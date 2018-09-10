Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Mu...
pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Mu...
pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Mu...
pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Mu...
pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Mu...
pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Mu...
pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Mu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Assistente social

14 views

Published on

prova

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Assistente social

  1. 1. pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Municipal de VOTORANTIM Concurso Público Nº 1/2016 Prova de ASSISTENTE SOCIAL 17ABR 2016 CCAADDEERRNNOO DDEE QQUUEESSTTÕÕEESS SEJA BEM-VINDO! ANTES DE INICIAR A PROVA, LEIA ATENTAMENTE AS SEGUINTES INSTRUÇÕES!    DEIXE SOBRE A MESA apenas o Caderno de Questões, o Cartão de Respostas e caneta esferográfica (azul ou preta); todos os demais objetos devem ser colocados abaixo da mesa ou em local indicado pelo FISCAL DE PROVA.  NÃO É PERMITIDO a consulta ou o uso de livros, códigos, dicionários, apontamentos, apostilas, calculadoras, bips, notebooks, tablets; portar armas no local de realização das provas; levantar-se; fumar; comunicar-se ou tentar visualizar o Caderno de Questões ou o Cartão de Respostas de outro candidato; portar telefones celulares e similares sem que os mesmos tenham tido a bateria retirada ou tenham sido desligados (inclusive despertador), acondicionados e lacrados no invólucro de segurança (o telefone celular não poderá emitir qualquer sinal sonoro durante a realização das provas); outras atitudes incompatíveis com o ambiente de realização das provas; caso necessário utilizar o sanitário, solicite ao Fiscal de Prova, que designará um Auxiliar de Coordenação para acompanhá-lo, devendo no percurso permanecer em silêncio. Na inobservância de tais condutas o Fiscal de Prova recolherá a prova e o candidato será DESCLASSIFICADO.  Confira o CADERNO DE QUESTÕES antes de começar a resolução; verifique no cabeçalho de todas as folhas se a prova corresponde ao cargo para o qual você se inscreveu; verifique se o caderno contém 40 questões objetivas de múltipla escolha; por fim, verifique se não houve alguma falha de impressão que prejudique a leitura do texto, gráficos ou ilustrações; caso necessário solicite ao Fiscal de Prova que substitua o Caderno de Questões. Você deverá entregar o Caderno de Questões ao final da prova, juntamente com o Cartão de Respostas.  Confira os seus dados no CARTÃO DE RESPOSTAS; havendo divergências, ou se o mesmo não lhe pertencer, informe ao Fiscal de Prova, que providenciará os ajustes necessários. As questões deverão ser respondidas no Cartão de Respostas, preenchendo-se totalmente o campo indicativo da letra correspondente à opção de resposta escolhida com caneta esferográfica azul ou preta; não use “X” ou outro tipo de marcação; se você assinalar mais de uma alternativa, a questão será considerada errada; não rasure, não amasse, não perfure e nem preencha a lápis o Cartão de Respostas, caso contrário, a resposta será anulada. Veja a seguir um exemplo de como devem ser assinaladas as respostas: 1 A B C D 2 A B C D  Utilize o Rascunho do Cartão de Respostas no verso desta página para assinalar as suas respostas antes de transcrevê-las para o Cartão de Respostas definitivo. Ao final da prova você destacará esta folha e levará consigo para efetuar a conferência com o gabarito da prova.  A DURAÇÃO DA PROVA é de 3 horas, já incluído o tempo destinado ao preenchimento do Cartão de Respostas. A prova poderá ser entregue somente depois de 1 hora do seu início; os últimos candidatos a entregarem as provas, sendo no mínimo dois, permanecerão na sala para efetuar, com o Fiscal de Prova, a lacração do envelope contendo os Cartões de Respostas.  O Fiscal de Prova não está autorizado a emitir opinião nem a prestar esclarecimentos sobre o conteúdo das provas. A interpretação das questões faz parte do processo de avaliação, cabendo única e exclusivamente ao candidato deliberar sobre as respostas; caso queira efetuar alguma manifestação de qualquer espécie, deverá lavrá-la na ATA DE PROVA ao final da prova, no momento da entrega do seu Cartão de Respostas.  A partir das 18 horas do dia 18 de abril de 2016 o candidato poderá consultar o Gabarito e o Caderno de Provas no site www.publiconsult.com.br. O Gabarito poderá ser acessado através do Painel do Candidato, na área de “EDITAIS E PUBLICAÇÕES” do respectivo processo seletivo. O Caderno de Provas poderá ser acessado através do Painel do Candidato, na área de “ANEXOS” do respectivo processo seletivo, e ficará disponível para consulta exclusivamente durante o prazo de interposição de recursos contra questões e gabarito. Não serão informados resultados por telefone ou outro meio de comunicação.   RECURSOS em relação ao gabarito ou às questões da prova deverão ser impetrados nos dias 19 e 20 de abril de 2016, no posto de atendimento instalado no Departamento de Recursos Humanos da Prefeitura Municipal de Votorantim, na Avenida 31 de março nº 327, Centro - Votorantim, das 09:00 às 16:00 horas, na forma do item 9 do Edital.  A divulgação da CLASSIFICAÇÃO PROVISÓRIA está prevista para o dia 27 de abril de 2016; em caso de alterações em virtude do processamento dos resultados, a comunicação será efetuada através do site www.publiconsult.com.br.   O gabarito, os resultados dos recursos, os resultados intermediários, a classificação final, bem como outras DIVULGAÇÕES referentes ao concurso público serão disponibilizados no site www.publiconsult.com.br e no quadro de avisos da Prefeitura de Votorantim. Não serão informados resultados por telefone ou outro meio de comunicação. www.pciconcursos.com.br
  2. 2. pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Municipal de VOTORANTIM Concurso Público Nº 1/2016 Prova de ASSISTENTE SOCIAL 17ABR 2016 RASCUNHO DO CARTÃO DE RESPOSTAS - Utilize-o para marcar as respostas antes de transcrevê-las definitivamente para o Cartão de Respostas; - Ao final da prova você deverá destacar esta folha e levar consigo para efetuar a conferência com o Gabarito da prova; - Não se esqueça de entregar o restante do Caderno de Questões juntamente com o Cartão de Respostas definitivo ao Fiscal da Prova. (A) (B) (C) (D) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 (A) (B) (C) (D) 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 BBOOAA SSOORRTTEE!! www.pciconcursos.com.br
  3. 3. pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Municipal de VOTORANTIM Concurso Público Nº 1/2016 Prova de ASSISTENTE SOCIAL 17ABR 2016 3 LÍNGUA PORTUGUESA e INTERPRETAÇÃO DE TEXTOS 1 - Analise o seguinte trecho da canção “Samba do Arnesto”, de Adoniram Barbosa: "O Arnesto nos convidô prum samba, ele mora no Brás, nóis fumo e não incontremos ninguém." Assinale a alternativa que apresenta o mesmo trecho, reescrito observando-se as normas ortográficas e gramaticais: (A) O Arnesto convidou-nos para um samba, ele mora no Brás, nós fomos e não encontremos ninguém. (B) O Arnesto nos convidou para um samba, ele mora no Brás, nós fomos e não encontramos ninguém. (C) A Ernesto convidou-nos para um samba, ele mora no Brás, nós fumos e não encontramos ninguém. (D) A Ernesto nos convidou para um samba, ele móra no Brás, nós fomos e não encontramos ninguém. 