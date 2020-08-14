Gestion mendozagarcilazo diagramas_g1doceduc_zitacuaro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 MAPA CONCEPTUAL
4 �RBOL DE CONOCIMIENTOS
5 RED SEM�NTICA
6 CUADRO SIN�PTICO
7 MAPA MENTAL
Diagramas de conceptos sobre la gestión tecnológica.

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPOR�NEA DE LAS AM�RICAS PLANTEL ZIT�CUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACI�N ASIGNATURA: GESTI�N TECNOL�GICA DEL PROCESO EDUCATIVO 4to. CUATRIMESTRE ASESOR DE ASIGNATURA: DR. MARCO ANTONIO ALAN�S MART�NEZ DIAGRAMAS DE CONCEPTOS SOBRE LA GESTI�N TECNOLOGICA ELABOR�: MTRA. MAR�A DEL CARMEN MENDOZA GARCILAZO H. Zit�cuaro, Mich., agosto 2020
  2. 2. 2 INDICE MAPA CONCEPTUAL GESTI�N ADMINISTRATIVA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS ......... 3 �RBOL DE CONOCIMIENTOS GESTI�N FINANCIERA APOYADA EN NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS ..... 4 RED SEM�NTICA GESTI�N DE LAS RELACIONES CON EL CLIENTE .................................................. 5 CUADRO SIN�PTICO GESTI�N DE LA COMUNICACI�N INTERNA DEL CENTRO ESCOLAR ........ 6 MAPA MENTAL SISTEMAS DE CONTROL ESCOLAR ................................................................................ 6
  3. 3. 3 MAPA CONCEPTUAL
  4. 4. 4 �RBOL DE CONOCIMIENTOS
  5. 5. 5 RED SEM�NTICA
  6. 6. 6 CUADRO SIN�PTICO
  7. 7. 7 MAPA MENTAL

