La Web A través del tiempo Realizado por: Liria Carolina Navarro Ciclo: 2° “D”
Web 1.0 o Red estática.  La información fluye en un solo sentido donde intervienen los siguientes elementos: Webmaster Se...
Web 2.0 o Red Dinámica  La información fluye de forma múltiple entre la interacción de usuarios y el servidor. Webmaster ...
Web 3.0 o Red Semántica  El objetivo de esta red es crear una base de datos con información accesible para todos los usua...
La web

La Web a través del tiempo

La web