2 - Assinale a alternativa em que uma das palavras NÃO está com a correta divisão silábica: (A) Co-or-de-nar; U-ru-guai. (B) Pneu-má-ti-co; Ra-i-nha. (C) Psi-co-lo-gia; Ap-to. (D) Gno-mo; Pers-pec-ti-va. 3 - Assinale a alternativa em que a concordância NÃO está de acordo com a norma culta da Língua Portuguesa: (A) É proibido a entrada. (B) O juiz declarou culpadas a diretora e as secretárias. (C) A copeira e o ex-funcionário são bons amigos. (D) Atletas, técnicos, treinadores, ninguém recebeu o troféu. 4 - Assinale a alternativa em que o verbo “haver” foi usado corretamente: (A) Haviam muitos frutos naquela árvore. (B) Houveram algumas reclamações sobre a prova. (C) A situação seria diferente, se houvesse outras opções. (D) Haviam pães e biscoitos naquela embalagem. 5 - Assinale a alternativa em que todas as palavras apresentam hiato: (A) Brasileiro; feito; equipamentos; necessário. (B) Dinheiro; inadequado; manuseadas; furadeiras. (C) Materiais; causar; impróprio; essencial. (D) Ideal; realizadas; piorar; fios. 6 - Assinale a alternativa em que o pronome oblíquo átono está colocado de forma INCORRETA: (A) Não me interessam suas justificativas. (B) Dir-me-ás o que for necessário. (C) Me disse o sábio: devagar se vai ao longe! (D) Chamam-me “Senhor Encrenca”. 7 - Assinale a frase onde o emprego da crase está correto: (A) Voltarei daqui à dois meses. (B) Dê o ingresso àquela senhora. (C) Diga à ela para não se preocupar. (D) Prefiro sofrer à abrir mão de minhas convicções. 8 - Adjetivos uniformes são os que têm a mesma forma em ambos os gêneros (masculino e feminino). NÃO é um exemplo de adjetivo uniforme: (A) Azul (B) Mau (C) Cruel (D) Simples 9 - Dentre as opções apresentadas, assinale a que se encontra corretamente pontuada: (A) Documentos, relatórios, e quaisquer outras anotações, são difíceis de encontrar, aqui, tanto para ele, quanto para mim. (B) Documentos, relatórios e, quaisquer outras anotações, são difíceis de encontrar aqui tanto, para ele quanto para mim. (C) Documentos, relatórios e quaisquer outras anotações são difíceis de encontrar aqui, tanto para ele quanto para mim. (D) Documentos, relatórios e quaisquer outras anotações, são difíceis de encontrar aqui, tanto: para ele quanto para mim. 10 - As conjugações do verbo “partir” na segunda pessoa do plural do pretérito imperfeito dos modos indicativo e subjuntivo são, respectivamente: (A) Partias; partiríeis. (B) Partiríeis; partisses. (C) Partíeis; partísseis. (D) Partíreis; partistes. CONHECIMENTOS GERAIS e ATUALIDADES 11 - “O ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) _________ pediu hoje (11) que o presidente da Câmara dos Deputados, Eduardo Cunha (PMDB), apresente manifestação sobre pedido feito por um advogado para estabelecer prazo de 24 horas para que a Casa cumpra a decisão que determinou abertura de processo de impeachment do vice-presidente Michel Temer”. Assinale a alternativa que preenche corretamente a lacuna: (Fonte: noticias.terra.com.br, 11/04/2016) (A) Marco Aurélio Mello (B) Ricardo Lewandowski (C) Gilmar Mendes (D) Teori Zavascki www.pciconcursos.com.br
  4. 4. pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Municipal de VOTORANTIM Concurso Público Nº 1/2016 Prova de ASSISTENTE SOCIAL 17ABR 2016 4 12 - Se o processo de impeachment contra a presidenta Dilma for aprovado na votação do plenário da Câmara Municipal, o próximo passo do processo será: (A) O afastamento da presidenta por 180 dias, até o julgamento final pelo Supremo Tribunal Federal. (B) O encaminhamento da denúncia para o Senado. (C) A cassação do seu mandato, assumindo o vice-presidente em exercício. (D) A convocação de novas eleições presidenciais num prazo de 120 dias. 13 - Em 2016 teremos eleições municipais no Brasil. Nas cidades em que for necessária a realização de 2º turno, o mesmo ocorrerá: (A) No 1º domingo de outubro (B) No último domingo de outubro (C) No 1º domingo de novembro (D) No dia 15 de novembro 14 - É o imposto que se paga pelo