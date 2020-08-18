Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESF ESTRATÉGIA SAÚDE DA FAMÍLIA
Caracteriza-se por um conjunto de ações promoção e proteção da saúde, prevenção de agravos, diagnóstico, tratamento, reabi...
Caracterizado pela:  Atenção à doença  Fragmentação (da clínica, do conhecimento, das ações de saúde, etc)  Descontinui...
Possibilita a organização do Sistema Municipal de Saúde para contemplar os pontos essenciais de qualidade na Atenção Básic...
É uma estratégia de organização da ABS Procura o fortalecimento da atenção por meio da ampliação do acesso, a qualificação...
Princípios da estratégia Saúde da Família  Territorialização  Adstrição da clientela  Família como foco de assistência ...
Bases normativas da estratégia de Saúde da Família A Saúde da Família constitui uma estratégia para a organização e fortal...
 A equipe de Saúde da Família é responsável pela saúde da população adstrita à sua unidade de saúde, de forma permanente,...
PORTARIA 648/2008 É condição essencial que todos os profissionais das equipes trabalhem 8 horas por dia - 40 horas semanais
Áreas Estratégicas – ABS  Controle da tuberculose  Eliminação da hanseníase  Controle da hipertensão arterial  Control...
Bases da atuação das equipes de Saúde da Família I- Planejamento das Ações: “...desenvolver habilidade de conhecer o terri...
Bases da atuação das equipes de Saúde da Família II- Saúde, Promoção e Vigilância à Saúde: “...é fundamental entender a sa...
Bases da atuação das equipes de Saúde da Família III- Trabalho Interdisciplinar em Equipe: “...buscar a possibilidade de a...
Bases da atuação das equipes de Saúde da Família IV- Abordagem Integral da Família: “...ver as pessoas em seus contextos s...
O foco na família  Fornece base para conhecer os usuários dentro de seu ambiente e dos problemas de saúde dos demais memb...
O foco na família  Utiliza métodos da clínica, da epidemiologia, das ciências sociais e da pesquisa e avaliação dos servi...
Os profissionais da Saúde da Família  São especialistas nos problemas mais comuns e freqüentes na comunidade  Praticam a...
Perspectivas de Impacto Sócio - Político  Resolver 85% dos problemas de saúde da comunidade  Realizar vigilância à saúde...
1. Atenção centrada na doença 2. Atua sobre a demanda espontânea 3. Ênfase na medicina curativa 4. Trata o indivíduo como ...
5. Baixa capacidade de resolver problemas 6. Saber e poder centrado no dentista 7. Desvinculado da comunidade 8. Relação c...
• Não realiza consultas médicas domiciliares indiscriminadas • Não é a solução para todos os problemas de saúde da comunid...
1. Na Gestão :  Falta de priorização no financiamento para ABS  Distorção do conceito de Integralidade - aplicado à form...
 Fragmentação da Atenção à Saúde onde persiste o equívoco de que “ABS faz apenas promoção e prevenção”  Rede constituída...
QUESTÕES INFORMADAS AO MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO  Médicos Ausentes.  Médicos fazem apenas as consultas.  Médicos não participa...
QUESTÕES INFORMADAS AO MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO  Exagero de pedidos de exames complementares.  Médico triador _ Médico “AO…AO”...
SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE SAÚDE COMPETÊNCIA  Fornecer os insumos necessários as equipes do PSF.  Disponibilizar estrutura ...
SECRETARIA ESTADUAL DE SAÚDE COMPETÊNCIA  Avaliar mensalmente os dados informados.  Acompanhamento das metas pactuadas. ...
  1. 1. ESF ESTRATÉGIA SAÚDE DA FAMÍLIA
  2. 2. Caracteriza-se por um conjunto de ações promoção e proteção da saúde, prevenção de agravos, diagnóstico, tratamento, reabilitação e manutenção da saúde, desenvolvida no individual e nos coletivos, por meio de práticas gerenciais e sanitárias democráticas e participativas. No SUS, se constitui-se como um nível hierárquico da atenção, que deve estar organizado em todos os municípios do país. Atenção Básica
  3. 3. Caracterizado pela:  Atenção à doença  Fragmentação (da clínica, do conhecimento, das ações de saúde, etc)  Descontinuidade da atenção  Valorização da super-especialização No Modelo Flexineriano - Biomédico
  4. 4. Possibilita a organização do Sistema Municipal de Saúde para contemplar os pontos essenciais de qualidade na Atenção Básica mantendo o foco da atenção nas famílias da comunidade ABS organizada pela estratégia SAÚDE DA FAMÍLIA
  5. 5. É uma estratégia de organização da ABS Procura o fortalecimento da atenção por meio da ampliação do acesso, a qualificação e reorientação das práticas de saúde no modelo de Promoção da Saúde  Humanização, Acolhimento e Vínculo  Integralidade  Prevenção, promoção, tratamento, recuperação e manutenção da saúde  Território e comunidade adstrita  Foco na Família Cuidado ao longo do tempo O que é Saúde da Família?
