda a empresa - por exemplo, pesquisando-os sobre as mudanças que eles implementariam e o que os deixa entusiasmados por trabalhar. Finalmente, em vez de emitir diretrizes gerais de cima para baixo sobre o que esperar, os gerentes devem se envolver em diálogos individuais para alinhar a experiência esperada de cada funcionário com a visão organizacional. No Silicon Valley Bank, os funcionários criam “modelos de experiência” em oficinas de um dia para ajudá-los a determinar e documentar suas prioridades. Elas se tornam a base para conversas contínuas com seus gerentes (a quem SVB chama de coaches) sobre o que antecipar e se essas prioridades se refletem em suas realidades ao longo do tempo. Personalizandoaexperiênciadodia-a-dia. A maioria das organizações reconhece as armadilhas de uma abordagem de tamanho único, mas a personalização geralmente recai sobre os gerentes, que podem ter largura de banda limitada, podem não ter total visibilidade do que cada funcionário deseja e podem não ser totalmente confiáveis pelos relatórios diretos. As empresas obtêm melhores resultados quando os gerentes fazem parceria com os funcionários para esse fim. O primeiro passo é compartilhar informações para que os trabalhadores possam ver lugares para fazer melhorias. "É difícil avaliar a sua experiência se for uma amostra de uma", diz Leah Johnson, também vice-presidente de RH da Gartner. Uma grande empresa de software criou um painel no qual publica resultados semestrais da pesquisa de engajamento e descrições pessoais das experiências que os funcionários tiveram. As reuniões da prefeitura e os seminários on-line podem servir para o mesmo propósito. Uma equipe aprendendo que os membros não confiam em suas habilidades digitais Os gerentes devem ter uma visão de longo prazo, concentrando-se em eventos importantes, e não em incidentes menores.
  4. 4. / pode solicitar treinamento, por exemplo, enquanto um funcionário com crianças pequenas pode procurar áreas da empresa com o equilíbrio entre vida pessoal e pessoal que ele procura. TimBower Os funcionários podem temer repercussões ao expressar seus pedidos, portanto, os líderes precisam criar um ambiente psicologicamente seguro para discussões. Para impedir que as pessoas sejam sobrecarregadas por possibilidades, os gerentes podem fornecer a cada trabalhador um conjunto de opções relevantes - por exemplo, sugestões personalizadas para oportunidades de treinamento. Eles podem criar opções padrão para facilitar a ação. E eles podem conectar funcionários com outras pessoas da organização que têm idéias para compartilhar. Modelarmemórias-boasemás. As organizações geralmente se concentram em responder a experiências negativas com toda a velocidade possível - mas isso nem sempre ajuda, e pode significar envolver-se em questões que não importam muito para os funcionários ou os negócios. Os gerentes devem pegar emprestada uma folha do livro de experiência do cliente e ter uma visão de longo prazo, concentrando-se em como os funcionários lembrarão sua experiência ao longo do tempo e concentrando-se em eventos importantes, e não em incidentes, como
  5. 5. / StanleyChow "Todomundovainasua própriavelocidade" PeterVultaggioéo chefeglobalde desenvolvimentode talentose gerenciamentode mudançasno SiliconValleyBank. Eleconversou recentementecom aHBRsobreos“modelosde experiência”daorganização-uma iniciativacontínuaparaajudaros funcionáriosaidentificarosvalores, interesses,pontosfortesemetasque sãomaisimportantesparaeles. Seguemtrechoseditados. Comovocêcomeçou? Aprimeiratarefafoiincentivarum pensamentomaisabrangenteentreos funcionários.Realizamosworkshops sobreaneurociênciadamudança,a falhas de tecnologia, que podem parecer urgentes no momento, mas desaparecer rapidamente. Eles podem procurar reformular memórias de experiências negativas reconhecendo que ocorreu um problema e enfatizando que, devido ao feedback do funcionário, as coisas vão melhorar no futuro. Como parte da iniciativa de reconhecimento de email da Microsoft, Os líderes de RH e de negócios enviam mensagens pessoais aos funcionários que tiveram momentos difíceis durante a integração, agradecendo o feedback e destacando como isso fez a diferença para os outros. Eles também enviam e-mails de agradecimento durante o processo de exclusão, reconhecendo as contribuições dos funcionários que estão saindo. Desde o lançamento da iniciativa, há dois anos, a empresa viu um aumento no engajamento, retenção e advocacia. É igualmente importante reforçar experiências positivas - um insight que foi um dos maiores momentos de “aha” dos pesquisadores, diz Johnson. Muitas empresas tratam as iniciativas da experiência dos funcionários como uma campanha de marketing, emitindo declarações formais quando são introduzidas - uma abordagem que pode parecer inautêntica e irrelevante. Uma grande agência governamental adotou uma abordagem diferente. Ele criou um roteiro que descreve todas as melhorias na experiência de seus funcionários, desde novos sistemas telefônicos a um programa de recursos de saúde mental. Os líderes de RH pedem aos funcionários que reflitam sobre como os programas melhoraram sua vida profissional e os incentivem a publicar suas histórias no roteiro e compartilhá-las em reuniões de equipe, fora dos locais, boletins internos e outros fóruns. À medida que as empresas emergem da crise atual,
  6. 6. / mentalidade,aatençãoplena,para começaraabrirnossasmaneirasde nosveredoquesomoscapazes. Somentedepoisdissonosmudamos paraasoficinasdoprojeto. Descrevacomoissofunciona. Thesearefull-dayimmersivesessions thathelpemployeeslearnabout themselvesanddiscoverwhatthey valuemost.Inoneexercise,forexample, participantsthinkaboutpeoplethey lookupto,andwehelpthembreak downthespecificbehaviorsthey admireandwanttoemulate.Bytalking abouttheresultsinone-on-onesandin groups,peopleformastoryabout themselvesthattheycansharewith theirteammatesandcoachesandwith thelargerfirm. Whathappensthen? Therealpowercomesafterthe workshops,asemployeeshaveongoing conversationswiththeircoaches.Once they’veidentifiedtheirkeyvaluesand areasofinterest,there’sthequestion: What’skeepingyoufromthem?Insome cases,peopledecidethey’reinthe wrongroleandmovetoadifferent positionordepartment.Othertimes, theyrealizethatpursuingaparticular interestdoesn’talignwithcertain prioritiesthey’vejustidentified—family orcommunitywork,say—andthey internallyrecalibrate,reducingasource ofstressandangst.Somepeoplefind thatourfirmactuallyisn’tagoodfit, andtheyleavewithourblessing. Todas essas atividades devem complementar, e não substituir, os investimentos fundamentais de uma organização em experiência, enfatizam os pesquisadores. "As empresas precisam moldar a experiência de algo " , diz Walsh. Eles constituem uma oportunidade significativa para funcionários e empregadores. A cada ano, segundo o Gartner, as organizações que adotam uma abordagem de modelagem terão em grande parte satisfeito 32% mais funcionários do que seus colegas, a um custo 32% menor. Esses funcionários serão menos propensos do que outros a desistir, e eles farão um esforço mais discricionário e terão desempenho em níveis mais altos - aumentando as chances de suas empresas atingirem a satisfação do cliente, a inovação e as metas de reputação. Sobreapesquisa:“Aexperiênciamodernados funcionários:aumentandooretornodosinvestimentos naexperiênciadosfuncionários”,deGartner(white paper) Umaversãodesteartigoapareceunaediçãodejulhoaagostode2020daHarvardBusinessReview.
  7. 7. / Howdoyoucreatea psychologicallysafespacefor thiswork? Coachesgothroughtheworkshopsin smallgroupsalongsidetheirteams,so theyarelearningaboutthemselvesand theirpeopleatthesametime,which helpseveryonefeelmoresecure.And therearen’tanymandates:Everyone goesattheirownspeed.Coachesare trainedtoaskopen-endedquestions thatletpeopleshareastheyseefit. Whatchallengesdidyouface? Atfirst,ourleadershipwasconcerned thatpeoplemightnotberealisticabout whatwecouldaccommodate,though weactuallyfoundtheopposite.In addition,somepeopleinitiallysaid,“I’m notsureI’mcomfortablewiththis—it soundsliketherapy.”Wehadto overcomethat.Finally,timeandcost wereanissue.Weoperatealotofcall centersandhadtobecreativeabout howwerotatedpeopleinandoutto attendtheworkshops.Butthefirm quicklysawthatthismorethanpaysfor itselfbywhatwegetbackandhow greattheemployeescometofeelabout themselvesandSVB. Whatgainshaveyourealized? Maispessoasestãoaproveitandoas oportunidadesdedesenvolvimentoà medidaquesetornammaisconfiantes sobreoqueprocurar.Asunidadesde negóciosquepassarampeloworkshop tambémestãovendomelhoriasno engajamento.Epodemosexecutaro gerenciamentodealteraçõesmuito
  maisfacilmenteagora.Quandoas pessoasestãotrabalhandoemcoisas quevalorizamesesentembemcom suascontribuições,éumpoucomais fácilmudardedireção. Tópicosrelacionados: GerenciandoPessoas | GestãoDeRecursosHumanos EsteartigoésobreGERENCIARORGANIZAÇÕES  SigaEsteTópico Comentários Deixeumcomentário PostarComentário  Resposta 1 0 2COMENTÁRIOS PuneetParashar 13diasatrás Quandoomundoestásereiniciandoesecorrigindo,sintofortementequeéomomentocertodereconstruir afelicidadecorretanotrabalho,queéumsistemadepráticasinternasprolongadasenãoumsentimentode bemvindodecompromissosexternoseexperiênciasnotrabalhoqueatendemàsexpectativasdaspessoas. Sorrisos