ato da compra de um imóvel: (A) IPTU (B) IPVA (C) ITBI (D) CPMF 15 - Surgiu como resultado da união entre índios e os negros africanos que vieram para o Brasil: (A) Mulato (B) Cafuzo (C) Mameluco (D) Caboclo 16 - O país com a maior extensão territorial do mundo é: (A) Rússia (B) Canadá (C) China (D) Estados Unidos 17 - O dia da Bandeira é comemorado em: (A) 19 de abril (B) 09 de julho (C) 15 de novembro (D) 19 de novembro 18 - “Liberdade! Liberdade! Abre as asas sobre nós, Das lutas na tempestade Dá que ouçamos tua voz”. Estes versos pertencem ao: (A) Hino da Proclamação da República (B) Hino à Bandeira (C) Hino Nacional Brasileiro (D) Hino da Independência 19 - Paulo Coelho é um dos brasileiros contemporâneos que teve maior sucesso, nacional e internacional, em suas diversas atividades. Dos fatos abaixo, qual NÃO se relaciona a Paulo Coelho? (A) É escritor, autor de “O Alquimista”. (B) Foi parceiro musical de Raul Seixas. (C) É membro da Academia Brasileira de Letras. (D) Ganhou o Oscar pelo roteiro do filme “Verônica decide morrer”. 20 - A ilustração abaixo representa o famoso grupo de estátuas de pedra gigantes, conhecidas como “moais”, localizadas na Ilha de Páscoa, cujo território pertence: (A) Ao México (B) À Indonésia (C) Ao Chile (D) À Nova Zelândia CONHECIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS 21 - Constituem direitos do/a assistente social: 1 - Desagravo público por ofensa que atinja a sua honra profissional. 2 - Liberdade na realização de seus estudos e pesquisas, resguardados os direitos de participação de indivíduos ou grupos envolvidos em seus trabalhos. 3 - Substituir profissional que tenha sido exonerado/a por defender os princípios da ética profissional, enquanto perdurar o motivo da exoneração, demissão ou transferência. De acordo com o Código de Ética Profissional do/a Assistente Social, estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Resolução CFESS Nº 273/1993 - Código de Ética Profissional do/a Assistente Social – arts. 2º e 4º) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. www.pciconcursos.com.br
  5. 5. pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Municipal de VOTORANTIM Concurso Público Nº 1/2016 Prova de ASSISTENTE SOCIAL 17ABR 2016 5 22 - É vedado ao/à assistente social: 1 - Mobilizar sua autoridade funcional, ao ocupar uma chefia, para a liberação de carga horária de subordinado/a, para fim de estudos e pesquisas que visem o aprimoramento profissional, bem como de representação ou delegação de entidade de organização da categoria e outras. 2 - Depor como testemunha sobre situação sigilosa do/a usuário/a de que tenha conhecimento no exercício profissional, mesmo quando autorizado. 3 - Aceitar nomeação como perito e/ou atuar em perícia quando a situação não se caracterizar como área de sua competência ou de sua atribuição profissional, ou quando infringir os dispositivos legais relacionados a impedimentos ou suspeição. De acordo com o Código de Ética Profissional do/a Assistente Social, estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Resolução CFESS Nº 273/1993 - Código de Ética Profissional do/a Assistente Social – arts. 10, 20) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 23 - A proteção social deve garantir as seguintes seguranças: 1 - De sobrevivência (de rendimento e de autonomia). 2 - De acolhida. 3 - De convívio ou vivência familiar. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Política Nacional de Assistência Social, 2009, p. 31) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 24 - A assistência social tem por objetivos (dentre outros): 1 - A promoção da integração ao mercado de trabalho. 2 - A garantia de 1/2 (meio) salário-mínimo de benefício mensal à pessoa com deficiência e ao idoso que comprovem não possuir meios de prover a própria manutenção ou de tê- la provida por sua família. 