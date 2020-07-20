Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachesco...
20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachesco...
20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachesco...
20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachesco...
20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachesco...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Artigo forbes

11 views

Published on

O que é exatamente Experiência do Colaborador

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Artigo forbes

  1. 1. 20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachescouncil/2019/02/01/what-exactly-is-the-employee-experience/#1671bc944dbf 1/5 Liderança PÓS ESCRITO POR Anne e Franz Annette Franz, CCXP, Fundadora e CEO da  CX Journey Inc. , uma empresa de consultoria estratégica de experiência do cliente. O que exatamente é a experiência do funcionário? 2.497 exibições | 1 de fevereiro de 2019, 08:00 am EST Anne e Franz Forbes Councils Membro Forbes Coaches Council POSTO DO CONSELHO | Programa pago Está começando a acontecer. Eu ouvi isso. Eu vejo isso. Finalmente. Não é perfeito, mas estamos progredindo, e o progresso é melhor que nada. Do que estou falando? GETTYGetty
  2. 2. 20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachescouncil/2019/02/01/what-exactly-is-the-employee-experience/#1671bc944dbf 2/5 A experiência do funcionário. Está finalmente conseguindo o tempo de antena que merece. Sim, parte desse tempo de antena é na forma de mais consultores conversando e escrevendo sobre o assunto, mas quando estão fazendo isso, estão divulgando e apontando as empresas na direção certa. Eu tenho falado sobre a experiência do funcionário pelo que parece ser uma eternidade. Há 25 anos, venho dizendo aos clientes que eles precisam ouvir os funcionários, entender a experiência e fazer algo a respeito. Nos primeiros anos, eles diziam: "Vamos nos concentrar nos funcionários mais tarde". Mas nos últimos dois anos, parece que há uma compreensão maior das implicações de esperar até mais tarde. (Porém, não é perfeito. Ainda ouço os clientes dizerem: "Ah, nunca pensei nisso. Você está certo. Faz sentido que a experiência do funcionário conduza a experiência do cliente".) Não se trata apenas do impacto na experiência do cliente; também é sobre o impacto nos próprios funcionários. Trata-se de tratá-los como seres humanos, não como engrenagens nas rodas do sucesso corporativo. Em última análise, é sobre se preocupar com as pessoas - como as pessoas fazem. O que exatamente é a experiência do funcionário? É a soma de todas as interações que um funcionário mantém com seu empregador durante o período de seu vínculo empregatício. Inclui qualquer forma como o funcionário "toque" ou interaja com a empresa e vice-versa no decorrer de seu trabalho. E, mais importante, inclui seus sentimentos, emoções e percepções dessas interações. No livro de Jeffrey Pfeffer, Dying for a Paycheck , ele cita o seguinte: "Em uma pesquisa, 61% dos funcionários disseram que o estresse no local de trabalho os deixou doentes e 7% disseram que realmente foram hospitalizados. O estresse no trabalho custa aos empregadores norte- americanos mais de US $ 300 bilhões anualmente e pode causar 120.000 mortes em excesso a cada ano. Na China, 1 milhões de pessoas por ano
  3. 3. 20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachescouncil/2019/02/01/what-exactly-is-the-employee-experience/#1671bc944dbf 3/5 podem estar morrendo de excesso de trabalho. As pessoas estão literalmente morrendo de vontade de receber um salário. E isso precisa parar ". A experiência do funcionário precisa estar no topo da lista de prioridades. Não se trata de benefícios e vantagens. Muitas empresas pensam erroneamente que, porque oferecem massagens e cerveja gratuitas às sextas-feiras, marcaram a caixa de experiência dos funcionários. E também não se trata de cultura, embora a cultura certamente atue ou afete a experiência do funcionário. A cultura é o resultado de valores mais comportamento. É o que os funcionários fazem quando ninguém está olhando. É como a energia ou a vibração do lugar. Grandes culturas proporcionam uma ótima experiência, enquanto culturas tóxicas drenam e desmoralizam. A seguir, estão alguns fatores que, quando uma parte das interações diárias de um funcionário com seu empregador, contribuem para uma ótima