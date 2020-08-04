Gestion mendozagarcilazo investigacion_g1_sab_zit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 1 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro IIIIII UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLAN...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 2 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN………………………………………………………................
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 3 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro INTRODUCCIÓN La implementación de Tecnologías desde f...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 4 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Y algo muy importante se deben distinguir las dimensi...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 5 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro OBJETIVOS A) Identificar las características de la ge...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 6 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro TEMA 1: GESTIÓN FINANCIERA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOG...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 7 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro garantizar el cumplimiento de las normas y mantener u...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 8 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro El esquema 1.1 muestra la circulación financiera bási...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 9 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro 1.1.2 LAS BASES DE DATOS DE INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA: V...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 10 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro las bases de datos financieros que existen en España...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 11 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Si bien las características de la información emitid...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 12 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro beneficios de la tecnología en gestión de cobranzas,...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 13 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro una etapa judicial. Esta fase puede resolverse si el...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 14 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO PARA EL OTORGAMIENTO DE CREDITO 1....
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 15 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro La teoría del consumo tiene la finalidad analizar cu...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 16 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro digitales para hacer pagos móviles. En el ejemplo de...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 17 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro 6. Cajeros automáticos móviles Desde 2015, Idea Bank...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 18 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro en cada legislación, la factura electrónica puede en...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 19 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro continuarán poniendo a prueba las capacidades de las...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 20 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro en la sincronización con las cuentas bancarias para ...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 21 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro evaluación debido a que lo más complicado es el pens...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 22 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro 1.5.1 SELECCIÓN DE PROVEDORES Un proveedor es una pe...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 23 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro 3. Aumenta la calidad de nuestros servicios: cualqui...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 24 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Hoy en día, en un momento en el que el mundo avanza ...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 25 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro b) Sistemas financieros basados en el crédito. El si...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 26 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Los indicadores financieros agrupan diversas formula...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 27 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro CONCLUSIONES La gestión financiera apoyada en nuevas...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 28 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro BIBLIOGRAFIA. Codd, E. F. (1970). "A Relational Mode...
Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 29 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Silvestre Pérez, P., «La Central de Balances del Ban...
  1. 1. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 1 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro IIIIII UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA: GESTIÓN TECNOLÓGICA DEL PROCESO EDUCATIVO 4to. CUATRIMESTRE ASESOR DE ASIGNATURA: DR. MARCO ANTONIO ALANÍS MARTÍNEZ TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACIÓN GESTIÓN FINANCIERA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS PRESENTA: MTRA.MARIA DEL CARMEN MENDOZA GARCILAZO H. Zitácuaro, Mich. 03 de agosto de 2020 II
  2. 2. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 2 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN………………………………………………………................ III OBJETIVOS………………………………………………………………………. V GESTION FINANCIERA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS………... 6 GESTIÓN DE BASE DE DATOS FINANCIERAS…………………………….. 6 CONTROL DE CRÉDITO, COBRANZA Y CARTERA VENCIDA……............ 11 CONTROL DEL ACCESO A LOS SERVICIOS RELACIONADOS CON PAGO………………………………………………………………………………. 14 FACTURACIÓN ELECTRÓNICA Y CONTROL DE LOS INGRESOS………... 17 CONTROL DE EGRESOS Y GESTIÓN DE PROVEDORES…………………… 20 SISTEMAS DE PLANEACIÓN FINANCIERA………………………………….. 24 EMISIÓN DE REPORTES E INDICADORES…………………………………… 25 CONCLUSION……………………………………………………………………... 27 BIBLIOGRAFIA……………………………………………………………………. 28
  3. 3. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 3 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro INTRODUCCIÓN La implementación de Tecnologías desde finales del siglo pasado produjo, a escala mundial, importantes cambios en todo ámbito, sea privado o público, desde la forma de organización personal e institucional hasta el proceso de comunicación, de gestión financiera, de convivencia y aprendizaje y, por ende, en el ámbito laboral. Las máquinas son capaces de realizar tareas que antes llevaban a cabo personas (automatización del trabajo), lo cual, sabiéndolo aprovechar, permite pasar de una era de información a una era del conocimiento. En la actualidad, como resultado del uso de diversas tecnologías e innovaciones en los procesos, se pueden obtener bienes y servicios más rápido, con mejor calidad y con menores costos. Los clientes o usuarios se han vuelto más exigentes y sus expectativas se han incrementado, este nuevo esquema de exigencia de los ciudadanos demanda una creación de valor agregado apoyado en el uso de las tecnologías. Este proceso debe ser abordado desde diferentes aspectos tales como las adaptaciones de infraestructura que se deben realizar, las innovaciones que puede aportar, los costos que implicaría, las ventajas y desventajas que pueda traer a la estructura organizacional. La gestión financiera se enfoca para el ámbito empresarial aprovechando como recursos elementales las herramientas tecnológicas. Aplicando el uso del hardware y el software para dar la máxima aplicación de equipos como de programas, para hacer los recursos financieros más eficaces y eficientes. Orientando su función al mejor rendimiento del dinero para las instituciones encargadas del manejo de sistemas, como son: datos, créditos, cobranzas, cartera vencida, programas de pago, facturación electrónica, para el control de egresos y la gestión de proveedores. Organizando de manera más congruente los sistemas de planeación financiera que beneficia tanto a los prestamistas como al usuario de estos sistemas, cuidando el dinero circulante, como la capacidad de liquidez. Cuidando de manera específica la emisión de reportes y equilibrando los indicadores que se resalten en cada una de las empresas involucras de cada grupo financiero e incluso en la economía de los países participantes III
