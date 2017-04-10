Mi planta de Naranja Lima Primera parte: 1)El descubridor de las cosas: Zezé, hijo de una familia pobre, camina con su her...
enoja y se va. Zezé trabaja todo el día, y con lo que recauda le compra un paquete de cigarrillos a su padre, y con esto s...
triste y le dice que se va a tirar debajo del tren “Mangaratiba”, pero el Portuga lo convence de que no lo haga. Al otro d...
Mi planta de naranja lima

Libro Vida Real

  1. 1. Mi planta de Naranja Lima Primera parte: 1)El descubridor de las cosas: Zezé, hijo de una familia pobre, camina con su hermano Totoca, quién le enseña cosas, como a cruzar la carretera Río-San Pablo. Ambos van a ver la casa donde, próximamente, se van a mudar, ya que su padre está sin empleo y no han pagado el alquiler de la casa vieja. Zezé aprende a leer con sólo cinco años y sin que nadie le enseñe, por esta razón su tío Edmundo le regala un caballo de juguete que él le había pedido. 2)Una cierta planta de naranja-lima: en la familia de Zezé, cada hermano mayor cuidaba deuno menor. Zezé cuidaba a Luis y jugaban mucho tiempo en el patio. Toda la familia fue a visitar la casa nueva, en ella los hermanos de Zezé escogieron un árbol para apropiarse de él, pero Zezé tuvo que conformarse con una pequeña planta de naranja- lima. De pronto, Zezé, comienza a hablar con su planta y se hacen muy amigos. 3)Los flacos dedos de la pobreza: Zezé se entera que vendrá al pueblo un camión lleno de juguetes para repartir y le pide a su hermana Gloria que lo acompañe. Al otro día Zezé prepara a su hermanito Luis para ir al reparto de juguetes, Gloria no iba a poder acompañarlos, y por eso se van con el cartero. Éste los deja antes de destino y los dos hermanos siguen caminando solos. Van muy lento a causa del cansancio y cuando llegan, el camión ya se había ido. Están a un solo día de navidad, y Zezé decide regalarle su caballo de juguete a Luis. Al otro día Zezé descubre que no había recibido regalos y dice: “¡Qué desgracia es tener un padre pobre!”, delante de su papá, y este se
  2. 2. enoja y se va. Zezé trabaja todo el día, y con lo que recauda le compra un paquete de cigarrillos a su padre, y con esto se reconcilian. 4)El pajarito, la escuela y la flor: la familia de Zezé se termina de cambiar de casa. Zezé se porta muy bien, hasta que asusta a una mujer haciéndole creer que una media vieja es una cobra. Zezé recibe una paliza cuando lo descubren. Zezé luego de una charla con su tío Edmundo, se da cuenta de que ya no necesita el “pajarito” de su interior (que le había ayudado a descubrir las cosas) y por eso, lo libera. Zezé comienza la escuela y le lleva flores a su maestra, hasta que ella se da cuenta que esas flores son robadas, por eso le dice a Zezé que no traiga más flores, que cada vez que mirara el florero, se imaginaría que tenía hermosas flores. 5)En una celda he de verte morir: Zezé consigue cera de velas de velas y encera los escalones de la entrada del casino y una señora se resbala y se cae, afortunadamente (para Zezé) la noticia no llega a su casa. Zezé deja de ir los martes a la escuela y se encuentra con Ariovaldo, con quien canta y vende folletos a la gente. Ariovaldo se enoja con una señora porque ésta le dijo que era un explotador y entonces él la amenaza con un cuchillo. Segunda parte: 1)El “murciélago”: cada mañana que Zezé va a la escuela se cuelga de los autos por la parte trasera y viaja oculto. Él intenta viajar de “murciélago” (porque así le llamaban) en el auto lujoso del “Portugués”. Cuando se cuelga y el coche arranca, Zezé se cae y el “Portugués” lo descubre y le da una palmada de castigo. Luego Zezé pelea con uno de los compañeros de Totoca (ya que él no se animaba) y sale muy herido. 