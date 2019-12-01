(Marriage of Inconvenience (Knitting in the City, #7)) By - @Penny Reid



More Info about books visit : https://hubmediasipub.blogspot.com/?book=B07B86M6JR

_________________________________________________

Book Descriptions :

Length: 16 hrs and 23 mins There are three things you need to know about Kat Tanner (aka Kathleen Tyson. . . and yes, she is *that* Kathleen Tyson): 1) She?s determined to make good decisions, 2) She must get married ASAP, and 3) She knows how to knit.Being a billionaire heiress isn?t all it?s cracked up to be. In fact, it sucks. Determined to live a quiet life, Kat Tanner changed her identity years ago and eschewed her family?s legacy. But now, Kat?s silver spoon past has finally caught up with her, and so have her youthful mistakes. To avoid imminent disaster, she must marry immediately; it is essential that the person she chooses have no romantic feelings for her whatsoever and be completely trustworthy.Fortunately, she knows exactly who to ask. Dan O?Malley checks all the boxes: single, romantically indifferent to her, completely trustworthy. Sure, she might have a wee little crush on Dan the Security Man, but with clear rules, expectations, and a legally binding contract, Kat is

_________________________________________________

Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.

It works anywhere in the world!



#downloadbook #book #readonline #readbookonline #ebookcollection #ebookdownload #pdf #ebook #epub #kindle

