Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA EVOLUCIÓN DE LAS COMPUTADORAS
EL ÁBACO CALCULADORA DE PASCAL
Charles Xavier Thomas de Colmar (1820) MÁQUINA DIFERENCIA Y ANALÍTICA DE BABBAGE (1822)
MAQUINA DE MULTIPLICAR DE LEIBNIZ MAQUINA DE TELAR DE JACQUARD
PRIMERA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR MARK I
UNIVAC I
SEGUNDA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
TERCERA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
CUARTA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
QUINTA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
LOS DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO
SEXTA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
FIBRA ÓPTICA, INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
11 views
Apr. 25, 2021

La evolucion de_las_computadoras

material educativo

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La evolucion de_las_computadoras

  1. 1. LA EVOLUCIÓN DE LAS COMPUTADORAS
  2. 2. EL ÁBACO CALCULADORA DE PASCAL
  3. 3. Charles Xavier Thomas de Colmar (1820) MÁQUINA DIFERENCIA Y ANALÍTICA DE BABBAGE (1822)
  4. 4. MAQUINA DE MULTIPLICAR DE LEIBNIZ MAQUINA DE TELAR DE JACQUARD
  5. 5. PRIMERA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR MARK I
  6. 6. UNIVAC I
  7. 7. SEGUNDA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
  8. 8. TERCERA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
  9. 9. CUARTA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
  10. 10. QUINTA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
  11. 11. LOS DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO
  12. 12. SEXTA GENERACIÓN DEL COMPUTADOR
  13. 13. FIBRA ÓPTICA, INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL

×