2)La conquista: Zezé realiza otra travesura: se mete en el patio de la vecina y ésta lo descubre, con el susto Zezé se clava un vidrio en el pie. Gloria lo cura y no le dice a nadie más lo sucedido. Al otro día Zezé va a la escuela y en el camino se encuentra con el Portugués y éste al verlo lo lleva a que lo curen y le regala galletas y figuritas. Zezé se hace amigo del Portugués y olvida lo sucedido anteriormente. 3)Conversaciones de aquí y allá: Zezé comienza a juntarse con el Portugués y se hacen los mejores amigos. Conversan sobre sus vidas y el Portugués le dice a Zezé que puede hacer el “murciélago” en su auto y Zezé lo hace. 4)Dos palizas memorables: Totoca le enseña a Zezé a hacer un globo, a Zezé le gusta la idea y consigue plata para comprar el material necesario. Cuando estaba haciendo el globo, su hermana Jandira, lo llama a comer pero Zezé se niega a ir hasta que no acabe con su globo. Jandira se enoja mucho y lo trae a la fuerza rompiéndole su globo. Zezé insulta a su hermana y ésta lo golpea, luego Totoca también lo golpea hasta que entra Gloria y defiende a Zezé. Luego lo recuesta y éste se mejora. Poco después, Zezé encuentra a su padre muy triste y le canta una canción para animarlo. El padre se cree que le está faltando el respeto y lo golpea muchas veces. Otra vez entra Gloria a defenderlo y el papá de Zezé se arrepiente y hecha a llorar. Zezé le dice a su madre: “Mamá, yo no debía de haber nacido”. 5)Suave y extraño pedido: Zezé luego de reponerse de la golpiza va a ver a su mejor amigo, el Portugués (a quien le decía Portuga), y le cuenta lo ocurrido. Zezé estaba muy
  3. 3. triste y le dice que se va a tirar debajo del tren “Mangaratiba”, pero el Portuga lo convence de que no lo haga. Al otro día los dos se van a pescar, Zezé le había contado al Portuga todas las desgracias que afrontaba su familia y le pide que lo adopte como a un hijo. El Portuga le explica que no puede hacer eso y le dice que de ahora en más, lo tratará como a un hijo. 6) De pedazos y pedazos se forma la ternura: Zezé sigue viendo al Portuga y contándole todo a “Minguito” (su planta de naranja-lima). Mientras Zezé está hablando con su planta Totoca se le acerca para pedirle plata prestada y le cuenta que van a ensanchar la calle y por esa razón van a cortar a su planta de naranja-lima. Zezé se pone muy triste y hecha a llorar. 7)El “mangaratiba”: Zezé está en la escuela y se entera por uno de sus compañeros que el tren mangaratiba (así se llamaba) había atropellado al coche del Portugués con él adentro. Zezé se asustó tanto que salió de la escuela corriendo para ver si era verdad. Cuando estaba por llegar, don Ladislao (el dueño de un negocio), lo frena y le dice que no vaya a ver lo sucedido. Zezé se queda deambulando por las calles y llorando, hasta que lo encuentra Totoca y se lo lleva a la casa. La familia de Zezé trata de consolarlo creyendo que estaba triste porque iban a cortar su planta de naranja-lima. Zezé durante mucho tiempo permanece en cama, recibiendo visitas de los vecinos y sus conocidos para darle fuerza para que viva. Zezé quería morir, para encontrarse en el cielo con el Portuga, pero de apoco se va recuperando. Zezé recibe una flor blanca que había dado su planta, y se da cuenta que es el adiós de Minguito (su planta de naranja-lima), ya que iba a crecer y no podría volver a hablar jamás. 8)Son tantos lo viejos árboles: El padre de Zezé consuela a éste que seguía triste, y le cuenta que consiguió trabajo y que ya nunca le iban a faltar Le regalos en navidad. Le dice que van a tener una casa grande con muchos árboles sólo para él y que cuando corten a minguito van a estar muy lejos, pero Zezé le responde: “Ya la cortaron, papá, hace más de una semana que cortaron mi planta de naranja-lima”. 9)La confesión final: En este capítulo, Zezé ya tiene cuarenta y ocho años y le agradece al Portuga todo el cariño, amor y las cosas que en vida le brindó. También le dice que le contaron las cosas demasiado pronto, y se despide.