  4. 4. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 4 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Y algo muy importante se deben distinguir las dimensiones de la gestión financiera apoyada en las nuevas tecnologías dentro del proceso educativo y el impacto que las nuevas tecnologías pueden producir en el mismo, incorporando tales recursos en la administración del centro escolar. Las instituciones escolares si algo deben aprovechar son los formatos de sistemas de datos para mejorar la eficiencia de su estructura IV
  5. 5. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 5 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro OBJETIVOS A) Identificar las características de la gestión financiera apoyada en las nuevas tecnologías y su importancia dentro de una institución, reconociendo las implicaciones y los beneficios que se adquieren con la misma. B) Reconocer las características de las tecnologías aplicadas en la gestión financiera, identificando la importancia de los diferentes procesos que se encuentran implícitos como son la facturación electrónica, la selección de proveedores y la base de datos financiera. V
  6. 6. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 6 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro TEMA 1: GESTIÓN FINANCIERA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS Hoy en día, la tecnología y la digitalización se han vuelto herramientas imprescindibles para la supervivencia de una empresa. Tal es el caso, del sector financiero ha pasado de la interacción y comunicación tradicional a estar inmerso en un proceso de regeneración y transformación que ha logrado cambios determinantes. Sin ir más lejos, los servicios financieros han demostrado que incorporar prácticas relacionadas con el mundo digital impacta positivamente en sus usuarios; razón suficiente para recurrir a la digitalización, la tecnología, las estrategias de marketing digital y la interacción a través de las redes sociales. Asimismo, hoy en día existen en el sector financiero empresas que utilizan la última tecnología para poder ofrecer productos y servicios realmente innovadores. Estas empresas pasan a formar parte de la nueva realidad tecnológica y a destacarse como empresas Fintech. Las Fintech se dividen en cuatro grandes categorías: préstamo, administración de finanzas personales, tecnología de pagos y criptomonedas. Sin embargo, aun y cuando están incrementando su presencia y uso en el mundo de los usuarios, muchos de estos, por desconfianza, siguen optando por mantener su relación con los servicios financiero mediante los canales tradicionales. A pesar de esto, aquellos que han decidido aventurarse, lo han hecho para tener acceso a mejores propuestas de valor en cuanto a productos y servicios. 1.1GESTIÓN DE BASE DE DATOS FINANCIERAS. Diseñado para crear, conectar y almacenar diferentes tipos de transacciones financieras y elaborar informes sobre estas, un sistema de administración financiera tiene principalmente un objetivo central: contar los fondos. Es simple, una organización no puede sobrevivir si no cuenta con alguna clase de software contable. Básicamente, toda organización necesita sistemas para administrar el flujo de dinero que entra y sale de la empresa. Pero un sistema financiero realmente eficaz puede hacer mucho más: optimizar las ganancias, medir el flujo de efectivo, determinar las obligaciones impositivas,
  7. 7. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 7 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro garantizar el cumplimiento de las normas y mantener una sustentabilidad empresarial a largo plazo. En el mejor de los casos, un sistema de administración financiera hace mucho más que solo gestionar mecanismos monetarios de débito y crédito y publicar algunos informes. Un sistema de administración financiera bien diseñado mejora el rendimiento y las ganancias del negocio ya que aprovecha los procesos operativos y los alinea a las prácticas recomendadas. También ayuda a que los empleados sean más productivos al invertir su tiempo y esfuerzo en actividades estratégicas (no tácticas) que pueden transformar a empresas e instituciones. Un sistema gestor de base de datos -SGBD- es un conjunto de programas que permiten el almacenamiento, modificación y extracción de la información en una base de datos. Los usuarios pueden acceder a la información usando herramientas específicas de consulta y de generación de informes, o bien mediante aplicaciones necesarias para tal efecto. Estos sistemas también proporcionan métodos para mantener la integridad de los datos, para administrar el acceso de usuarios a los datos y para recuperar la información si el sistema se corrompe. Permiten presentar la información de la base de datos en variados formatos. La mayoría incluyen un generador de informes. También pueden incluir un módulo gráfico que permita presentar la información con gráficos y tablas. Para el almacenamiento de los datos puede contar con sistemas de disco propio o almacenamiento de conexión directa - DAS-, puede conectarse a una red de almacenamiento -SAN- o conectarse a un sistema de almacenamiento en red -NAS-. Los servicios financieros aumentan y este tipo de transacciones se adapta continuamente al contexto social, económico, y tecnológico. Con este incremento también se eleva el número de datos a manejar y con él, el riesgo de fraude. Los riesgos de seguridad en la gestión de servicios financieros están relacionados con el uso que se hace de los datos que se manejan en las transacciones y su forma de almacenamiento.
  8. 8. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 8 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro El esquema 1.1 muestra la circulación financiera básica entre empresas, mercados, individuos y el Estado.
  9. 9. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 9 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro 1.1.2 LAS BASES DE DATOS DE INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA: VENTAJAS Y LIMITACIONES La obtención de la información procedente de las empresas, especialmente la referida al sector privado, según Medina (2000) tiene una serie de objetivos comunes que se pueden sintetizar en los siguientes: 1. Investigar y comprender el tejido empresarial, tanto de forma global como por sectores de actividad, localización geográfica y dimensión. 2. Llevar a cabo, a partir de los datos obtenidos, el análisis económico y financiero de los datos agregados. 3. Realizar análisis comparativos de la posición de una empresa individual respecto a un agregado. 4. Diagnosticar la situación económica a nivel global. 5. Estudiar los posibles modelos de comportamiento empresarial que puedan deducirse de los datos obtenidos y que sirvan para explicar y predecir las decisiones empresariales, y de este modo faciliten la toma de decisiones de los usuarios de la información financiera. Sin embargo, para la consecución de los objetivos detallados anteriormente existen una serie de limitaciones que deben ser tenidas en cuenta, según Maroto (1995) como son las siguientes: La demora que supone el cumplimiento de todas las fases necesarias para obtener la información contable impide que pueda obtenerse información de carácter coyuntural que posibilitaría su utilización para la toma de decisiones de gestión en las empresas. Los reparos de las empresas a la hora de facilitar información económico- financiera, incluso las que están obligadas a publicar, por lo que a veces resulta incompleta o imprecisa a efectos de ser homogeneizada para su inclusión en las bases de datos. El desconocimiento en ocasiones, por parte de los empresarios, de ciertas macromagnitudes que manejan los decisores públicos para tomar decisiones que afectan a las empresas. De aquí se desprende que la información de las bases de datos financieras no cumple, la mayoría de las veces, con el requisito de oportunidad, básico para que pueda ser útil para la toma de decisiones, como consecuencia del desfase temporal que existe entre su disponibilidad y el momento de tomar dichas decisiones. Por ello, la mayoría de