experiência. • Crescimento e desenvolvimento: trabalhem juntos para definir metas de carreira, desenvolver um plano de carreira e trabalhar em direção a ele. • Feedback e treinamento: forneça feedback construtivo sobre desempenho e ajude-os a manter ou melhorar seu desempenho. • Reconhecimento e apreciação: reserve um tempo para reconhecer os funcionários pelo trabalho que realizam, compartilhar suas contribuições e impactar com o resto da organização e dizer "obrigado" ou agradecer regularmente. • Liderança: muitas coisas se enquadram nessa, mas estou falando de liderança servil (servindo seus funcionários e colocando suas necessidades antes da sua) e liderança verdadeiramente humana (proporcionando um ambiente de cuidado onde todos são importantes).
  4. 4. 20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachescouncil/2019/02/01/what-exactly-is-the-employee-experience/#1671bc944dbf 4/5 • Comunicação: deve ser aberta, honesta, sincera, transparente e contínua. Isso inclui o compartilhamento de informações sobre a empresa (por exemplo, vendas, receita, pessoal, desafios, etc.) • Camaradagem e colaboração: Trabalhem juntos, joguem juntos; tenha interesse real e sincero em sua equipe ou em seus colegas de trabalho. • Contribuições : informe aos funcionários o impacto que estão causando em seus clientes e nos negócios. Garanta que eles entendam o "porquê" da empresa e como eles contribuem. • Confiança e respeito : crie um ambiente em que os funcionários sejam confiáveis e respeitados. • Empoderamento : dê aos funcionários a liberdade de realizar seus trabalhos, habilite-os a tomar as ações certas e dê-lhes autoridade para tomar decisões em suas funções diárias que simplificam seu trabalho e tornam as coisas mais eficientes para si e para seus clientes . • Sucesso : ajude os funcionários a serem bem-sucedidos, primeiro definindo o que isso significa para cada indivíduo e depois trabalhando juntos para garantir que isso aconteça. Todos esses são fatores essenciais na experiência do funcionário. E, no entanto, a experiência do funcionário não se resume apenas a essas coisas. Sim, os funcionários querem se envolver em um grande pacote de cuidados com o amor do empregador. Mas eles têm trabalhos a fazer. Além de serem cuidados, eles precisam ser capazes de fazer um ótimo trabalho. Então, o que mais está incluído na experiência do funcionário? Em poucas palavras, o resto é sobre ferramentas, processos e recursos. • Ferramentas : isso parece um acéfalo, mas os funcionários precisam de uma mesa, um computador, um espaço de trabalho, ferramentas,
  5. 5. 20/07/2020 Cargo do Conselho: Qual é exatamente a experiência do funcionário? https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescoachescouncil/2019/02/01/what-exactly-is-the-employee-experience/#1671bc944dbf 5/5 software etc. Lembre-se, no entanto, nem todo funcionário precisa das mesmas ferramentas ou dos mesmos tipos de ferramentas. • Processos : quando não existem processos, os funcionários inventam as coisas à medida que avançam. Quando há processos interrompidos, as etapas são perdidas e as coisas são feitas incorretamente. Quando existem processos antigos e ineficientes, é uma perda de tempo. • Recursos : garanta que os funcionários tenham treinamento, educação, livros, documentação, etc., necessários para o bom desempenho de seus trabalhos. No início de um compromisso com o cliente, entrevisto executivos, funcionários e clientes para obter uma avaliação da situação atual. Quando falo com os funcionários dos meus clientes, sim, ouço sobre todos os itens do "pacote de assistência". Mas alguns dos maiores pontos negativos de suas experiências são tipicamente a incapacidade de fazer um bom trabalho. No centro de tudo, os funcionários querem fazer seu trabalho e fazê-lo bem. Infelizmente, eles não podem se não receberem as ferramentas, processos e recursos necessários para fazer isso. Se você ainda não está focado nos funcionários e na experiência deles, é hora. Os funcionários devem vir primeiro. Não demore! O Forbes Coaches Council é uma comunidade apenas para convidados para os principais treinadores de negócios e de carreira. Eu me qualifico? Anne e Franz Annette Franz, CCXP, Fundadora e CEO da CX Journey Inc. , uma empresa de consultoria estratégica de experiência do cliente. Comentários sobre o Site Dicas Correções Reimpressões e permissões Termos Privacidade © 2020 Forbes Media LLC. Todos os direitos reservados. Opções de anúncios ADVERTISEMENT

×