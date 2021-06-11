Figuras de palavras material

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Figuras de Palavras 1) Comparação É a comparação direta de qualificações entre seres, com o uso do conectivo comparativo (como, assim como, bem como, tal qual, etc.). Exemplos Minha irmã é bondosa como um anjo (existe uma relação de qualificações entre a irmã e o anjo; houve, pois, uma comparação, que se estabeleceu por meio do conectivo como) Age o neto tal quais os avós (existe uma semelhança de ações entre o neto e os avós; houve, pois, uma comparação, que se estabeleceu por meio do conectivo tal quais)  Comparação Simples É a comparação entre dois elementos de um mesmo universo. Exemplo: Esse carro é tão veloz como aquele avião.  Comparação por Símile É a comparação entre dois elementos de universos diferentes. Exemplos: Meu pai é bravo como um leão. Aquela mulher tem a voz suave como a de um pássaro. 2) Metáfora Assim como a comparação, consiste numa relação de semelhança de qualificações. É, porém, mais sutil e exige muita atenção do leitor para ser captada, porque dispensa os conectivos que aparecem na comparação. É o mecanismo pelo qual se toma “emprestada” a característica de um ser utilizando esse próprio ser como característica. Cabe ao receptor da mensagem saber qual é a característica em comum dos dois seres. É uma comparação direta, um termo substitui outro pela semelhança que é resultado da imaginação. Todo emprego de palavra fora do seu sentido normal, por efeito da analogia, constitui uma metáfora.
  2. 2. É um tipo de comparação implícita, sem termo comparativo. Exemplos: Minha irmã é um anjo (existe uma relação de qualificações entre a irmã e o anjo; como não houve um conectivo que estabelecesse a relação comparativa, chama-se a essa comparação mental de metáfora. A palavra anjo não está sendo utilizada em seu sentido original; foi tomada como uma qualificação. Cabe ao receptor saber que a característica em comum entre os dois seres é a bondade) A Amazônia é o pulmão do mundo. Encontrei a chave do problema. / “Veja bem, nosso caso / É uma porta entreaberta.” (Luís Gonzaga Junior) Esse homem é uma fera! A vida é uma cartola de mágico. No calor da discussão, trocaram ofensas. Minha namorada é uma gata. 3) Catacrese É o emprego impróprio de uma palavra ou expressão por falta de outra no nosso vocabulário. Exemplos: Espalhar dinheiro (espalhar = separar palha) / “Distrai-se um deles a enterrar o dedo no tornozelo inchado.” – O verbo enterrar era usado primitivamente para significar apenas colocar na terra. Boca da garrafa Banana de dinamite Catacreses mais originais atualmente Embarcarei no avião das onze horas. (embarcar = tomar barca) Comprei uma ferradura de prata. (ferradura = peça de ferro) Eu ganho uma mesada semanal. (mesada = pagamento por mês) Gosto de azulejo amarelo (azulejo = azul) Enterrei uma agulha no dedo (enterrar = pôr debaixo da terra)
  3. 3. 4) Sinestesia É uma figura que resulta da fusão de sensações percebidas por diferentes órgãos do sentido. Exemplos: Comia o sabor vermelho da fruta. (sabor = gosto, paladar) (vermelho = visão) Um áspero sabor de indiferença (áspero = tato) (sabor = paladar) A luz crua da manhã me invadia. (luz = visão) (crua = paladar) 5) Antonomásia É a substituição de um nome próprio de pessoas por um outro que tenha relação com suas ações, qualidades e características. Exemplos Gosto muito da obra do Poeta dos Escravos (antonomásia para Castro Alves). O Rei do Futebol já fez mais de mil golos (antonomásia para Edson Arantes do Nascimento). Tu gostas da Terra da Garoa (antonomásia para cidade de São Paulo)? Eis a terra do ouro verde (antonomásia para café) Observação: Note que somente as antonomásias referentes a nomes próprios têm iniciais maiúsculas. O mestre = Jesus Cristo A cidade luz = Paris O rei das selvas = o leão Escritor Maldito = Lima Barreto A rainha dos baixinhos = Xuxa O rei do futebol = Pelé O Criador = Deus O poeta dos escravos = Castro Alves A águia de Haia = Rui Barbosa
  4. 4. 6) Metonímia É a substituição de um termo por outro, em que os sentidos destes termos têm uma relação de extensão desigual (ampliação ou redução). Os casos são:  A parte pelo todo ou vice-versa Exemplos: a) Aquele homem tem mil cabeças de gado. cabeça = parte do boi b) Aquela madame veste um urso. urso = todo pele de urso = parte  Gênero pela espécie ou vice-versa Exemplos: a) Os mortais pensam e sofrem. mortais = homens b) A estação das rosas chegou. estação das rosas = primavera  O singular pelo plural ou vice-versa Exemplos: a) O brasileiro é romântico. brasileiro = todos os brasileiros b) As chuvas chegaram. chuvas (plural) = tempo de chuva (singular)  O determinado pelo indeterminado Exemplo: a) Ele fez mil perguntas. mil = indeterminado  A matéria pelo objeto Exemplo: a) O bronze soa chamando para a missa. bronze = matéria de que é feito o sino  O indivíduo pela classe Exemplo: a) Ele é o Judas da turma. Judas = classe dos traidores
  5. 5. Continuação de Metonímia É a substituição de um nome por outro, havendo entre eles algum relacionamento de semelhança. Outros casos são:  O autor pela obra Exemplos: a) Gosto de ler Jorge Amado. b) Estou escutando Beatles.  Causa pelo efeito ou vice-versa Exemplos: a) Sou alérgico a cigarro. efeito = fumaça causa = cigarro b) Eles ganham a vida com suor. causa = trabalho efeito = suor O continente pelo conteúdo ou vice-versa Exemplos: a) Bebi duas caixas de leite. continente = caixas conteúdo = leite b) Passem-me a manteiga. (manteigueira) conteúdo = manteiga continente = manteigueira  O lugar pelo produto Exemplo: Vamos tomar champanha. (Vinho produzido em Champanha (França))  O inventor pelo invento Exemplo: Vou comprar um ford. (Ford foi o inventor do carro)  O concreto pelo abstrato ou vice-versa Exemplos: a) Este aluno tem ótima cabeça. abstrato = inteligência concreto = cabeça b) A juventude brasileira é maravilhosa. abstrato = juventude concreto = pessoas jovens
  6. 6.  Símbolo pela coisa simbolizada Exemplos: a) Ele carrega a cruz. cruz = símbolo do cristianismo b) O rei perdeu a coroa. coroa = símbolo do poder, da realeza c) Aquele homem não tira os chinelos. chinelos = símbolo da preguiça 7) Onomatopéia É a figura que reproduz os sons da natureza por meio de palavras. Exemplos: O tique-taque do meu coração… O zum-zum-zum das crianças no prédio… Outros exemplos: cricri, reco-reco, bem-te-vi, tchibum!, pum! pum! 8) Símbolo (Alegoria) É a figura que representa um fato, uma entidade, uma crença. Exemplos: Branco – significa paz, serenidade. Cabeça – poder, força, liderança. Verde – representa a esperança

