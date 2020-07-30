Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1Mg. Patricio Tobar E – Compilador Didáctica General Estilos de Aprendizaje y enseñanza Que es enseñanza La enseñanza es una actividad realizada conjuntamente mediante la interacción de elementos: uno o varios profesores, docentes o facilitadores, uno o varios alumnos o estudiantes, el objeto de conocimiento, y el entorno educativo o mundo educativo donde se ponen en contacto a profesores y alumnos. La enseñanza es el proceso de transmisión de una serie de conocimientos, técnicas, normas, y/o habilidades. Está basado en diversos métodos, realizado a través de una serie de instituciones, y con el apoyo de una serie de materiales. Según la concepción enciclopedista, el docente transmite sus conocimientos al o a los alumnos a través de diversos medios, técnicas, y herramientas de apoyo; siendo él, la fuente del conocimiento, y el alumno un simple receptor ilimitado del mismo. Enseñar forma verbal de enseñanza. ¿Qué es la enseñanza? Enseñar no es educar. Enseñar es un proceso diferente de educar. Antes de entrar en la definición del objeto de estudio e investigación de la Didáctica, vale recordar las palabras de Martins (1990, p. 23) que dice que “[...] desde el surgimiento de la palabra didáctica, significó la ciencia de enseñar”. ¿Más, entonces por qué, aún hoy, es cuestionada la utilización del término enseñanza, sustituyéndolo por enseñanza- aprendizaje? Claro, que fue una decisión política con el intuito de enfatizar el aprendizaje en el proceso de enseñanza. Sería interesante considerar la siguiente analogía que ayudará a entender el lexema enseñanza, como objeto de estudio y también, como categoría. Por ejemplo, cuando alguien denomina un hombre de padre, utilizando el término de padre con la denotación de padre en oposición a la madre, es porque ese hombre, ser humano masculino, tiene, como mínimo, un hijo. Por tanto, cualquier hombre no es padre, solo aquel que generó un descendiente. Algo parecido, salvando la analogía, pasa con la palabra enseñanza. Si un determinado profesor, o maestro, realiza una actividad que no genere un aprendizaje objetivado, esa actividad no puede ser denominada de enseñanza. Por tanto, si no es lógico utilizar la palabra compuesta padre-hijo, para designar un ser humano masculino que generó un descendiente de él, también, es ilógico suponer que la palabra compuesta “enseñanza-aprendizaje”, substituya el objeto: enseñanza. Los términos enseñanza y aprendizaje guardan una relación, pues ellos son dos procesos diferentes en naturaleza y evolución. Que es aprendizaje El aprendizaje es el proceso a través del cual se modifican y adquieren habilidades, destrezas, conocimientos, conductas y valores. Esto como resultado del estudio, la experiencia, la instrucción, el razonamiento y la observación. Este proceso puede ser analizado desde distintas perspectivas,
  2. 2. 2Mg. Patricio Tobar E – Compilador Didáctica General por lo que existen distintas teorías del aprendizaje. Es una de las funciones mentales más importantes en humanos, animales y sistemas artificiales. En él intervienen diversos factores que van desde el medio en el cual se desenvuelve el ser humano, así como los valores y principios que se aprenden en la familia. En esta última se establecen los principios del aprendizaje de todo individuo y se afianza el conocimiento recibido, el cual forma la base para aprendizajes posteriores. El aprendizaje humano está relacionado con la educación y el desarrollo personal. Debe estar orientado adecuadamente y es óptimo cuando el individuo está motivado. El estudio sobre cómo aprender interesa a la neuropsicología, la psicología educacional y la antropología, aquella que recoge las peculiaridades propias de cada etapa del desarrollo humano. Concibe sus planteamientos teóricos, metodológicos y didácticos para cada una de ellas. Dentro de ella se enmarcan, por ejemplo la pedagogía y la andragogía, la educación de niños y adultos respectivamente. Se produce a través de los cambios de conducta que producen las experiencias. Y, aunque en estos cambios intervienen factores