3 - A vigilância socioassistencial, que visa a analisar territorialmente a capacidade protetiva das famílias e nela a ocorrência de vulnerabilidades, de ameaças, de vitimizações e danos. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Lei Federal 8.742/1993, art. 2º) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 25 - Analise as seguintes disposições sobre as proteções sociais, básica e especial: 1 - As proteções sociais, básica e especial, serão ofertadas precipuamente no Centro de Referência de Assistência Social (Cras) e no Centro de Referência Especializado de Assistência Social (Creas), respectivamente, sendo vedada a participação de entidades sem fins lucrativos de assistência social. 2 - O Cras é a unidade pública de abrangência e gestão municipal, estadual ou regional, destinada à prestação de serviços a indivíduos e famílias que se encontram em situação de risco pessoal ou social, por violação de direitos ou contingência, que demandam intervenções especializadas da proteção social especial. 3 - O Creas é a unidade pública municipal, de base territorial, localizada em áreas com maiores índices de vulnerabilidade e risco social, destinada à articulação dos serviços socioassistenciais no seu território de abrangência e à prestação de serviços, programas e projetos socioassistenciais de proteção social básica às famílias. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Lei Federal 8.742/1993, art. 6º-C) (A) 1, apenas. (B) 2 e 3, apenas. (C) 1, 2 e 3. (D) Nenhum. 26 - Analise as seguintes disposições acerca do benefício de prestação continuada: 1 - Benefício de prestação continuada é a garantia de um salário-mínimo mensal à pessoa com deficiência e ao idoso com 60 (sessenta) anos ou mais que comprovem não possuir meios de prover a própria manutenção nem de tê-la provida por sua família. 2 - Considera-se incapaz de prover a manutenção da pessoa com deficiência ou idosa a família cuja renda mensal per capita seja inferior a 1/4 (um quarto) do salário-mínimo. 3 - O benefício de prestação continuada deve ser revisto a cada 2 (dois) anos para avaliação da continuidade das condições que lhe deram origem. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Lei Federal 8.742/1993, arts. 20-21) (A) 1, apenas. (B) 2 e 3, apenas. (C) 1, 2 e 3. (D) Nenhum. 27 - Serviço que integra a proteção social especial e consiste no apoio, orientação e acompanhamento a famílias e indivíduos em situação de ameaça ou violação de direitos, articulando os serviços socioassistenciais com as diversas políticas públicas e com órgãos do sistema de garantia de direitos: (Fonte: Lei Federal 8.742/1993, art. 24-B) (A) Paif (Serviço de Proteção e Atendimento Integral à Família) (B) Paefi (Serviço de Proteção e Atendimento Especializado a Famílias e Indivíduos) (C) Peti (Programa de Erradicação do Trabalho Infantil) (D) Nenhuma das alternativas anteriores está correta. www.pciconcursos.com.br
  6. 6. pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Municipal de VOTORANTIM Concurso Público Nº 1/2016 Prova de ASSISTENTE SOCIAL 17ABR 2016 6 28 - São condições para transferência de recursos do FNAS (Fundo Nacional de Assistência Social) aos Estados, ao Distrito Federal e aos Municípios: 1 - A instituição e o funcionamento de Conselho de Assistência Social. 2 - A instituição e o funcionamento de Fundo de Assistência Social, devidamente constituído como unidade orçamentária; 3 - A elaboração de Plano de Assistência Social. 4 - A comprovação orçamentária de recursos próprios destinados à assistência social, alocados em seus respectivos fundos de assistência social. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Decreto 7.788/2012, art. 5º) (A) 1, 2 e 3, apenas. (B) 1, 2 e 4, apenas. (C) 2, 3 e 4, apenas. (D) 1, 2, 3 e 4. 