  10. 10. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 10 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro las bases de datos financieros que existen en España en la actualidad, y que estudiaremos a continuación, centrándonos en las más importantes, son de carácter estructural. Las Centrales de Balances son organismos creados con el fin de recopilar información sobre las cuentas anuales que las empresas están obligadas a depositar en los Registros Mercantiles. De acuerdo con la definición de Silvestre (1986), una Central de Balances es un servicio que obtiene de las empresas no financieras información relativa a sus características (domicilio, actividades, localización geográfica, personal ocupado, accionariado, etc.) y a sus datos contables, con los que crea un banco de datos homogéneos ,agregables y comparables que, con una metodología adecuada, utiliza para realizar y difundir estudios económicos y financieros a diversos niveles de agregación, poniendo de manifiesto la situación de los diversos sectores del colectivo tratado. Bajo la denominación de empresas no financieras se engloba a las siguientes: 1. Las que producen bienes y servicios destinados a la venta, independientemente del carácter de su propiedad y de su naturaleza jurídica, siempre que no pertenezcan al sector de Administraciones Públicas. 2. Las instituciones sin ánimo de lucro de carácter privado que producen servicios cuyo fin no es la venta y obtienen sus principales recursos de las aportaciones de sus afiliados, de rentas de la propiedad u otras rentas de carácter residual. De acuerdo con su definición, los objetivos perseguidos por las Centrales de Balances son los siguientes: 1. Mostrar la situación de las empresas no financieras, así como su evolución en el tiempo, mediante la agregación y análisis de los datos contables individuales. 2. Proporcionar información útil, por una parte, a los empresarios, para la toma de decisiones de gestión, y por otro, a la autoridad económica del país, para el diseño de políticas. 3. Establecer relaciones con otras Centrales de Balances, tanto a escala nacional como internacional, así como con otros organismos interesados en dicha información. 4. Abarcar todos los sectores productivos del país, excepto el financiero y el asegurador
  11. 11. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 11 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Si bien las características de la información emitida son diferentes de unas centrales a otras, en España la mayoría de las Centrales de Balances se centran, al menos, en obtener los siguientes agregados: por sector, por tamaño, por ámbito geográfico, por la naturaleza de las empresas. 1.2 CONTROL DE CRÉDITO, COBRANZA Y CARTERA VENCIDA. Mediante la tecnología, la gestión de cobranzas puede optimizarse. Esto es importante ya que un buen proceso de cobranzas garantiza una buena salud financiera, pero cómo puede la tecnología mejorar este tipo de operaciones. Gracias al uso de la tecnología de la información, en el proceso de cobranzas, se logra un mayor porcentaje de recuperación de las deudas al permitir gestionar mejor la cartera ya sea automatizando pagos, generando alertas y segmentando prioridades. Otro beneficio es que se disponen de más canales a través de los cuales gestionar cobros; también resulta ventajosa porque se logra la planificación de un proceso personalizado enfocado en cada deudor y tipo de deuda. La implementación de tecnología de la información, para las cobranzas, es esencial, asimismo, para garantizar el cumplimiento de la normativa vigente en los procesos de esta índole, realizados por la empresa. También es provechoso, porque contribuye a reducir la morosidad por crisis económicas, que suelen ser el detonante para el incremento de la cartera vencida. Una de las grandes ventajas del uso de la tecnología es que permite mejorar los procesos de cobros y cobranzas. Gracias a la tecnología, la información de las deudas de cada cliente queda registrada online, de esa manera, los gestores de cobranza pueden acceder a esta información desde sus dispositivos móviles y plantear estrategias de acuerdo a cada situación del cliente. Como se ve, la automatización de cobros y pagos, gracias a la tecnología, permite mejorar el control de las deudas, pero también hace posible medir la productividad de cada gestor, así como el funcionamiento de la estrategia de cobro que ha implementado. Al tener todos los datos en una sola plataforma, se pueden establecer diferentes indicadores que permitan un análisis de las tácticas y estrategias diseñadas, para identificar su eficiencia o las mejoras que podrían implementarse para que sean efectivas. Los
  12. 12. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 12 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro beneficios de la tecnología en gestión de cobranzas, es el aumento de los canales de atención. Esto permite que se tengan medios de uso común de los clientes para el proceso de recuperación de la cartera. Por lo general, se pueden emplear vías como mensajes de texto, redes sociales, website, etc. para mejorar la relación con el cliente; del mismo modo, estos canales pueden ser usados además para procesos preventivos de cobro, a usuarios cuya deuda esté próxima a vencer, de esa manera se evita el proceso de cobranzas por mora. Cuando una empresa ofrece sus servicios (o productos) al crédito se hace necesario implementar procesos de gestión de cobranzas. Para ello se requiere la instalación de un área capacitada que cuente con las herramientas esenciales para la optimización de los cobros. De no contar con las posibilidades de integrar un equipo de cobranzas en la misma empresa, la solución inmediata es la tercerización. La implementación de la tecnología en la gestión de cobranzas, puede darse en la misma empresa o puede ser tercerizada. La externalización de los procesos es una manera efectiva de tener un mejor control de la cartera asignada; del mismo modo permite el acceso a tecnología de punta utilizada por profesionales especializados cuya gestión contribuirá en el crecimiento de la economía de la empresa. Mediante la gestión de cobranzas se vela porque los clientes de la empresa se mantengan a día en sus pagos, los regularicen o reactiven su relación comercial con la compañía. Como se trata de un proceso la gestión de cobranzas pasa por diferentes etapas. 1. ETAPA PREVENTIVA: La cobranza inicia antes del primer día de retraso en los pagos. De esta manera, lo que se busca es evitar que los clientes caigan en moras que generen el pago de mayores intereses o el inicio de procesos judiciales. 2. ETAPA ADMINISTRATIVA: Inicia desde el primer día en el que un usuario de los productos, o servicios, de una empresa, se retrasa en sus obligaciones de pago. Así los encargados buscan que comunicarse con los clientes para comunicarle el estado de su deuda, así como brindarle alternativas para que pueda cumplir con la misma. 3. ETAPA JUDICIAL Cuando un cliente se niega a pagar, pese a todas las posibilidades que se le brindan y rompe el contrato, la gestión de cobranza pasa a
  13. 13. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 13 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro una etapa judicial. Esta fase puede resolverse si el cliente paga el total de la deuda en el proceso. Para poder tener un buen control de crédito se debe realizar primeramente un buen desempeño de las actividades y de esta forma la parte de cobranzas pueda desarrollar su trabajo de mejor manera e igualmente no desaprovechar tiempo que le permita mantener un adecuado trabajo. Por lo que se debe mantener presente la importancia de las cobranzas ya que estas intervienen en el ciclo de ventas de cualquier negocio, teniendo así mismo una relación el ciclo crediticio bancario. Es de este modo que se debe tener presente que el dinero otorgado por el banco no es de este mismo sino de los ahorradores y con ello se da la recuperación de la cartera vencida, en el ámbito financiero. Por lo que la tecnología interviene de manera inevitable en estos aspectos, debidamente a la gran cantidad de información que se requiere tener almacenada, es así como cobranza permite mantener un mejor manejo en cuanto a la parte crediticia y la recuperación de cartera vencida, permitiéndole de este modo tener un crecimiento considerable o incluso hasta mayor al esperado, dejando al alcance de los clientes la confianza en cuanto a la seguridad de sus datos e información delicada. Pero para tener un almacenamiento de datos se requiere de Big Data, el cual se encuentra aunado a Machine Learning, debido a que le permite conocer de esta manera el comportamiento del usuario. Para la parte de cobranza no solo es el uso de la tecnología anteriormente mencionada, ya que existen otras más que le permiten tener un conocimiento sobre el estado actual de sus usuarios, ya que esta podría decirse que es de la tecnología reciente, pero anteriormente era la implementación de mensajes y correos electrónicos los que le permitían tener un contacto y control de dicha información, pero al hablar sobre tecnología reciente, la más actual es la inteligencia artificial o incluso el uso de bots, debido a que esta parte de la tecnología permite entablar una comunicación con el usuario y con forme aumenta la complejidad de esta se da entrada con una persona real.
