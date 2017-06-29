Memoria descriptiva n° 01 tocllacuri ocoro

MEMORIA DESCRIPTIVA 1. ANTECEDENTES La Municipalidad Distrital de Colcabamba y el Consorcio Colcabamba firman el Contrato ...
AVANCE FISICO (%) ANTERIOR DEL MES ACUMULADO PROGRAMADO 0.00 8.75 8.75 EJECUTADO 0.00 15.88 15.88 Avance Financiero: AVANC...
Se realiza con los trabajos de la red de distribución, excavación de zanja, refine y nivelación, tendido de cama de apoyo,...
5. OCURRENCIAS DE LA OBRA DE LA MANO DE OBRA El personal obrero de Mano de Obra no calificada en su totalidad es del lugar...
obra de saneamiento

Engineering
  1. 1. MEMORIA DESCRIPTIVA 1. ANTECEDENTES La Municipalidad Distrital de Colcabamba y el Consorcio Colcabamba firman el Contrato N° 001-2015 – GM / MDC de fecha 10 de Setiembre del 2015 para la ejecución de la obra: "MEJORAMIENTO Y AMPLIACION DE LOS SERVICIOS DE AGUA POTABLE Y ALCANTARILLADO EN LAS COMUNIDADES DE TOCLLACURI Y OCCORO, DISTRITO DE COLCABAMBA - TAYACAJA - HUANCAVELICA"; la entrega de terreno se realiza el día 15 de Setiembre del 2015 y el inicio contractual se realiza el día 21 de Setiembre del 2015. 2. DATOS GENERALES De la Obra: Nombre : Mejoramiento y Ampliación de Los Servicios de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado en las Comunidades de Tocllacuri y Occoro, Distrito de Colcabamba, Provincia de Tayacaja, Huancavelica Licitación Publica : LP N° 001-2015-CE-MDC Entidad Contratante : Municipalidad Distrital de Colcabamba Contrato : N° 001 – 2015 GM / MDC Financiamiento : Ministerio de Vivienda Construccion y Saneamiento Monto Contratado : S/. 4’214,767.46 Nuevos Soles Sistema de Adjudicac. : A suma alzada Contratista : Consorcio Colcabamba Supervisor de obra : Ing. Victor Raul Arzapalo Callupe Residente de obra : Ing. Clifor Hector Garcia Corzo Plazo Contractual : 240 días calendario Fecha entrega terreno : 15/09/2015 Fecha inicio de obra : 21/09/2015 Vencimiento del plazo : 18/05/2015 Ubicación: Región : Huancavelica Provincia : Tayacaja Distrito : Colcabamba Localidades : Centro Poblado de Tocllacuri y Occoro 3. DEL ASPECTO TECNICO Avance físico:
  2. 2. AVANCE FISICO (%) ANTERIOR DEL MES ACUMULADO PROGRAMADO 0.00 8.75 8.75 EJECUTADO 0.00 15.88 15.88 Avance Financiero: AVANCE FINANCIERO (S/.) ANTERIOR DEL MES ACUMULADO PROGRAMADO 0.00 8.75 8.75 EJECUTADO 0.00 0.00 0.00 Cumplimiento del Cronograma de avance de obra y fecha prevista de terminación: De acuerdo al cronograma de avance, la obra se encuentra con un avance físico de 15.88 %, por lo tanto tiene un avance adelantado y se prevee culminarla dentro del plazo establecido. Pruebas de Calidad de obra ejecutadas: Se realizo el diseño de mezclas para concreto f´c=210 Kg/cm2, por consiguiente durante el vaciado de las diferentes estructuras se ha obtenido los testigos de concreto correspondientes para ser sometidos posteriormente al ensayo de compresión correspondiente de acuerdo a las Normas. 4. TRABAJOS REALIZADOS CENTRO POBLADO DE TOCLLACURI: A.- Agua Potable: • Línea de Conducción: Se realiza con los trabajos de la línea de conducción, excavación de zanja, refine y nivelación, tendido de cama de apoyo, tendido de tubería PVC SP C-10 de diámetro 2”, prueba hidráulica y relleno compactado de zanja. • Reservorio: Se realiza con los trabajos en el reservorio con trazo y replanteo, movimiento de tierras, perfilado de fondo, colocación de acero. • Línea de Aducción: Se realiza con los trabajos de la línea de aduccion, excavación de zanja, refine y nivelación, tendido de cama de apoyo, tendido de tubería PVC SP C-10 de diámetro 2”, prueba hidráulica y relleno compactado de zanja. • Red de Distribución:
  3. 3. Se realiza con los trabajos de la red de distribución, excavación de zanja, refine y nivelación, tendido de cama de apoyo, tendido de tubería PVC SP C-10 de diámetro 1 1/2”, prueba hidráulica y relleno compactado de zanja. B.- Alcantarillado: • Red de Alcantarillado: Se realiza con los trabajos de la red de alcantarillado, excavación de zanja, excavación para buzones, construcción de buzones de concreto. C.- Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales: • Camara de Rejas y Desarenador: Se realiza el trazo y replanteo y excavación. • Tanque Imhoff: Se realiza el trazo y replanteo, excavación, refine y nivelación, colocación de solado y colocación de acero y vaceado de concreto. • Lecho de Secados: Se realiza el trazo y replanteo, excavación, refine y nivelación, colocación de solado y colocación de acero y vaceado de concreto. • Filtro Biologico: Se realiza el trazo y replanteo, excavación, refine y nivelación, colocación de solado y colocación de acero y vaceado de concreto. • Camara de Contacto de Cloro: Se realiza el trazo y replanteo y excavación. CENTRO POBLADO DE OCCORO: A.- Alcantarillado: • Red de Alcantarillado: Se realiza trabajos de replanteo, excavación de zanja, refine y nivelación, tendido de cama de apoyo, tendido de tubería PVC UF S-25 de diámetros 160 mm y 200 mm. Excavación para buzones, construcción de buzones de concreto.
  4. 4. 5. OCURRENCIAS DE LA OBRA DE LA MANO DE OBRA El personal obrero de Mano de Obra no calificada en su totalidad es del lugar, el Personal de Mano de Obra Calificado viene siendo del Lugar y foráneo dado a la falta de capacitación, quienes vienen trabajando de manera ininterrumpida, a la fecha se cuenta con un total de 40 trabajadores en obra y 12 trabajadores en el área administrativa. DE LOS MATERIALES A la fecha se cuenta con materiales a disposición para la ejecución de las diversas partidas, tanto de agua potable y alcantarillado. La mayoría de materiales de construcción fueron adquiridos en la Ciudad de Huancayo; los agregados provienen de canteras del Río Mantaro. DE LOS EQUIPOS Los equipos vienen siendo aprovisionados por el Contratista, contándose en obra con 03 Retroexcavadoras permanentes, dos camionetas, dos mezcladoras, 04 compactadores tipo plancha y canguro, pisones manuales, entre otros, los mismos que vienen siendo utilizados en la Obra. 6. GARANTIAS De conformidad al Artículo 158 – GARANTÍA DE FIEL CUMPLIMIENTO DEL CONTRATO el Contratista entrego a la suscripción del Contrato la respectiva Garantía solidaria, irrevocable incondicional y de realización automática a solo requerimiento, a favor de la Entidad del 10% del monto de la obra que se encuentra vigente a la fecha.