29 - “A assistência social deve ser prestada sem exigência de contribuição ou contrapartida”. Este é o enunciado de qual princípio organizativo do SUAS? (Fonte: Resolução 33/2012 – NOB/SUAS, art. 3º) (A) Da universalidade (B) Da equidade (C) Da integralidade da proteção social (D) Da gratuidade 30 - São responsabilidades dos Municípios, dentre outras, na gestão do SUAS (Sistema Único de Assistência Social): 1 - Alimentar o censo SUAS. 2 - Efetuar o pagamento do auxílio-natalidade e o auxílio- funeral. 3 - Decidir sobre a concessão e renovação da certificação de entidade beneficente de assistência social no âmbito da assistência social. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Resolução 33/2012 – NOB/SUAS, art. 17) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 31 - “A União, os Estados, o Distrito Federal e os Municípios deverão elaborar os respectivos Planos de Assistência Social a cada __________, de acordo com os períodos de elaboração do Plano Plurianual – PPA”. Assinale a alternativa que preenche corretamente a lacuna: (Fonte: Resolução 33/2012 – NOB/SUAS, art. 19) (A) ano (B) dois anos (C) quatro anos (D) dez anos 32 - O Piso Básico Variável destina-se: 1 - Ao acompanhamento e atendimento à família e seus membros, no desenvolvimento do Serviço de Proteção e Atendimento Integral à Família - PAIF, necessariamente ofertado pelo Centro de Referência da Assistência Social – CRAS. 2 - Ao cofinanciamento de serviços executados por equipes volantes, vinculadas ao CRAS. 3 - Ao atendimento de demandas específicas do território. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Resolução 33/2012 – NOB/SUAS, art. 65) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 33 - Analise as seguintes disposições sobre o BPC: 1 - O beneficiário não pode acumular o Benefício de Prestação Continuada com qualquer outro benefício no âmbito da Seguridade Social ou de outro regime, exceto o seguro-desemprego. 2 - A acumulação do benefício com a remuneração advinda do contrato de aprendizagem pela pessoa com deficiência está limitada ao prazo máximo de dois anos. 3 - A condição de acolhimento em instituições de longa permanência, como abrigo, hospital ou instituição congênere não prejudica o direito do idoso ou da pessoa com deficiência ao Benefício de Prestação Continuada. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Decreto 6.214/2007, arts. 5º- 6º) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 34 - Analise as seguintes disposições com relação à concessão do Benefício de Prestação Continuada: 1 - O Benefício de Prestação Continuada não está sujeito a desconto de qualquer contribuição e não gera direito ao pagamento de abono anual. 2 - O Benefício de Prestação Continuada é intransferível, não gerando direito à pensão por morte aos herdeiros ou sucessores. 3 - O valor do resíduo não recebido em vida pelo beneficiário será pago aos seus herdeiros ou sucessores, na forma da lei civil. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Decreto 6.214/2007, arts. 22-23) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. www.pciconcursos.com.br
  7. 7. pcimarkpci MDAwMDowMDAwOjAwMDA6MDAwMDowMDAwOmZmZmY6YjM5ZDo3NDM5:V2VkLCAyOSBOb3YgMjAxNyAyMjo0MDoyNiAtMDIwMA== Prefeitura Municipal de VOTORANTIM Concurso Público Nº 1/2016 Prova de ASSISTENTE SOCIAL 17ABR 2016 7 35 - “O Projovem Trabalhador atenderá a jovens com idade entre ___________, em situação de desemprego e que sejam membros de famílias com renda mensal per capita de até ________”. Assinale a alternativa que completa corretamente a lacuna: (A) 16 e 24 anos; 1/2 salário mínimo. (B) 18 e 29 anos; 1/2 salário mínimo. (C) 16 a 24 anos; 1 salário mínimo. (D) 18 e 29 anos; 1 salário mínimo. 36 - Constituem benefícios financeiros do Programa Bolsa Família: 1 - O benefício básico, destinado a unidades familiares que se encontrem em situação de extrema pobreza. 