  14. 14. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 14 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO PARA EL OTORGAMIENTO DE CREDITO 1.3CONTROL DEL ACCESO A LOS SERVICIOS RELACIONADOS CON PAGO. Conceptualizando a un sistema financiero o sistema de finanzas de un país, podríamos decir que se integra de un conjunto de instituciones, un equipo de medios y un grupo de mercados. Cuyo propósito principal es canalizar el ahorro que produce el grupo de prestamistas o equipo de unidades de gasto con superávit hacia los prestatarios o las unidades de gasto con déficit, así como facilitar y otorgar seguridad al movimiento de dinero y al sistema de pago.
  15. 15. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 15 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro La teoría del consumo tiene la finalidad analizar cuáles son los fundamentos racionales de las decisiones del consumidor ante el deseo de satisfacer sus necesidades. Se puede tomar como unidad de consumo al individuo aislado, aunque generalmente se refiere a la familia economía doméstica o familiar. En otros casos, se piensan que otras unidades de consumo tales como comunidades hospitales, asilos etc. con capacidad para la adquisición de bienes para satisfacer necesidades, con relación a su capacidad de pago. Las decisiones que asumen las economías familiares contribuyen a determinar la demanda nacional de vivienda, alimentos, automóviles, vestidos, etcétera. Estas decisiones están en funciones de la parte de los ingresos del total de su renta que destinan al gasto, es decir, que deben tomar una decisión sobre la distribución de sus ingresos entre gasto y ahorro. Otra área de innovación y de cambios importantes, en curso en la industria de servicios financieros, tiene que ver claramente con los pagos móviles. En años atrás, hemos sido testigos de una serie de iniciativas en términos de carteras digitales y depósitos digitales, pero eso es sólo el comienzo. El sector bancario, así como la industria de alta tecnología, continúan haciendo experiencias con el arte de lo posible particularmente alrededor de los límites físico-digital cada vez más indefinidos en el área de pagos y procesos de negocio rediseñados. Algunos ejemplos de cómo la tecnología de pago y procesos de negocio asociados están evolucionando: 1. CVVs digitales Oberthur Technologies, empresa francesa de seguridad para pagos digitales, presentó un CVV (Card Verification Value – Valor de Verificación de Tarjetas) dinámico en lugar del CVV estático convencional. El CVV, es el código familiar de seguridad tres dígitos situado en la parte posterior de las tarjetas. El CVV dinámico, que utiliza un generador de números aleatorios para actualizar el valor, intenta reducir los fraudes con tarjetas al alterar el código cada hora o con una frecuencia aún mayor, dado a que las transacciones con tarjetas «no presencial» responden por el 65% de los fraudes con tarjetas, esta tecnología puede ser una contribución útil pues un CVV no seguro ahora tendrá una vida útil limitada. 2. Carteras digitales Apple Pay es un ejemplo bien conocido – entre otros como Android Pay, Masterpass, Microsoft Wallet y Samsung Pay -del uso de carteras
  16. 16. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 16 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro digitales para hacer pagos móviles. En el ejemplo de Apple, tarjetas de crédito o débito se almacenan electrónicamente y se pueden recuperar rápidamente para realizar pagos mediante la función Touch ID de Apple. El proceso de pago ocurre en cuestión de segundos como también sucede con la firma biométrica utilizada para autenticar al usuario e iniciar el pago en lugar del uso de la firma física. En este ejemplo, la tarjeta física se escanea, y el proceso de pago se simplifica bastante. 3. Dispositivos vestibles para pago Un número creciente de dispositivos vestibles, incluyendo relojes inteligentes, pulseras, cintas de seguimiento físico e incluso chaquetas, están ahora ofreciendo formas de pago con un simple pasar de la muñeca. Según Juniper Research, pagos móviles vía dispositivos wearables alcanzarán unos $95 mil millones al año hasta 2018. Por ejemplo, bPay de Barclays ofrece una variedad de dispositivos, incluyendo pulseras y llaveros, los cuales pueden utilizarse para realizar pagos con valor de £ 30 o más pequeños con su aplicación que puede estar asociada a la mayoría de las tarjetas de crédito o débito más importantes en el Reino Unido. 4. Compras sin pasar por la caja La experiencia de compras sin pasar por la caja en ‘Amazon Go’ está explorando la visión por computador, la fusión de sensores y el aprendizaje profundo para que los consumidores puedan entrar a una tienda, elegir los artículos y salir sin tener que enfrentarse a la caja. En este ejemplo, no se necesitan dispositivos de pago porque las cuentas de los clientes de Amazon se cargan inmediatamente después de salir de la tienda. Tarjetas de débito o crédito tradicionales se pueden asociar con una cuenta de Amazon, eliminando la exigencia de un proceso físico de pago en la tienda. 5. Cajeros sin contacto En términos de retiros en efectivo en los cajeros automáticos, muchos bancos han adoptado retiros sin tarjetas en cual el dinero puede ser retirado de un cajero automático usando la tecnología Near Field Communication (NFC) en un teléfono inteligente. Implementado por grandes bancos, como Bank of America, Chase y Wells Fargo, los cajeros sin contacto se utilizan por cerca del 20% de los 500 mil cajeros automáticos en los Estados Unidos. En este ejemplo, estamos todavía tratando con dinero físico, pero el proceso de retiro es más simple.
