  1. 1. ÉTICA INFORMÁTICA Realizado por: Joselyn Logroño Ruiz 1° «B» Medicina Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo «UNACH»
  2. 2. ÉTICA INFORMÁTICA  Es una disciplina filosófica que se define como principios directivos que orientan a las personas en cuanto a la concepción de la vida, el hombre, los juicios, los hechos y la moral.
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS DE LA ÉTICA INFORMÁTICA  Descubrir y articular dilemas éticos claves en informática.  Determinar en qué medida son agravados, transformados o creados por la tecnología informática.  Analizar y proponer un marco conceptual adecuado y formular principios de actuación para determinar qué hacer en las nuevas actividades ocasionadas por la informática en las que no se perciben con claridad líneas de actuación.  Utilizar la teoría ética para clarificar los dilemas éticos y detectar errores en el razonamiento ético.  Proponer un marco conceptual adecuado para entender los dilemas éticos que origina la informática y además establecer una guía cuando no existe reglamentación de dar uso a Internet.
  4. 4. PRINCIPIOS ÉTICOS  Responsabilidad: Actuar de manera congruente por el interés social.  Confidencialidad: Discreción con el manejo de datos de otra persona.
  5. 5. PRINCIPIOS ÉTICOS  Calidad del producto: Los productos y modificaciones deben cumplir estándares profesionales  Juicio: Mantener integridad e independencia en su juicio profesional.
  6. 6. PRINCIPIOS ÉTICOS  Promover un enfoque ético en la gestión: Los gestores y líderes en ingeniería informática suscribirán y promoverán un enfoque ético a la gestión del desarrollo y mantenimiento del software.  Promover el conocimiento: Incrementar la integridad y reputación de la profesión congruentemente con el interés social.
  7. 7. PRINCIPIOS ÉTICOS  Apoyo laboral: Apoyarse y ser justos con sus colegas.  Actualización permanente: Participar toda su vida en el aprendizaje relacionado con la práctica de su profesión y promoverán un enfoque ético en la práctica de la profesión.
  8. 8. LOS DIEZ MANDAMIENTOS DE LA ÉTICA INFORMÁTICA  No interferirás con el trabajo ajeno.  No indagarás en los archivos ajenos.  No utilizarás una computadora para robar.  No utilizarás la informática para realizar fraudes.  No copiarás o utilizarás software que no hayas comprado.  No te apropiarás de los derechos intelectuales de otros.  Deberás evaluar las consecuencias sociales de cualquier código que desarrolles.  Siempre utilizarás las computadoras de manera de respetar los derechos de los demás.

×