2 - O benefício variável, destinado a unidades familiares que se encontrem em situação de pobreza e extrema pobreza e que tenham em sua composição gestantes, nutrizes, crianças entre 0 (zero) e 12 (doze) anos ou adolescentes até 15 (quinze) anos, sendo pago até o limite de 5 (cinco) benefícios por família. 3 - O benefício variável, vinculado ao adolescente, destinado a unidades familiares que se encontrem em situação de pobreza ou extrema pobreza e que tenham em sua composição adolescentes com idade entre 16 (dezesseis) e 17 (dezessete) anos matriculados em estabelecimentos de ensino, sendo pago até o limite de 2 (dois) benefícios por família. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Lei Federal 10.836/2004, art. 2º, c.c. Decreto 5.209/2004, art. 19, III) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 37 - O benefício para superação da extrema pobreza, no limite de um por família, será destinado às unidades familiares beneficiárias do Programa Bolsa Família e que, cumulativamente: 1 - Tenham em sua composição crianças e adolescentes de 0 (zero) a 15 (quinze) anos de idade. 2 - Apresentem soma da renda familiar mensal e dos benefícios financeiros recebidos no âmbito do Programa Bolsa Família igual ou inferior a R$ 77,00 (setenta e sete reais) per capita. 3 - Possuam como arrimo de família uma pessoa idosa, assim considerada aquela com sessenta e cinco anos de idade ou mais, desde que a renda mensal bruta familiar, dividida pelo número de seus integrantes, seja inferior a um quarto do salário mínimo. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Lei Federal 10.836/2004, art. 2º, IV, c.c. Decreto 5.209/2004, art. 19, V) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 38 - As famílias atendidas pelo Programa Bolsa Família permanecerão com os benefícios liberados mensalmente para pagamento, salvo na ocorrência das seguintes situações: 1 - Comprovação de trabalho infantil na família, nos termos da legislação aplicável. 2 - Recebimento de benefícios remanescentes dos Programas Bolsa Escola, Bolsa Alimentação, Cartão Alimentação ou Auxílio Gás. 3 - Recebimento do benefício do seguro-desemprego. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Decreto 5.209/2004, art. 25) (A) 1 e 2, apenas. (B) 1 e 3, apenas. (C) 2 e 3, apenas. (D) 1, 2 e 3. 39 - “Todas as entidades de longa permanência, ou casa-lar, são obrigadas a firmar contrato de prestação de serviços com a pessoa idosa abrigada. No caso de entidades filantrópicas, ou casa-lar, é facultada a cobrança de participação do idoso no custeio da entidade. O Conselho Municipal do Idoso ou o Conselho Municipal da Assistência Social estabelecerá a forma de participação do idoso, que não poderá exceder a __________ de qualquer benefício previdenciário ou de assistência social percebido pelo idoso”. Assinale a alternativa que preenche corretamente a lacuna: (Fonte: Lei Federal nº 10.741/2003 - Estatuto do Idoso, art. 35). (A) 30% (B) 1/3 (C) 50% (D) 70% 40 - É dever da família, da comunidade, da sociedade em geral e do poder público assegurar, com absoluta prioridade, a efetivação dos direitos referentes à vida, à saúde, à alimentação, à educação, ao esporte, ao lazer, à profissionalização, à cultura, à dignidade, ao respeito, à liberdade e à convivência familiar e comunitária. A garantia de prioridade compreende: 1 - Preferência na formulação e na execução das políticas sociais públicas. 2 - Primazia de receber proteção e socorro, exceto em relação aos idosos. 3 - Atendimento educacional especializado aos portadores de deficiência, preferencialmente na rede privada de ensino. Estão corretos os itens: (Fonte: Lei Federal 8.069/1990 – Estatuto da Criança e do Adolescente, art. 4º) (A) 1, apenas. (B) 2 e 3, apenas. (C) 1, 2 e 3. (D) Nenhum. www.pciconcursos.com.br

×