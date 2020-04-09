Intuitive Biostatistics: A Nonmathematical Guide to Statistical Thinking description book

Intuitive Biostatistics takes a non-technical, non-quantitative approach to statistics and emphasizes interpretation of statistical results rather than the computational strategies for generating statistical data. This makes the text especially useful for those in health-science fields who have not taken a biostatistics course before. The text is also an excellent resource for professionals in labs, acting as a conceptually oriented and accessible biostatistics guide. With an engaging and conversational tone, Intuitive Biostatistics provides a clear introduction to statistics for undergraduate and graduate students and also serves as a statistics refresher for working scientists.

