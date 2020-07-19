Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
C A RO L I N A H E R N Á N D E Z D E L A F U E N T E . Virus Marbugo. 1
ÍNDICE. 2 Virus Marburgo. Inicios del Virus ¿Cómo saber si estoy enfermo? Contagios Estructura del Virus ¿Qué es? Fuentes
Inicios del Virus. 3  El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidem...
¿Qué es? 4  Se cree que la fiebre de Marburgo puede ser una zoonosis, pero por el momento todavía no ha sido identificado...
Estructura del Virus. El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfolo...
Contagio. Replicación Viral.  La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente. Esto ocurre al en...
Diagnóstico. Terapia.  Un diagnóstico específico se basa en el aislamiento del virus. Para probar la presencia de anticue...
Fuentes. 8  http://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virus_de_Marburgo  Un muerto en Uganda por el marburg, similar al ébola; El P...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rpc reto 3-carolina

47 views

Published on

Presentación sobre Virus M.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rpc reto 3-carolina

  1. 1. C A RO L I N A H E R N Á N D E Z D E L A F U E N T E . Virus Marbugo. 1
  2. 2. ÍNDICE. 2 Virus Marburgo. Inicios del Virus ¿Cómo saber si estoy enfermo? Contagios Estructura del Virus ¿Qué es? Fuentes
  3. 3. Inicios del Virus. 3  El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses (Cercopithecus aethiops) importados hacía poco, que luego resultaron estar infectados. En todos estos casos el contagio se produjo por contacto directo con una persona infectada.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es? 4  Se cree que la fiebre de Marburgo puede ser una zoonosis, pero por el momento todavía no ha sido identificado el depósito del virus, a pesar de que se han tomado en consideración muchas especies animales. Se cree que el virus de Marburgo puede ser endémico en muchas áreas del África Central.  Todos los grupos de edad son susceptibles de una infección, pero se cree que los más predispuestos son los adultos. Cabe notar, de todos modos, que antes se creía que los niños estaban poco expuestos, pero en la epidemia en Angola también ellos resultaron afectados
  5. 5. Estructura del Virus. El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfología irregular (pleomórfica), pues tiene forma de bastoncillo de longitud variable entre los 800 y los 1400 nm y con un diámetro de alrededor de 80 nm. Región 3’ no traducida Nucleoproteína (NP) •VP35 •VP40 Glicoproteína •VP30 •VP24 Región 5’ no traducida 5
  6. 6. Contagio. Replicación Viral.  La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente. Esto ocurre al entrar en contacto cercano con el enfermo. En particular, el contagio se da a través de los líquidos del cuerpo: sangre, saliva, vómito, heces, orina y secreciones respiratorias. La transmisión por vía sexual es posible durante varias semanas después de la enfermedad. 6
  7. 7. Diagnóstico. Terapia.  Un diagnóstico específico se basa en el aislamiento del virus. Para probar la presencia de anticuerpos (IgM y IgG) se recurre a un ensayo de inmunofluorescencia indirecta, al uso de la prueba Western blot o de la prueba ELISA.  Hay que recurrir a una terapia de apoyo para controlar el volumen hemático, el balance electrolítico y monitorizar la presencia de infecciones secundarias.  Terapias a base de suero obtenido de sujetos curados o con interferón, pero actualmente faltan pruebas de apoyo.  Es importante el aislamiento del paciente y el uso de dispositivos de protección para el personal médico y enfermeril. 7 ¿Cómo saber si estoy enfermo?
  8. 8. Fuentes. 8  http://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virus_de_Marburgo  Un muerto en Uganda por el marburg, similar al ébola; El Periódico, Barcelona, 7 de octubre de 2014.  Daddario-DiCaprio KM, Geisbert TW, Ströher U, et al.. «Postexposure protection against Marburg haemorrhagic fever with recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus vectors in non-human primates: an efficacy assessment». Lancet 367 (9520): pp. 1399–1404. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(06)68546-2. http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140673606685462/abstract.  Jones SM, Feldmann H, Stroher U et al. (2005). «Live attenuated recombinant vaccine protects nonhuman primates against Ebola and Marburg viruses». Nature Med 11 (7): pp. 786–90. doi:10.1038/nm1258. PMID 15937495.  «Virus de Marburgo». Consultado el 27 de noviembre de 2012.

×