  6. 6. Princípios da estratégia Saúde da Família  Territorialização  Adstrição da clientela  Família como foco de assistência  Trabalho em equipe interdisciplinar  Vínculos de co-responsabilidade entre profissionais e famílias assistidas  Integralidade, resolubilidade e intersetorialidade das ações - Efetividade  Estímulo à participação social
  7. 7. Bases normativas da estratégia de Saúde da Família A Saúde da Família constitui uma estratégia para a organização e fortalecimento da Atenção Básica no Brasil, objetivando:  A Reorganização do Modelo de Atenção à Saúde  A Reorientação das Práticas Profissionais Unidades de Saúde da Família devem ser:  A “porta de entrada” para um sistema hierarquizado e regionalizado Unidades de Saúde da Família devem ser responsáveis:  Atender e resolver 80% das demandas de saúde da população
  8. 8.  A equipe de Saúde da Família é responsável pela saúde da população adstrita à sua unidade de saúde, de forma permanente, resolutiva e humana  Os profissionais de saúde devem estabelecer vínculos de confiança e responsabilidade com os indivíduos, famílias e comunidades por eles acompanhadas  As ações de saúde devem ser orientadas para o cuidado integral dos indivíduos inseridos em suas respectivas famílias e comunidades  O estímulo à participação da população é considerado de grande importância na discussão dos problemas de saúde da comunidade e na vigilância da qualidade dos serviços de saúde  A intersetorialidade à condição essencial à promoção da saúde e da qualidade de vida da população Bases normativas da estratégia de Saúde da Família
  9. 9. PORTARIA 648/2008 É condição essencial que todos os profissionais das equipes trabalhem 8 horas por dia - 40 horas semanais
  10. 10. Áreas Estratégicas – ABS  Controle da tuberculose  Eliminação da hanseníase  Controle da hipertensão arterial  Controle da diabetes mellitus  Saúde da criança  Saúde da mulher  Saúde bucal
  11. 11. Bases da atuação das equipes de Saúde da Família I- Planejamento das Ações: “...desenvolver habilidade de conhecer o território estando atento também para descobrir os aspectos positivos e o potencial da comunidade para resolver os problemas de saúde.”  Conhecer os fatores determinantes do processo saúde-doença;  Estabelecer prioridades e traçar estratégias de enfrentamento para os problemas detectados;  Conhecer o perfil epidemiológico da população;  Garantir estoque de insumos necessários para o funcionamento do trabalho.
  12. 12. Bases da atuação das equipes de Saúde da Família II- Saúde, Promoção e Vigilância à Saúde: “...é fundamental entender a saúde como produção social...e como um processo de responsabilidade compartilhada das ações, incluindo a articulação entre diferentes e a população.”  Conhecer os fatores que determinam a qualidade de vida da comunidade de seu território;  Articular-se com outros setores e instituições locais e movimentos sociais organizados,buscando integrar ações que contribuam para melhorar a qualidade de vida da comunidade;  Estimular a participação da comunidade no planejamento, execução e avaliação das ações de saúde
  13. 13. Bases da atuação das equipes de Saúde da Família III- Trabalho Interdisciplinar em Equipe: “...buscar a possibilidade de a prática de um profissional se reconstruir na prática de outro, transformando ambas...”  Conhecer e analisar o trabalho de toda a equipe, verificando as atribuições específicas de cada profissional e identificando as ações comuns a todos os componentes da equipe;  Compartilhar conhecimentos e informações para o bom desempenho do trabalho em equipe;  Participar da formação e do treinamento do pessoal auxiliar, voluntários e estagiários de cursos ou de outros serviços preparando-os para identificar e atuar nos principais problemas de saúde da população.
  14. 14. Bases da atuação das equipes de Saúde da Família IV- Abordagem Integral da Família: “...ver as pessoas em seus contextos socioeconômico e cultural, com ética, compromisso, respeito...conceber o ser humano como sujeito social capaz de traçar seus próprios projetos...”  Compreender a família de forma integral e sistêmica, como espaço de desenvolvimento individual e de grupo, dinâmico e passível de crises;  Identificar a relação da família com a comunidade;  Identificar os processos de violência familiar, se houver, e abordá-los de forma integral, organizada, com a participação das diferentes disciplinas e setores e de acordo com os preceitos legais e éticos existentes.
