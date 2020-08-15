Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION GERENCIAL (VIR/VI-1) 3P20 Resumen capitulo. Cap. # 3. Mcs. Guillermo Brand. CATEDRÁTICO MAESTRANTE...
ARQUITECTURA DE LA NUBE: MODELOS DE SERVICIO Y DESPLIEGE
¿QUE ES LA NUBE?
• Es un termino que se utiliza para descubrir una red mundial de servidores, cada uno con una función única. • La nube no ...
• La computación en la nube es una combinación de muchas tecnologías existentes
MODELOS DE LA NUBE • Modelode Despliegue: se refiere a la posición (localización) y administración (gestión). • Modelode S...
• Modelo de Despliegue • Modelo de Servicio
MODELOS DE ENTREGA A LA NUBE • Saas : Modelo de Software • Paas : Plataforma como servicio • Iaas : Infraestructura como s...
FORMAS DE DESPLEGAR Y OPERAR UNA INFRAESTRUCTURA DE CLOUD COMPUTING • Nube Privada: En la que los recursos no se ofrecen a...
Slideshare
¿QUE ES SLIDESHARE? • Es un sitio web que sirve a los usuarios para subir y compartir en público o en privado presentacion...
¿COMO FUNCIONA? • Basta con registrarse para crear una cuenta, y tendrás un slidespace (un espacio personal ) donde subir ...
1) Escribir es.slideshare.net 2) Clic en registrase. 3) Clic en únete a LINKEDIN. 4) Llenar los datos del formulario clic ...
Arquitectura de la nube (1) resumen
Arquitectura de la nube (1) resumen
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arquitectura de la nube (1) resumen

16 views

Published on

SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN GERENCIAL

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arquitectura de la nube (1) resumen

  1. 1. SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION GERENCIAL (VIR/VI-1) 3P20 Resumen capitulo. Cap. # 3. Mcs. Guillermo Brand. CATEDRÁTICO MAESTRANTES: Ingrid Carolina Ortega Franco San Pedro Sula, 14 Agosto 2020
  2. 2. ARQUITECTURA DE LA NUBE: MODELOS DE SERVICIO Y DESPLIEGE
  3. 3. ¿QUE ES LA NUBE?
  4. 4. • Es un termino que se utiliza para descubrir una red mundial de servidores, cada uno con una función única. • La nube no es una entidad física, si no una red enorme de enorme servidores remotos de todo el mundo.
  5. 5. • La computación en la nube es una combinación de muchas tecnologías existentes
  6. 6. MODELOS DE LA NUBE • Modelode Despliegue: se refiere a la posición (localización) y administración (gestión). • Modelode Servicio: se refieren a los tipos específicos de servicios a los que se puede acceder a una plataforma.
  7. 7. • Modelo de Despliegue • Modelo de Servicio
  8. 8. MODELOS DE ENTREGA A LA NUBE • Saas : Modelo de Software • Paas : Plataforma como servicio • Iaas : Infraestructura como servicio
  9. 9. FORMAS DE DESPLEGAR Y OPERAR UNA INFRAESTRUCTURA DE CLOUD COMPUTING • Nube Privada: En la que los recursos no se ofrecen al publico en general. • Nube Publica: La infraestructura es operada por un proveedor que ofrece servicios al publico en general. • Nube Hibrida: Resultado de la combinación de dos o mas nubes individuales. • Nube Comunitaria: Es aquella nube que ha sido organizada para servir una función o propósito común.
  10. 10. Slideshare
  11. 11. ¿QUE ES SLIDESHARE? • Es un sitio web que sirve a los usuarios para subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en PowerPoint, documentos de Word, Open Office, PDF, Portafolios. SlideShare también proporciona a los usuarios la capacidad para evaluar, comentar, y compartir el contenido subido.
  12. 12. ¿COMO FUNCIONA? • Basta con registrarse para crear una cuenta, y tendrás un slidespace (un espacio personal ) donde subir las presentaciones. • El tamaño máximo que permite por archivo es de 100Mb. • Una vez subida, la presentación es procesada por Slidespace, y es convertida a formato Flash, pudiéndose visualizar en un visor reducido o en formato de pantalla completa.
  13. 13. 1) Escribir es.slideshare.net 2) Clic en registrase. 3) Clic en únete a LINKEDIN. 4) Llenar los datos del formulario clic en únete ahora. 5) Solamente clic en siguiente. 6) Seleccionar estudiante y llenar los datos requeridos clic en siguiente. 7) Clic en Saltar. 8) En una ventana nueva, ingresar tu correo y verificar el mensaje enviado por LINKEDIN copiar el código enviado y clic en verificar. 9) Clic en saltar. 10)Tu cuenta esta creada lista para crear o descargar publicaciones.

×