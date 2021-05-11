GET HERE : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=B013RLHOD4 A clear, concise guide to the Jewish laws and customs of Nidda and immersing in the Mikveh in accordance with the Sephardic Jewish tradition. Based on the teachings of HaGaon HaRav Eliyahu Ben-Haim Sheli"Readta, Chief Rav and Posek of the United Mashadi Jewish Community of America in Great Neck, NY, Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshiva University, and Av Bet Din of Badatz Mekor Chaim in Queens, NY. Over 1500 shiurim from Rav Ben Haim can be accessed on the YUTorah website at FULLFREEwww.yutorah.org/rabbi-eliyahu-ben-chaim/ (shiurim are in Hebrew)