  17. 17. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 17 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro 6. Cajeros automáticos móviles Desde 2015, Idea Bank of Poland ya ofrece una alternativa más segura a los empresarios que hacen depósitos por las noches, equipando un BMW i3 con un cajero automático. Así, el banco literalmente va donde usted está. El servicio es llamado por una aplicación en el teléfono del usuario para depósitos y retiros en efectivo. Según el Idea Bank, el depósito promedio en un cajero automático móvil es tres veces mayor que en una sucursal bancaria. En este ejemplo, el proceso tradicional de los cajeros automáticos se invirtió totalmente con el cajero yendo hacia usted y no lo contrario. Queda claro con estos ejemplos que estamos en la edad de oro de la innovación en materia de servicios financieros. Después de más de 65 años de tarjetas de crédito tradicionales (la primera tarjeta de propósito general fue emitida por Diners Club en 1950), de 50 años de equipos de dinero (empezando con las cajas – robot de Barclays en 1967) y de casi 20 años de pagos sin contacto (a partir de ExxonMobilSpeedpassen 1997), casi todo debe reinventarse. Para estrategas corporativos y técnicos, las opciones son muchas y variadas. Se puede reinventar modelos de negocios, rediseñar procesos y aplicar combinaciones de gran alcance de las nuevas tecnologías para desarrollar totalmente nuevas propuestas de valor para los clientes. 1.4FACTURACIÓN ELECTRÓNICA Y CONTROL DE LOS INGRESOS. Día a día, la tecnología impacta en nuestras vidas. En el área fiscal, hace algunos años realizar una factura era un proceso tardado y complicado para las empresas. Actualmente, el procedimiento del papel, los sellos y las impresiones han sido remplazados por un click. Este es quizá el cambio tecnológico más representativo que han experimentado los contribuyentes en México en lo que a cuestiones fiscales se refiere. Sin embargo, es solo una de las modificaciones que las autoridades tributarias han puesto en marcha para facilitar y optimizar los procesos fiscales y administrativos de los contribuyentes. Una factura electrónica es un documento digital de índole fiscal, que tiene su origen en las legislaciones latinoamericanas que surgieron entre los años 2000 a 2005. Actualmente la factura electrónica es empleada de forma mandataria u optativa en distintos países alrededor del mundo. De acuerdo con la normatividad de la Factura Electrónica vigente
  18. 18. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 18 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro en cada legislación, la factura electrónica puede entregarse a la administración tributaria en tiempo real, es decir, en el momento de la celebración de la operación por la que surge la necesidad de emitir un comprobante fiscal, o bien en un momento posterior de acuerdo con la periodicidad de declaraciones o de auditoría que señale el marco jurídico aplicables. Dependiendo del tamaño de las empresas y el volumen de su facturación, el ahorro en concepto de emisión y gestión de facturas (emisión, envío, recepción, almacenaje, búsqueda, firma, devolución, pago, envío, cancelación, entre otros). Certificación: Consiste en la validación de la sintaxis y el certificado digital del emisor que realiza la administración tributaria o un Tercero en Confianza, para garantizar su coherencia con el estándar definido por la autoridad fiscal correspondiente y la validez de la firma electrónica del emisor. Cuando ambas validaciones son exitosas, se adiciona al documento un sello digital que certifica la validez de dicha factura yotorga efectos fiscales a la misma a partir de ese momento se lleva un control de ingresos más confiable. El desarrollo de nuevas tecnologías aplicadas en materia fiscal, como la contabilidad electrónica y las auditorías online, implica un cambio en la relación contribuyente- autoridad que está vinculado al proceso de almacenamiento de la información y la gestión de los datos. Anteriormente, las empresas reportaban sus resultados y transacciones al fisco una vez al año; a partir de la introducción de estos cambios tecnológicos, las autoridades tributarias reciben esa información de manera mensual o incluso diaria. La cantidad de datos recolectados es tan amplia que, a efectos de su explotación, se comenzaron a utilizar técnicas como el data analytics, un proceso de análisis de datos que arroja información útil para la toma de decisiones. El uso de este tipo de estrategias, aunado a las nuevas herramientas disponibles a través del internet de las cosas y la explotación de tecnologías en la nube, abre la posibilidad de incrementar la productividad y la recaudación fiscal por parte del SAT. Galindo, M. (2010) menciona que “este nuevo escenario digital representa un fuerte reto para las empresas que realizan negocios en México. Es necesario revisar procesos, actualizar la tecnología, gestionar al talento y los equipos de trabajo y, en algunos casos, reposicionar las áreas fiscales”. A medida que la tecnología siga avanzando, los cambios
  19. 19. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 19 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro continuarán poniendo a prueba las capacidades de las autoridades fiscales y de los contribuyentes para trabajar en conjunto y recibir la mayor cantidad de beneficios posible. Si algo aportan las nuevas tecnologías es la facilidad de llevarlo todo en el bolsillo. Las aplicaciones móviles, tanto para Android o iOS, ofrecen multitud de opciones que se hacen posibles a un solo clic. En el caso de la contabilidad del hogar, disponer de ellas para incluir cada uno de los gastos y estar al corriente a cada momento de los posibles cargos realizados a la cuenta bancaria, supone una opción óptima. Existen en la actualidad numerosas aplicaciones, la mayoría de ellas gratuitas, que pretenden hacer más fácil la gestión de gastos e ingresos. Una de las más destacadas es Fintonic, que en sus cinco años de vida ya suma más de 450.000 usuarios, a los que en 2017 les ahorró 13 millones de euros en comisiones devueltas. Fintonic recibió el premio Google a la mejor aplicación de finanzas. Su secreto está en la capacidad de resumir gastos e ingresos en gráficas, y aportar avisos de recibos duplicados, comisiones o de vencimiento de