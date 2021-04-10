Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description â•¤bA front row seat into the world of high-stakes commercial real estate investingâš¡b âœ”8220;A must-read bo...
Book Details ASIN : B08HTF1KMM
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur: What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial ...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur: What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate: Wh...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
4 views
Apr. 10, 2021

(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate READ ONLINE

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B08HTF1KMM ❤bA front row seat into the world of high-stakes commercial real estate investing⚡b ✔8220;A must-read book ✔8230; one of the best real estate investment books I have ever read. On my scale of 1 to 10, this unique book rates an off-the-charts 12.✔8221; ---Robert Bruss Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur is for the individual who is ready to get serious about investing. Not a rah-rah or get-rich-quick book, this book is for someone who is prepared to think about what he or she wants to accomplish. James Randel provides the how and why. James Randel has been a successful investor and educator for 25 years. He teaches investing through stories and anecdotes ✔8211; bringing to the limelight not just his successes (and there are some amazing stories of these) but also his mistakes. His candor is instructive and entertaining. It is said that ✔8220;those who can, do, and those who can✔8217;t, teach.✔8221; James Randel is a rare exception as he is both a highly successful investor as well as an excellent teacher. As said by Jeff Dunne, Vice Chairman of the largest real estate company in the world, CB Richard Ellis: ✔8220;I✔8217;ve tracked Jimmy✔8217;s incredible run of successful real estate investments for 20 years and more recently invested very profitably with him. His new book is a must read for anyone interested in real estate investing.✔8221; If you are tired of the ✔8220;same old, same old✔8221; and prepared to play in the big leagues, this book is calling your name.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(⚡PDF BOOK❤) Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate What it Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate READ ONLINE

  1. 1. Description â•¤bA front row seat into the world of high-stakes commercial real estate investingâš¡b âœ”8220;A must-read book âœ”8230; one of the best real estate investment books I have ever read. On my scale of 1 to 10, this unique book rates an off-the-charts 12.âœ”8221; ---Robert Bruss Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur is for the individual who is ready to get serious about investing. Not a rah-rah or get-rich-quick book, this book is for someone who is prepared to think about what he or she wants to accomplish. James Randel provides the how and why. James Randel has been a successful investor and educator for 25 years. He teaches investing through stories and anecdotes âœ”8211; bringing to the limelight not just his successes (and there are some amazing stories of these) but also his mistakes. His candor is instructive and entertaining. It is said that âœ”8220;those who can, do, and those who canâœ”8217;t, teach.âœ”8221; James Randel is a rare exception as he is both a highly successful investor as well as an excellent teacher. As said by Jeff Dunne, Vice Chairman of the largest real estate company in the world, CB Richard Ellis: âœ”8220;Iâœ”8217;ve tracked Jimmyâœ”8217;s incredible run of successful real estate investments for 20 years and more recently invested very profitably with him. His new book is a must read for anyone interested in real estate investing.âœ”8221; If you are tired of the âœ”8220;same old, same oldâœ”8221; and prepared to play in the big leagues, this book is calling your name.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : B08HTF1KMM
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur: What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate: What it Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur: What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate: What it Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate by click link below GET NOW Confessions of a Real Estate Entrepreneur: What It Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate: What it Takes to Win in High-Stakes Commercial Real Estate OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×