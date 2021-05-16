Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad Curricular Investigación y Bioética I
  1. 1. UNIDAD CURRICULAR INVESTIGACIÓN Y BIOÉTICA • PNFA GICA CONTENIDO • Objetivo general • Objetivos específicos • Aspectos generales • Habilidades especificas • Módulos
  2. 2. DISEÑO Unidad Curricular Investigación y Bioética La investigación en la salud colectiva explora diversos factores bio-psico- sociales Comprende la revisión critica del desarrollo histórico del problema que será el tema de investigación El estudiante con asesoría del tutor y la facilidad del docente construirá su Proyecto de Investigación
  3. 3. • Aplicar los elementos epistemológicos, metodológicos y bioéticos en la formulación de proyectos de investigación en el ámbito profesional de la salud con sentido de compromiso y ética socialista del siglo XXI. OBJETIVO GENERAL
  4. 4. • Potenciar habilidades, destrezas y actitudes para promover la investigación con alto sentido ético- moral y profesional. • Identificar necesidades y prioridades de investigación en el área de la salud. • Utilizar los principios de la bioética como aplicación de la ética socialista a las ciencias de la vida. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS UNIDAD CURRICULAR INVESTIGACIÓN Y BIOÉTICA I
  5. 5. • Desarrollar estrategias básicas para el estudio y la investigación que permitan la sistematización de los saberes y aprendizajes relacionados al conocimiento científico en salud. • Identificar métodos cualitativos y cuantitativos de la investigación. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS UNIDAD CURRICULAR INVESTIGACIÓN Y BIOÉTICA I
  6. 6. • Esta unidad comprende la revisión critica del desarrollo histórico del problema que será el tema de investigación y del marco científico técnico que lo sustenta. ASPECTOS GENERALES • Adquirir conocimientos epistemológicos, metodológicos y bioéticos básicos para desarrollar el anteproyecto de investigación. HABILIDADES ESPECÍFICAS INVESTIGACIÓN Y BIOÉTICA I
  7. 7. • I-Marco político conceptual de la investigación e innovación en salud. • II-Principios bioéticos en la investigación. • III-Introducción al conocimiento científico. • IV-Introducción a la metodología de la investigación. • V-Análisis estadísticos aplicables a diferentes tipos de Centros de Salud. MÓDULOS UNIDAD CURRICULAR INVESTIGACIÓN Y BIOÉTICA I
  8. 8. CUERPO ACADEMICO Y DE INVESTIGACIÓN Docentes o facilitadores expertos, de reconocida trayectoria y experiencia en el campo de la metodología y la investigación Conferencia escrita o Chat. Prácticas gerenciales. Moderación de discusiones en foros. Clases, seminarios, ponencias y talleres presenciales. Videoconferencias. Trabajos de campo.
  9. 9. Correos: pnfameridaucshcf@gmail.com pnfagicamerida@gmail.com GRACIAS