seguros, entre otras. Registra los movimientos de cuentas y tarjetas desglosados por temáticas para mostrar dónde se va el dinero, y hace un balance del saldo disponible en efectivo o en las cuentas. Muestra también la información a través de gráficos para ver y comprender más fácilmente en qué se gastan los recursos. En la misma dinámica está Moneywiz, que permite acceder a todas las cuentas desde el mismo lugar para llevar la contabilidad. Permite crear presupuestos, controlar las cuentas y facturas e incluso generar pronósticos, además de crear presupuestos. A estas se le suman otras como Spendee, con el fin de controlar las finanzas pero de diferente funcionamiento. Esta sencilla aplicación permite, estableciendo un valor económico, añadir manualmente los gastos diarios para poder tener registrado a qué se destinan. Analiza de manera automática los gastos e ingresos e incluso aconseja al usuario acerca de sus posibilidades financieras a través de estadísticas y gráficos. Así se podrá conocer la evolución semanal y mensual del dinero, y está considerada una de las más sencillas de usar. En la dinámica de Spendee está Mis Finanzas o Tus Gastos, con un atractivo e intuitivo interface que permite añadir manualmente las transacciones y comprobar el saldo de las cuentas utilizadas, además de contar con categorías y periodos completos para ahorrar dinero. Aunque cada aplicación funciona de forma diferente, las más completas se basan
  20. 20. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 20 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro en la sincronización con las cuentas bancarias para poder informar de los movimientos, lo que para muchos supone cierta desconfianza en materia de seguridad. Por eso, el principal valor de estas herramientas es garantizar esta seguridad e informar al usuario de cómo trabaja. Estas aplicaciones suponen un reflejo del registro de transacciones realizadas en el banco, pero funcionan bajo los mismos sistemas de seguridad y no pueden hacer ningún tipo de movimiento bancario en nombre del usuario, por lo que simplemente supone un panel informativo para controlar la economía doméstica, sin riesgo 1.5CONTROL DE EGRESOS Y GESTIÓN DE PROVEDORES. Actualmente existen diversos avances en la tecnología, como las aplicaciones para control de gastos, la banca móvil, sitios web con acceso a información sobre cómo administrar tu dinero, que son de gran utilidad para simplificar tareas cotidianas como llevar de forma práctica un control de gastos, viendo las ventajas que tenemos de contar con estos avances, una de las cuales es que nos ha servido para hacer la vida un poco más fácil y más rápida, logrando abrir nuestras mentes para ser más innovadores, prácticos y hábiles. La tecnología es la herramienta perfecta para hacer y lograr todo lo que queramos, desde conocer gente de todo el mundo, hacer negocios, investigar mercados, conocer sobre algún tema de nuestro interés. Pero también nos permite realizar cosas para mejorar en nuestra vida personal, hace posible realizar de una forma más sencilla actividades comunes, como llevar un control de gastos. Primeramente, se debe tener conocimiento sobre el control de gastos y la selección de los proveedores, ya que de estos elementos es que se da partida a una base sólida la cual permita ir del área de compras a tareas de manera estratégica. Lo que al ir mejorando para sobrevivir ante el mercado dará una relación a la tecnología la cual le permitirá tomar el riesgo para la mejora de procesos en la captura, distribución y análisis de la información. Gracias a la adecuada manipulación de la información es que se va permitiendo a las empresas tener un control del gasto y mejorar sus contribuciones. Siendo así una manera que le permita conocer a las organizaciones cuales son las inversiones que da para estas áreas de egresos y de proveedores, ya que en algunas ocasiones hay empresas que no salen al mercado y por ende no realizan una respectiva
  21. 21. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 21 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro evaluación debido a que lo más complicado es el pensar en la administración que se debe realizar y de misma forma el costo que este mismo genera, aunque a pesar de todo este sea bajo, pero al tener un costo bajo puede realizarse de forma controlada, al tener un control de dichos datos permite tener un indicador general el cual las empresas con mejor control desempeñan de mejor manera la vigilancia de sus gastos. Acudiendo así a cuatro fases que intervienen las cuales se ven a continuación: la selección adecuada de proveedores, gasto cubierto bajo términos claros, gasto auditado y gasto analizado. Es preciso tener presente que sale más caro aquello que no satisface las necesidades por las que fue adquirido, por eso se debe prestar mayormente atención a lo que es la calidad tanto de los productos como de los servicios que se conseguirán, lo que nos traslada a la verificación de algunos aspectos que se pueden obtener de los proveedores con los que se tratará, ya que por ser comunes se pueden pasar por alto y esto mismo hace que se cometan aún más errores de los que se podrían evitar. De acuerdo con Martínez, A. 2016. El sistema financiero es el conjunto de regulaciones, normativas, instrumentos, personas e instituciones que operan y constituyen el mercado de dinero, así como también el mercado de capitales. Orientando y dirigiendo tanto el ahorro como la propia inversión, poniendo en contacto la oferta y la demanda de dinero de un país, que permite determinar el control de egresos e ingresos. La labor de intermediación es llevada a cabo por las instituciones que componen el sistema financiero, y se considera básica para realizar la transformación de los activos financieros, denominados primarios, emitidos por las unidades inversoras con el fin de obtener fondos para aumentar sus activos reales, en activos financieros indirectos, más acordes con las preferencias de los ahorradores. En el plano empresarial, el ejecutivo financiero debe tomar normalmente dos tipos de decisiones básicas: A).- las decisiones de inversión, relacionadas con la compra de activos, y B).- las decisiones de financiamiento, vinculadas a la obtención de los fondos necesarios para la compra de dichos activos (Dumrauf, 2002, pp. 2).
