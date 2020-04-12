Successfully reported this slideshow.
#Reinventionchallenge

Invito a cualquier negocio (startup, independiente, pequeño, mediano, grande) al #reinventionchallenge

#Reinventionchallenge

  1. 1. Llegó el momento de reinventar los negocios… así que, manos a la obra! #reinventionchallengelinkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela
  2. 2. Hoy más que nunca debemos tener la habilidad de ser organizaciones ambidiestras… #reinventionchallenge explotar el hoy explorar el futuro gestionar el hoy y reinventar el mañana linkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela
  3. 3. Por eso, cualquier negocio (startup, independiente, pequeño, mediano, grande) esta invitado al #reinventionchallenge linkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela
  4. 4. ¿En qué consiste? Usted ya sabe que vive en un mundo cambiante, veloz, incierto, dinámico, volátil, complejo… (lo que quiera)… es un hecho real… ¿de acuerdo? Así que, le voy a ir dando fichas para que se reinvente… #reinventionchallengelinkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela
  5. 5. Las fichas se componen de: 1 ruta para tomar decisiones 2 pilares estructurales 3 autopistas para llegar a la meta 5 frentes para reinventarse 8 acciones para no perder de vista #reinventionchallengelinkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela
  6. 6. Como los procesos de reinvención no son lineales… le voy a ir dando las fichas en “desorden”. #reinventionchallengelinkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela

