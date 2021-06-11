Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORTOGRAFIA É a parte da gramática que determina como as palavras devem ser escritas, segundo os padrões da língua culta.
Na língua portuguesa, diversos fatores dificultam a escrita correta de certas palavras. Um desses fatores, por exemplo, re...
Profª. Luciana Balduíno
Embora poucas orientações sejam realmente eficientes para escrever de modo correto os vocábulos, há três procedimentos que...
ORIENTAÇÕES ORTOGRÁFICAS Profª. Luciana Balduíno
Alguns empregos de S e Z a. Sufixos (terminações) -ES, ESA Observe a correlação entre as frases e também a letra em destaq...
REGRA Escrevem-se com s (-ês, -esa) os sufixos que indicam nacionalidade, origem ou procedência.
Alguns empregos de S e Z b. Sufixo –ISA Observe novamente: Masculino Feminino Ele é profeta. – Ela é profetisa. Ele é sace...
REGRA Escrevem-se com s (-isa) o sufixo que indica o gênero feminino.
Alguns empregos de S e Z c. Sufixos -EZ, -EZA Observe as correlações e os destaques: Adjetivo Substantivo Abstrato O carro...
REGRA São escritos com z (-ez, eza) os sufixos que se unem a adjetivos para formar substantivos abstratos.
Alguns empregos de S e Z d. Verbos terminados em –ISAR ou IZAR Observe as correlações e os destaques: Palavra primitiva Ve...
REGRA São escritos com s (-isar) os verbos derivados de palavras que têm s na última sílaba. Obs.: Nesse tipo de verbo, o ...
Agora observe: Palavra primitiva Verbo derivado Canal - canalizar Setor - setorizar Trauma - traumatizar Padrão - padroniz...
REGRA São escritos com z (-izar) os verbos formados de palavras que não têm s na última sílaba. Obs.: Nesses verbos, a ter...
Alguns empregos de S e Z e. Depois de ditongo: S ou Z? Observe os ditongos das palavras e a letra que se usou depois deles...
REGRA Depois de ditongo emprega-se sempre S, nunca Z.
Alguns empregos de S e Z f. Nas formas dos verbos querer e pôr: S ou Z? Observe: Quis, quiseram, quiser, pus, pusessem, pu...
REGRA Nas diversas formas dos verbos querer e pôr, usa-se sempre a letra S, nunca Z.
Alguns empregos de J e de G a. Observe as correlações e os destaques: Canja - canjica Loja - lojista Cereja - cerejeira Go...
REGRA As palavras cuja última sílaba é – ja dão origem a palavras derivadas escritas com j.
Alguns empregos de J e de G b. Observe novamente: Viajar - viajei, viajem, viajemos etc. Arejar - arejem, arejei, areje et...
REGRA Todas as formas verbais dos verbos terminados em –jar são escritas com j e não com g.
Alguns empregos de J e de G c. Observe as terminações em destaque nas palavras: Adágio Privilégio Vestígio Necrológio subt...
REGRA Escrevem-se com G as palavras terminadas em -ágio -égio -ígio -ógio -úgio
Alguns empregos de J e de G d. Observe novamente as terminações destacadas: Estiagem Fuligem ferrugem
REGRA São escritas com G as palavras terminadas em -agem -igem -ugem Exceções: pajem e lambujem.
Alguns empregos de X a. Depois de ditongo: X ou CH? Observe: Faixa Seixo Trouxa Afrouxar Rouxinol Deixar Encaixado Gueixa
REGRA Depois de ditongo emprega-se X e não CH.
Alguns empregos de X b. Depois de sílaba inicial EN: X ou CH? Observe: Enxoval Enxuto Enxotar Enxovia Enxaguar Enxó Obs.: ...
REGRA Depois da sílaba inicial –en emprega- se x e não ch. Obs.: Essa regra não se aplica às palavras com sílaba inicial –...
ORIENTAÇÕES ORTOGRÁFICAS MAL e MAU Para grafar corretamente essas duas palavras, basta utilizar o seguinte critério prátic...
Observe: Ontem o time jogou _________. (...jogou bem.) Marcelo é um ______ aluno. (...bom aluno.) Você está muito _____ in...
Alguns empregos de E e de I a. Verbos terminados em –UAR observe a correlação entre as duas colunas: Verbo Forma verbal Ef...
REGRA As diversas formas verbais dos verbos terminados em –UAR são escritas com E.
Alguns empregos de E e de I b. Verbos terminados em –UIR Observe a correlação: Verbo Forma verbal Possuir - ele possui Dis...
REGRA As diversas formas verbais dos verbos terminados em –UIR são escritas com I.
FIQUE ATENTO! As orientações a e b são úteis nos casos em que há dúvida quanto ao uso de e ou i na forma verbal. Mas há ta...
Palavras homônimas e parônimas a. Homônimas Observe estes três pares de palavras: São (verbo ser) – grafias e pronúncias i...
PALAVRAS HOMÔNIMAS Palavras que têm sentidos diferentes, mas a mesma pronúncia e/ou grafia. Acento (sinal gráfico) Assento...
PALAVRAS HOMÔNIMAS Censo (estatística) Senso (juízo) Coser (costurar) Cozer (cozinhar) Empoçar (formar poças) Empossar (da...
Palavras homônimas e parônimas b. Parônimas Compare a pronúncia e a grafia das duas palavras destacadas: A tarefa foi cump...
PALAVRAS PARÔNIMAS Palavras de sentidos diferentes que apresentam entre si certa semelhança na grafia e na pronúncia. Comp...
PALAVRAS PARÔNIMAS Flagrante (no ato, evidente) Fragrante (perfumado) Infligir (aplicar) Infringir (desobedecer) Ratificar...
USO DOS PORQUÊS POR QUE • Em frases interrogativas (diretas ou indiretas) Por que ele sumiu? Pessoal, eu não sei por que e...
USO DOS PORQUÊS PORQUE • Em frases afirmativas e respostas. Gramaticalmente é uma conjunção. Não fui à festa porque choveu...
