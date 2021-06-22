Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROYECTO: INTRODUCCIÓN AL ABORDAJE COMUNITARIO
Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela Asamblea Nacional Extraordinario del 15 de agosto de 2009 Gaceta Ofi...
Derecho humano Deber social Proceso de formación integral Sistema gratuito, e inclusivo De calidad, permanente e interacti...
Investigación Creatividad Innovación PRESENTACIONES ESCRITAS - DIGITALES Proyecto - TEG Resumen Analíticos Reseñas - Biogr...
Ley Orgánica de Educación (LOE) art 14

Comparación entre la Ley Orgánica de Educación y el Plan de la Patria, con fines didácticos para la construcción de Proyectos Socio Integradores.

Ley Orgánica de Educación (LOE) art 14

  1. 1. PROYECTO: INTRODUCCIÓN AL ABORDAJE COMUNITARIO
  2. 2. Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela Asamblea Nacional Extraordinario del 15 de agosto de 2009 Gaceta Oficial Nº 5.929 Ley Orgánica de Educación (LOE) Capítulo I LOE Artículo 14
  3. 3. Derecho humano Deber social Proceso de formación integral Sistema gratuito, e inclusivo De calidad, permanente e interactivo Construye el conocimiento social Valoración ética y social del trabajo Integridad de los derechos humanos Formación para la participación activa Transformación individual y social Libertador Simón Bolívar Simón Rodríguez Humanismo social Otras corrientes de pensamiento Investigación Creatividad Innovación LEY ORGÁNICA DE EDUCACIÓN (LOE) Art. 14 DIDÁCTICA FUNDAMENTO PROMUEVE BASAMENTO
  4. 4. Investigación Creatividad Innovación PRESENTACIONES ESCRITAS - DIGITALES Proyecto - TEG Resumen Analíticos Reseñas - Biografías Tratado - Normativas Manuales - Guías Ensayos - Libros Monografías - Trabajos