  22. 22. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 22 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro 1.5.1 SELECCIÓN DE PROVEDORES Un proveedor es una persona o una unidad cuyo negocio tiene como objetivo suministrar y abastecer a otras empresas los recursos, bienes y productos necesarios para que puedan llevar a cabo su actividad económica. Así, los proveedores forman parte de la organización de suministros de una compañía y proporcionan grandes ventajas como el ahorro de costes, la agilización de procesos o incluso la concesión de beneficios fiscales. Algunos beneficios que puede aportar una correcta gestión de proveedores a nuestro negocio son los siguiente: 1. Reduce los costes: el área de compras es con frecuencia, uno de los departamentos empresariales con mayor presupuesto y manejo de capital. Por ello, contar un equipo especializado en la relación con nuestros socios estratégicos es de vital importancia, y a que nos permitirá obtener mejores contratos y reducir nuestros gastos. 2. Acorta los tiempos de negociación: debido a la negociación directa con los proveedores, se simplifican los procesos de negociación y se eliminan negociaciones intermedias que encarecen el sistema y no aportan valor.
  23. 23. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 23 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro 3. Aumenta la calidad de nuestros servicios: cualquier compañía que desee ofrecer un producto o servicio de calidad requiere de la contratación previa de los medios y suministros adecuados. Por ello, el papel de buen gestor de proveedores es fundamental. 4. Pues nos ayudará a encontrar el mejor distribuidor con las mejores garantías de calidad y precio posible. Todo ello se traduce, al final,en una la mejora global de la calidad de nuestros servicios y productos. 5. Mejora la competitividad de nuestra empresa: la creación, el desarrollo y la propuesta de nuevos productos que se adapten a las necesidades de nuestros clientes nos permitirá aumentar su satisfacción final. No obstante, todo ello solo puede 6. ser posible si nuestro departamento de compras está capacitado afrontar sus responsabilidades. Con todo ello, es recomendable ofrecer todas las herramientas que requiera nuestro equipo para que puedan ejercer su trabajo e incrementar así nuestros beneficios. 7. Mejora la comunicación y las relaciones: parte esencial del trabajo de los encargados del área de compras se basa en el desarrollo de una relación de confianza con los proveedores. Gracias a ello, nuestra empresa podrá obtener grandes beneficios, como la obtención de ventajosas facilidades de pago o una mayor coordinación en la entrega de servicios o mercancías. Por esa razón, merece la pena invertir en la construcción de una buena relación, ya que si la relación cliente – proveedor falla, cualquier parte del proceso puede verse afectado. 8. Promueve la resolución de problemas: gracias a una buena gestión y, en consecuencia, al mantenimiento de una buena relación con nuestros proveedores nos será más fácil anticipar y afrontar cualquier imprevisto e inconveniente. 9. Disminuye los riesgos y aumenta la seguridad del suministro: la externalización de estos servicios implica, en parte, el traslado y la distribución de los riesgos con los proveedores. Esto significa, en otras palabras, que los proveedores deberán implicarse en su propia gestión y que parte de su responsabilidad será procurar y garantizar el cumplimiento del abastecimiento.
  24. 24. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 24 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Hoy en día, en un momento en el que el mundo avanza a grandes pasos y los cambios están a la orden del día, pocas cosas se mantienen estables en el sector comercial. Vivimos así, en una etapa gobernada por la tecnología y por sus incesantes cambios que sacuden nuestra realidad y la transforman a su antojo. Pero si existe en la actualidad algún elemento que se mantenga impasible y permanente en mercado este es, sin lugar a dudas, la despiadada competencia que habita en el panorama empresarial actual. Por esa razón, no es de extrañar que cualquier elemento diferencial que agregue valor a nuestra compañía puede llegar a ser un factor decisivo para nuestros potenciales clientes. Y es justo en este contexto donde entra en juego la gestión de proveedores o la gestión de compras y abastecimiento, una importante área estratégica que nos ayudará a reducir costes y tiempo y que aumentará nuestros resultados financieros a corto y largo plazo. 1.6 SISTEMA DE PLANEACIÓN FINANCIERA. El sistema financiero de una nación o país está integrado por la suma de instituciones, activos financieros y mercados, cuya finalidad es la de canalizar el ahorro que generan las unidades productivas y de gasto con superávit, hacia los prestatarios o unidades de gasto con déficit. Dichas unidades pueden ser públicas o privadas.Las responsabilidades que el sistema financiero de un país debe cumplir son: I. Garantizar una eficaz asignación de los recursos financieros, es decir, proporcionar al sistema económico los recursos necesarios en volumen, cuantía, naturaleza, plazos y costes. II. Garantizar el logro de la estabilidad monetaria y financiera (política monetaria). El sistema financiero canaliza el ahorro o excedente producido por las empresas, instituciones y economías domésticas y posibilita su trasvase hacia otras empresas y economías domésticas deficitarias, así como al propio Estado, bien para proyectos de inversión o para la financiación de gastos corrientes y planes de consumo. A la hora de hacer un análisis comparativo entre los sistemas financieros de diferentes países se puede efectuar atendiendo a su grado de intermediación: a) Sistemas financieros basados en el mercado.
  25. 25. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 25 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro b) Sistemas financieros basados en el crédito. El sistema crediticio está compuesto por el conjunto de instituciones crediticias de un país,la inspección de la banca privada, la alta dirección, coordinación e inspección de las cajas de ahorro la realiza el Banco. Las cajas de ahorro son instituciones de patronato oficial o privado, sin ánimo de lucro, de interés público pero de naturaleza privada. Pueden considerarse benéfico-sociales en cuanto al destino de sus excedentes, pero en su operativa siguen las prácticas mercantiles habituales, actuando de igual forma que la banca. La principal característica de las cajas de ahorro es que no tienen acciones como los bancos, sino un fondo fundacional, por lo que no pueden reforzar sus recursos propios mediante ampliaciones de capital, si bien pueden emitir títulos participativos que se computan como aquellos a efectos de su capitalización. Las cooperativas de crédito pueden ser rurales o no. Pueden admitir imposiciones, concertar operaciones de ahorro, conceder anticipos, préstamos, créditos, descuentos, realizar cobros y pagos, emitir obligaciones y, en general, todas las operaciones típicas de la banca. Además de estas sociedades financieras y al margen del sistema crediticio tradicional, hay una serie muy dispar de instituciones que realizan funciones de intermediación en el mercado financiero y monetario, como son las sociedades de financiación, sociedades de leasing, sociedades de garantía recíproca, sociedades de crédito hipotecario y las sociedades y fondos de capital-riesgo. 1.7 EMISIÓN DE REPORTES E INDICADORES. Un indicador es una técnica de evaluación del comportamiento operativo que permitirá un análisis financiero, sirviendo así mismo como un diagnóstico de lo que sucede en el momento y como una predicción de lo que a lo mejor pueda pasar posteriormente, teniendo asi una relación con los objetivos a conseguir y que de igual forma ya se encuentran establecidos. Al tener un análisis financiero nos desglosa a otros cinco análisis los cuales permiten la obtención cambios económicos y un adecuado estado de flujos de efectivo.