madurativos, ritmos biológicos y enfermedades, no son determinantes como tal. Es el proceso mediante el cual se adquiere una determinada habilidad, se asimila una información o se adopta una nueva estrategia de conocimiento y acción. Así mismo es un proceso a través del cual la persona se apropia del conocimiento en sus distintas dimensiones, conceptos, procedimientos, actitudes y valores. Estilos de Aprendizaje en función de los estudiantes Una de las características principales que presentan los estilos de aprendizaje es la diversidad y la disparidad de opiniones respecto de su origen, de su clasificación, de la forma de medirlos y de la forma de aplicarlos. Ahora bien, nadie puede poner en duda su importancia en el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Para Alonso, Gallego y Honey (2004), el hecho de conocer la predominancia de los Estilos de Aprendizaje que tienen los alumnos con los que trabajamos es fundamental para adaptar la ayuda pedagógica a las características que presentan los mismos, y así contribuir a elevar los niveles de calidad educativa y el rendimiento académico de los mismos. No obstante, no podemos ignorar la importancia que tiene el que los estudiantes enfrenten nuevos desafíos donde poder poner a prueba otros estilos de aprendizaje diferentes a los propios para que esto les ayude a enfrentar las materias de forma diferente. Según Coffield y otros (2004), una acertada aplicación de los instrumentos que miden los estilos de aprendizaje tiene como ventaja que tanto estudiantes como profesores puedan conocer sus debilidades y fortalezas como aprendices y de este modo contribuir a aumentar el autoconocimiento. Por otra parte, Saddler-Smith (2001) opina que el potencial de tal autoconocimiento radica en observar y cuestionar las conductas habituales, de tal forma que los individuos puedan ser
  3. 3. 3Mg. Patricio Tobar E – Compilador Didáctica General entrenados a utilizar varios estilos de aprendizaje y, por tanto, aplicar las estrategias adecuadas. El resultado de la aplicación de un cuestionario de estilos de aprendizaje proporciona momentos de reflexión con los estudiantes, pero la distribución de los estilos de aprendizaje en el grupo clase suele ser tan heterogénea que la reflexión podría no conducir a la aplicación real de diseños pedagógicos o de estrategias que promuevan un mejor aprendizaje. Sea lo que fuere, no podemos dejar de tener presente que la importancia de la teoría de Estilos de Aprendizaje radica en su eficacia para el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje y como factor clave para el éxito académico del alumnado. Activos Estas personas se implican en los asuntos de los demás y centran a su alrededor todas las actividades que emprenden con entusiasmo. Son de mente abierta, nada escépticos. Sus días están llenos de actividad. Piensan que por lo menos una vez hay que intentarlo todo. Espontáneos, creativos innovadores deseosos de aprender y resolver problemas. Reflexivos Gustan considerar las experiencias y observarlas desde diferentes perspectivas. Reúnen dato s analizándolos con detenimiento antes de llegar a alguna conclusión. Son prudentes, observan bien y consideran todas las alternativas posibles antes de realizar un movimiento. Escuchan a los demás y no actúan hasta apropiarse de la situación, son ponderad os, pacientes, inquisidores, lentos y detallistas. Teóricos Adaptan e integran las observaciones dentro de las teorías lógicas y complejas. Enfocan los problemas de forma vertical escalonada, por etapas lógicas. Tienden a ser perfeccionistas. Integran los hechos en teorías coherentes. Les gusta analizar y sintetizar. Son profundos en su sistema de pensamiento, a la hora de establecer principios, teorías y modelos. Para ellos si es lógico es bueno. Buscan la racionalidad y la objetividad huyendo de lo subjetivo y de lo ambiguo. Pragmáticos Predomina en ellos la aplicación práctica de las ideas. Descubren el aspecto positivo de las nuevas ideas y aprovechan la primera oportunidad para experimentarlas. Les gusta actuar rápidamente y con seguridad con aquellas ideas y proyectos que les atraen. Tienden a ser impacientes. Pisan la tierra cuando hay que tomar una decisión o resolver un problema.

