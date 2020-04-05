Actores del proceso penal md

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Actores del Proceso Penal. Profesor: Jos� Andr�s Malo Alumna: Mariana D�az v- 15.092.439 REP�BLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA VICERRECTORADO ACAD�MICO DECANATO DE INVESTIGACI�N, EXTENSI�N Y POSTGRADO N�CLEO CHARALLAVE C�TEDRA: PR�CTICA FORENCE
  2. 2. Ministerio P�blico Juez Imputado Se comprenden los Actores de un Proceso Penal a todos los sujetos intervinientes en una causa La Defensa La Victima �rganos de Investigaciones Policiales
  3. 3. Ministerio P�blico Titular Encargado de dirigir la investigaci�n Responsable del ejercicio de la acci�n penal Encargado de dirigir la investigaci�n en b�squeda de la verdad EL Fiscal Publico como autoridad del ministerio debe desempe�ar funciones de manera imparcial
  4. 4. El Juez Tercero imparcial con la funci�n de juzgar y hacer ejecutar lo juzgado Act�a de forma imparcial con autoridad constitucional Garantiza la ejecuci�n del debido proceso seg�n lo establecido en ley
  5. 5. Imputado Defensa Victima Sujeto Presuntamente culpable del la falta o delito Abogado en ejercicio facultado por la legislaci�n Sujeto a la cual se le vulneraron los derechos
  6. 6. �rganos de Investigaciones Policiales Son los entes encargados de recopilar las pruebas y evidencias necesarias para la ejecuci�n del debido proceso

