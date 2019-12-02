Actividad 7 - Biologia - Presentado por YAQUELINES PALENCIA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RELACIONES ENTRE GENETICA Y AMBIENTE PRESENTADO POR: Yaquelines Palencia Carvajal ASIGNATURA: Biología CORPORACION UNIVERS...
La relación entre la genética y el medio ambiente, es esencial para comprender el desarrollo de la conducta de un individu...
LA GENETICA: Es la rama de la Biologia que trata de la herencia y de su variación. La herencia se rerfiere a que la descen...
¿POR QUE EL SINDROME DE TURNER? El síndrome de Turner es un trastorno cromosómico no heredable, determinado por la delecci...
DESARROLLO DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL: FACTORES PSICOBIOLOGICOS, EMBIENTALES E INTERACCIONES GENOTIPOAMBIENTE En genera...
NEUROGENTICA DE LA AGRESION Otro nivel biológico que requiere análisis corresponde a las bases genéticas del comportamient...
INTERACCIONES ENTRE GENOTIPO Y AMBIENTE: EL PAPEL EN EL GEN MAOA Y EL MALTRATO INFANTILDE LAS VARIACIONES Es posible que l...
REFERENCIAS http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09 http://file///C:/Users/LEILA/Downloads/Articulo_Archivos Neurologi...
  1. 1. RELACIONES ENTRE GENETICA Y AMBIENTE PRESENTADO POR: Yaquelines Palencia Carvajal ASIGNATURA: Biología CORPORACION UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA FACULTAD EDUCACION, CIENCIAS HUMANAS Y SOCIALES VIRTUAL DICIEMBRE 2019
  2. 2. La relación entre la genética y el medio ambiente, es esencial para comprender el desarrollo de la conducta de un individuo de cualquier especie. Mientras que la genética trabaja todo aquello relacionado con los procesos internos y físicos del individuo el medio ambiente se refiere al entrono social en el cual un miembro de cierta especie se desarrolla y que por consiguiente contribuye o perjudica de igual manera a su adaptación. La genética en el medio ambiente tiene una relación impresionante ya que todos los seres humanos conservan una estructura genética para la reproducción eso si teniendo en cuneta que solo se pueden reproducir seres dela misma especie teniendo n cuenta el cromosoma dominante, fenotipos y genotipos. Todos los rasgos físicos como el sexo, la apariencia, organismos de un ser dependen de los genes de sus padres. GENETICA MEDIO AMBIENTE
  3. 3. LA GENETICA: Es la rama de la Biologia que trata de la herencia y de su variación. La herencia se rerfiere a que la descendencia tiende a asemejarse a sus padres, basándonos en el hecho de que nuestro aspecto y función biológica, es decir, nuestro fenotipo, viene determinado en gran medida por nuestra constitución genteica, es decir, nuestro genotipo. Si hablamos de genética debemos tener en cuenta unos conceptos o conocimientos específicos como los son: -Que es el material genético? -Que es un gen? -Que es un cromosoma? -Que es la meiosis? -Que es la mitosis? COMPRENDIENDO LAS CONTRIBUCIONES RELATIVAS DE LOS GENES Y EL AMBIENTE AL FENOTIPO El análisis genético clásico se centra en caracteres que están determinados por la variabilidad aletica de un único gen, presentando un modo mendeliano, simple de transmisión, donde la posibilidad de expresión fenotípica queda definida por la presencia de un determinado par de alelos.