  15. 15. O foco na família  Fornece base para conhecer os usuários dentro de seu ambiente e dos problemas de saúde dos demais membros da família, podendo esclarecer e os mecanismos de etiologia e potencializar as respostas terapêuticas aos problemas de saúde Possibilita a ampliação dos diagnósticos de saúde na comunidade e qualifica o Planejamento Local, que buscará fornecer mecanismos para o estabelecimento do equilíbrio da saúde dos indivíduos, famílias e comunidade
  16. 16. O foco na família  Utiliza métodos da clínica, da epidemiologia, das ciências sociais e da pesquisa e avaliação dos serviços de saúde para: definir e caracterizar a comunidade, identificar os problemas de saúde da comunidade, modificar programas para abordar estes problemas e monitorar a efetividade das ações de saúde
  17. 17. Os profissionais da Saúde da Família  São especialistas nos problemas mais comuns e freqüentes na comunidade  Praticam a Saúde Baseada em Evidências, utilizando-se dos conhecimentos mais atualizados das ciências  Suas ações são geralmente e baixa densidade tecnológica, porém são de alta complexidade da prática em saúde, pois para além da assistência, buscam atuar sobre os determinantes das doenças, através das ações de prevenção e promoção da saúde
  18. 18. Perspectivas de Impacto Sócio - Político  Resolver 85% dos problemas de saúde da comunidade  Realizar vigilância à saúde  Racionalizar acesso aos serviços de média e alta complexidade/ continuidade da assistência  Ampliar ações de promoção à saúde, incluindo ações intersetoriais  Identificar e fortalecer redes de proteção social, governamentais e/ou não
  19. 19. 1. Atenção centrada na doença 2. Atua sobre a demanda espontânea 3. Ênfase na medicina curativa 4. Trata o indivíduo como objeto da ação A transformação do modelo de para 1. Atenção centrada na saúde 2. Responde à demanda de forma continuada e racional. 3. Ênfase na integralidade da assistência 4. O indivíduo é sujeito, integrado a família, ao domicílio, à comunidade.
  20. 20. 5. Baixa capacidade de resolver problemas 6. Saber e poder centrado no dentista 7. Desvinculado da comunidade 8. Relação custo/benefício desvantajosa 5. Otimização da capacidade de resolver problemas 6. Saber e poder centrados na equipe e comunidade 7. Vinculado à comunidade 8. Relação custo benefício otimizada A transformação do modelo de para
  21. 21. • Não realiza consultas médicas domiciliares indiscriminadas • Não é a solução para todos os problemas de saúde da comunidade. Sempre haverão pacientes com necessidades de atenção em diferentes níveis de complexidade do sistema • Não realiza todas as atividades a nível domiciliar, há processos e procedimentos que exigem o Equipamento de Saúde • Não é um sistema de resgate domiciliar para situações de urgência e emergência • Não impõe o tratamento para a negação de atendimento por parte de alguns indivíduos. Busca alternativas para superação do problemas entre todos os recursos da comunidade Esclarecendo Confusões Comuns - a SF:
  22. 22. 1. Na Gestão :  Falta de priorização no financiamento para ABS  Distorção do conceito de Integralidade - aplicado à formulação de políticas de “ação programática” e “campanhista”  Pouco compromisso dos serviços/gestores com a Resolubilidade – priorização das ações curativas/emergenciais Saúde da Família: Limites e Possibilidades Desafios do SUS
  23. 23.  Fragmentação da Atenção à Saúde onde persiste o equívoco de que “ABS faz apenas promoção e prevenção”  Rede constituída que necessita de adequações estruturais  Instrumentos gerenciais de Avaliação e Monitoramento inadequados à nova prática Saúde da Família: Limites e Possibilidades
  24. 24. QUESTÕES INFORMADAS AO MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO  Médicos Ausentes.  Médicos fazem apenas as consultas.  Médicos não participam da reunião com a equipe.  Médicos não fazem acompanhamento dos pacientes acamados.  Médicos se sujeitam a trocar receitas, sem acompanhar o paciente.  Médicos solicitam exames e consultas especializadas por solicitação do Usuário.
  25. 25. QUESTÕES INFORMADAS AO MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO  Exagero de pedidos de exames complementares.  Médico triador _ Médico “AO…AO”.  Encaminhamentos sem Justificativa médica e história clínica.  Enfermeiros só fazem relatórios, sem tempo para atendimento, acompanhamento de acamados, não realiza discussão de casos com a equipe.  Enfermeiros não priorizam os encaminhamentos.
  26. 26. SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE SAÚDE COMPETÊNCIA  Fornecer os insumos necessários as equipes do PSF.  Disponibilizar estrutura física e equipamentos adequados.  Implementar os programas de Educação continuada, treinamento em serviço, Supervisão e Assessoramento.  Compilar os dados de produção para o MS e imformar as equipes as análises realizadas.  Garantir o cumprimento do horário de trabalho.
  27. 27. SECRETARIA ESTADUAL DE SAÚDE COMPETÊNCIA  Avaliar mensalmente os dados informados.  Acompanhamento das metas pactuadas.  Avaliar a qualidade da assistência prestada, através dos indicadores preconizados pelo Ministério da Saúde.  Realizar discussão com as equipes municipais sobre a metas/dados apresentados e analisados.  Informar aos órgãos de fiscalização/controle dos resultados obtidos.

