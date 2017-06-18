Intoxicacion con mercurio

UNIVERSIDADTÉCNICADEMACHALA UNIDADACADÉMICACIENCIASQUÍMICASYDELASALUD CARRERADEBIOQUÍMICAYFARMACIA TOXICOLOGIA ALUMNA: CAR...
Es un metal noble, soluble únicamente en solución oxidante, El metal y sus componentes son muy tóxicos. El mercurio forma ...
El mercurio actualmente de utiliza en múltiples y variadas aplicaciones: barómetros, manómetros, termómetros, esfigmomanóm...
Efectos del mercurio sobre la salud Puede ser encontrada en forma de metal, como sales de mercurio o como mercurio orgánic...
El mercurio no es encontrado de forma natural en los alimentos, pero este puede aparecer en la comida así como ser expandi...
El efecto tóxico se debe a los iones de Hg2+. Síntomas de envenenamiento agudo Debido a inhalaciones de vapor de mercurio ...
Los síntomas típicos de una intoxicación solamente se reconocen después de unas semanas (exceptuando temblor patológico): ...
Reaccionesdereconocimiento Destruidalamateriaorgánicaserealizanlasreaccionesde reconocimiento,despuésdehaberfiltradolamezc...
3. Con la Difenil Tio Carbazona: es una reacción muy sencilla para reconocer el Hg; (el reactivo se prepara con 0.012 gr d...
5. Con el Sulfuro de Hidrogeno: produce un precipitado negro mercúrico. HgCl2 + H2S SHg + 2HCl 6. Con Amoniaco: si al añad...