  4. 4. ¿POR QUE EL SINDROME DE TURNER? El síndrome de Turner es un trastorno cromosómico no heredable, determinado por la deleccion total o parcial del cromosoma X en el sexo femenino. Su incidencia poblacional es de 1:1900 mujeres nacidas vivas, sin embargo la frecuencia de aparición prenatal es aun mayor a la expuesta, ya que se estima un 99% de los embarazos que portan esta anomalía terminan en abortos espontáneos durante el primer trimestre. APECTOS NEUROPSICOLOGICOS EN EL SINDROME DE TURNER: INTERACCION GENES-AMBIENTE La literatura revela que las mujeres con Síndrome de Turner no presentan dificultades en las habilidades verbales y las capacidades intelectuales. Sin embargo, se han reportado dificultas en diversos procesos de aprendizaje debido a problemas en el funcionamiento ejecutivo, especialmente en memoria de trabajo y tareas que requieren control de la impulsividad y automonitoreo. LA DISFUNCION SOCIAL COMO VARIABLE SUSCEPTIBLE DE RIESGO AMBIENTAL EN EL SIMDORME DE TURNER La dificultad de las personas con Síndrome de Turner para interactuar con sus pares es una caracteriza ampliamente descripta en la literatura. En general presentan problemas para construir nuevas relaciones, conformar y mantener
  5. 5. DESARROLLO DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL: FACTORES PSICOBIOLOGICOS, EMBIENTALES E INTERACCIONES GENOTIPOAMBIENTE En general, el comportamiento antisocial puede definirse como un patrón general de desprecio y violación de los derechos de los demás, que comienza en la infancia o el principio de la adolescencia y continua en la edad adulta. El comportamiento antisocial es un fenómeno muy amplio que incluye distintos tipos de acciones, de las cuales destacan diferentes tipos de agresión robos, engaños, conductas impulsivas, ultrajes y violencia entre sus diferentes manifestaciones. Estos comportamientos se pueden manifestar tanto en el ámbito clínico normativo. Sin embargo, aunque seria interesante poder distinguir en cada caso cuando empieza uno y cuando acá otro, la confusión existente en la bibliografía en referencia a los términos “agresión”, “agresividad”, u otros es tan grande, que en este trabajo consideraremos la definición arriba propuesta por ser lo suficientemente amplia.
  6. 6. NEUROGENTICA DE LA AGRESION Otro nivel biológico que requiere análisis corresponde a las bases genéticas del comportamiento antisocial . Estudios de genética cuantitativa informan de que alrededor del 50% de la variabilidad de este comportamiento en la población se debe a la variabilidad en los genes de esa población; así lo indican la mayoría de estudios humanos. Estos datos apoyan ala idea de que una parte importante de la etiología del comportamiento tiene relación con los genes. COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL Para comprender el desarrollo de algunos rasgos asociados con el comportamiento antisocial, como la agresividad, convive entender el desarrollo natural de esta. Quizás la mejor información actual proviene de los estudios longitudinales llevados a cabo por el grupo de Tremblay, de la Universidad de Montreat. Estos estudios, iniciados en la década de los años setenta, pusieron de relieve, que, en contra de la percepción habitual, la edad en laque los niños son mas agresivos es entre 1 y 4 años y no durante la adolescencia, como habitualmente se considera. No obstante, cuando los adolescentes empiezan a separarse de los padres y amplían el repertorio de amistades o compañías, intensifican la gravedad de aquellos actos antisociales
  7. 7. INTERACCIONES ENTRE GENOTIPO Y AMBIENTE: EL PAPEL EN EL GEN MAOA Y EL MALTRATO INFANTILDE LAS VARIACIONES Es posible que la diferente respuesta de algunos niños a la adversidad infantil sea el resultado de las diferencias individuales en el funcionamiento de su sistema nervioso? Quien primero investigo esta hipótesis fue el grupo de Cadoret, utilizando un estudio realizado con niños adoptivos y adres adoptantes y biológicos. Observaron el comportamiento antisocial y varias medidas de agresividad en un grupo de adoptados de los cuales se tenia constancia de los historiales judiciales y hospitalarios de los padres biológicos, así como delos adoptivos. Hallaron que el comportamiento antisocial. También encontraron que el ambiente de crianza influía significativamente en el incremente de comportamiento antisocial. En resumen, el grupo de Cadoret hallo que la interacción entre los factores genéticos y ambientales, así como los ambientales en si, eran responsabas de la variabilidad en la agresividad y del trastorno de conducta en los adoptados.
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09 http://file///C:/Users/LEILA/Downloads/Articulo_Archivos Neurologia_2009_violencia_MAOA.pdf https://www.google.com.co/search?q=genetica&source=ln ms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjH5ZGT26bdAhUqrlkK HVjhAKkQ_AUICigB&biw=1242&bih=602#imgrc=JbWNGV BuH9TmFM https://www.google.com.co/search?biw=1242&bih=602&tb m=isch&sa=1&ei=eEyRW8imKJKG5wKysqXIAQ&q=medio +ambiente&oq=,Mambiente&gs_l=img.1.0.0i7i30k1l10.7463 0.75668.0.78708.2.2.0.0.0.0.573.748.0j1j5- 1.2.0....0...1c.1.64.img..0.2.744...0j0i67k1.0.asite1XqeHA#i mgdii=srv6H7lFb1qfuM:&imgrc=3c_Kh743wh1qYM