  26. 26. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 26 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Los indicadores financieros agrupan diversas formulaciones y relaciones que permiten a su vez una estandarización e interpretación del comportamiento operativo de una empresa, permitiéndole un análisis de la liquidez a un corto plazo, estructura de capital y solvencia de la empresa, eficacia y rentabilidad de los recursos disponibles. Al ser así surge una clasificación de los indicadores, una vez seleccionados adecuadamente los indicadores se procede a la interpretación de estos mismos, a lo que se debe tener mucho cuidado con esta parte de la expedición de reportes y si se realizan inadecuadamente da como consecuencia la creación de un problema y pérdida de tiempo. Por ello es preciso que se realicen en un periodo determinado para así establecer los tiempos de dedicación para la elaboración de reportes e indicadores que permitan a la empresa tener los conocimientos necesarios de las áreas que requieran una mejora o que se encuentren con resultados bajos, también se debe mencionar que estos indicadores y reportes se deben actualizar cada ciertos periodos, esto con el fin de ver los avances y/o retrocesos de dichos análisis realizados, al realizar estas modificaciones se permite ampliar la visión de las oportunidades y debilidades que se encuentran dentro del área estudiada. Para ello es que existe una clasificación de las razones financieras, para así permitir una mejor interpretación y análisis de dichos indicadores seleccionados con anterioridad y que se estudiaron para elegir los indicadores necesarios y que servirán para el estudio que se realizará posteriormente para calcular así los estados financieros de un ente económico. Existen aceleradores hardware, usados en grandes sistemas de proceso de transacciones. Los SGBD se encuentran en el corazón de toda aplicación que maneje datos. Los SGBD se basan en sistemas operativos estándar para efectuar dichas funciones. Al igual que otras cuentas, la balanza de pagos registra cada transición mediante cifras positivas y negativas. La regla general de la balanza de pagos es la siguiente: Si una transacción suministra divisas a un país, se denomina crédito y se registra como una partida positiva. Sí exige gastar divisas, es un débito y se registra como una pérdida negativa. En general, las exportaciones son créditos y las importaciones son débitos. (Samuelson, 1999). La facturación corresponde a un esquema de reportes los cuales se distribuyen en tiempo real con el control tributario, que al final del proceso son indicadores de flujo y movimiento financiero.
  27. 27. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 27 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro CONCLUSIONES La gestión financiera apoyada en nuevas tecnologías tiene un carácter determinante en la economía de una empresa, una institución un país entero ya que sustenta su funcionamiento a partir de la eficacia de sus acciones. Utilizando los equipos netamente necesarios, así como, los sistemas tecnológicos con funciones específicas para lograr el control del dinero de cada empresa. Utilizando una base de datos confiable y lo más segura posible para no tener intromisiones o hackeos que pongan en riesgo la información de sus clientes y de la empresa misma. Maximizar el control de créditos de cada empresa, asegurar las cobranzas para garantizar la sustentabilidad financiera y los activos de las mismas, procurar los procesos y manejo de la cartera vencida con el fin de promover el flujo y movimiento financiero. Con la aplicación de facturación electrónica para eficientar los datos y el control de los ingresos y egresos de empresas, instituciones o personas físicas, detectando cualquier desvió de recursos financieros para todos los participantes del Marketing, dando certeza y solidez a los sistemas de planeación financiera y una sustentabilidad a la emisión de reportes en las finanzas, con soporte sólido para los indicadores económicos de la actividad financiera.
  28. 28. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 28 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro BIBLIOGRAFIA. Codd, E. F. (1970). "A Relational Model of Data for Large Shared Data Banks". In: Communications of the ACM 13 (6): 377-387 Departamento Nacional de Planeación. Guía Metodológica para la Formulación de Indicadores, pp. 4-5. 2010. Fecha de consulta: Julio de 2015. URL: URL: http://www.bogota.unal.edu.co/planeacion/download/documentos- enlaces/DNP%20Guia%20 Metodologica%20Formulacion%20-%20 2010.pdf [ Links ] Galindo, M. (2010). Comprobantes digitales 2010, Primera Edición. México. Porrúa Guillermo L. Dumrauf, “Finanzas Corporativas, un enfoque latinoamerican”o, editorial Alfaomega. México, 2010. https://blog.bancobase.com/como-mejorar-la-administracion-de-finanzas-personales-con- tecnologia , https://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/mis-finanzas/4-razones-para-poner-la- tecnologia-al-servicio-de-tus-finanzas https://www.rsm.global/peru/es/aportes/blog-rsm-peru/en-que-consiste-la-gestion-de- cobranzas J. Fred Weston, Eugene F. Brigham, “Fundamentos de administración financiera”, McGraw- Hill, 1994, 1148 páginas James C. Van Horne, John M. Wachowicz, “Fundamentos de administración financiera”, Pearson Educación, 2002, 768 páginas Maroto acín, j.a., «Posibilidades y limitaciones del análisis económicofinanciero de las empresas españolas», Papeles de Economía Española,62 (1995) 113-136. Medina Hernández, u.; González Pérez, l. A., y correa rodríguez, A.,«Las bases de datos en la investigación de la situación financiera yresultados de la empresa», Revista Española de Financiación y Conta-bilidad, vol. XXIX, 105 (julio-septiembre 2000) 743-780.
  29. 29. Gestión Tecnológica Del Proceso Educativo 29 UNICLA Plantel Zitácuaro Silvestre Pérez, P., «La Central de Balances del Banco de España», Revis-ta Española de Financiación y Contabilidad, 49 (1986) 53-88.VALERO, F. J., «Una nueva fuente para el análisis de la empresa española»,Economistas, año XIII, 64 (1994).

