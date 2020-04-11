Tarea de métodos 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1.- Diseña un cuadro comparativo que contenga los datos más relevantes del enfoque Cualitativo y del cuantitativo de cada ...
2. Elabore un mapa de conceptos tomando como base la información de abajo sobre Las técnicas e Instrumentos de la Investig...
3. Seleccionen y delimiten dos ejemplos de temas sociales de sucomunidad y aplicando el enfoque cualitativo. Tema 1 Falta ...
INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA:  Objeto de estudio: se centra en el conteo y clasificación de características y en la constru...
fenómeno tiene una razón de ser; todo tiene una explicación. Solo es cuestión de buscar lo suficiente en el lugar indicado...
4- En todo informe de investigación, existen retroalimentaciones para solucionar el problema conocido como: a) Recomendaci...
  1. 1. 1.- Diseña un cuadro comparativo que contenga los datos más relevantes del enfoque Cualitativo y del cuantitativo de cada uno y el ámbito de aplicación de ambos enfoques. Enfoque Cualitativo Enfoque cuantitativo.  Parte de una idea  Planteamiento del problema  Inmersión inicial en el campo  Concepción del diseño de estudio  Definición de la muestra  Recolección de los datos  Análisis de los datos  Interpretación de los resultados Elaboración del reporte de resultados * Hay una realidad que descubrir, construir e interpretar, la realidad es la mente. * Existen varias realidades subjetivas construidas en las investigaciones las cuales varían en su forma y contenido * La realidad si cambia por las observaciones y la recolección de datos * Admite subjetividad * Describe, comprende e interpreta los fenómenos a través de las percepciones y significados producidos por las experiencias de los participantes  Parte de una idea  Exploratorio  Planteamiento del problema  Revisión de la información  Elaboración de una hipótesis  Diseño de investigación  Definición de la muestra  Diseño de instrumentos de investigación  Trabajo de campo  Análisis de datos  reporte *. La realidad no cambia por las observaciones y mediciones realizadas *. Busca ser objetiva *. Describir, explicar y predecir los fenómenos generar y probar teorías.
  2. 2. 2. Elabore un mapa de conceptos tomando como base la información de abajo sobre Las técnicas e Instrumentos de la Investigación social y Explique el significado de cada parte del mapa: cuadro principal, conectores, cuadros secundarios y la secuencia. TECNICAS E INSTRUMENTOS DE INVESTIGACION ENTREVISTA ENCUESTA OBSERVACION Es la técnica que obtiene información a través de preguntas en forma personal, directa o verbal. Es la técnica para obtener información tomando una muestra de la población. Es la técnica que se usa para estudiar la muestra en sus propias actividades de grupo (observar el fenómeno a estudiar) Las preguntas pueden ser abiertas (subjetivas) o cerradas (concretas) Suelen usase más preguntas concretas. Permite conoce que, como, cuando, donde etc. Se clasifican:
  3. 3. 3. Seleccionen y delimiten dos ejemplos de temas sociales de sucomunidad y aplicando el enfoque cualitativo. Tema 1 Falta de agua potable. Delimitante en enfoque cualitativo. De todos es sabido que el agua es el líquido vital para todo ser humano y últimamente en el cantón San Luis mariona sea observado una problemática en cortes de agua repentinos sin avisos y prolongados con frecuencia. Lo que llega a incomodar tanto por el mal servicio que ANDA nos brinda. Especulando que una vez más ha fallado debido al mal mantenimiento a lo largo de los años y no siendo el único municipio con dicho problema nos incita a una investigación para determinar más fallas de esta problemática, Tema 2 La deserción escolar. Delimitante en enfoque cualitativo. La deserción escolar que afecta la preparación académica por causa de la violencia en los diversos contextos sociales. Lo que nos conduce a Investigar las causas de la deserción escolar y buscar soluciones ante la problemática educativa. Justificando que hoy en día es interesante conocer las causas internas o externas sobre la deserción escolar para abrir nuevas oportunidades para los niños y jóvenes del sector educativo. Ya que la tasa de deserción escolar es mucho más. 4-Define el objeto de estudio, el método de investigación y las características de la investigación cualitativa y cuantitativa. INVESTIGACION CUALITATIVA:  Objeto de estudio: brindar una descripción completa y detallada del tema de investigación.  Tipo de investigación: Exploratoria.  Modo de investigación: se basa en recolectar información por medio de la observación de comportamientos naturales, respuestas abiertas, para interpretación de significados  Características: 1- Tiene una perspectiva holística, se considera el fenómeno como un todo. 2- La investigación es inductiva 3- No suele probar teorías o hipótesis las genera. 4- Se trata de estudio a pequeñas escalas. 5- Hace énfasis en la validez de las investigaciones.
  4. 4. INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA:  Objeto de estudio: se centra en el conteo y clasificación de características y en la construcción de modelos estadísticos y cifras.  Tipo de investigación: Concluyente  Método de investigación: Se basa en aportes de valores numéricos de encuestas, experimentos, entrevista con respuestas concretas.  Características: 1- Es descriptiva. 2- Analiza y describe el comportamiento de la población 3- Necesita de una relación numérica entre las variables del problema de investigación 4- Los datos siempre deben de ser cuantitativos 5- Se centra en una causa y un efecto : es la aplicación de un estímulo pare obtener una respuesta 5-Analiza el documental sobre la Investigación social y responde ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre conocimiento científico y el teológico? Argumente la respuesta.  Conocimiento teológico: Es aquel que busca explicar toda base de eventos mediante los dogmas de fe. Esto quiere decir que todo, esto quiere decir que todo desde el evento mas cotidiano hasta aquello que o tiene explicación aparente; es obra de un ser divino supremo. La base de todo dentro del conocimiento teológico es la existencia de un Dios o dioses omnipresente y omnipotentes  Conocimiento científico: Proviene de aquello que puede ha sido o podría ser comprobado o verificado gracias a la ciencia. De acuerdo con el conocimiento científico. Todo fenómeno tiene una razón de ser ; todo tiene una explicación. Solo es cuestión de buscar lo necesario ene l lugar indicado para encontrar las razones DIFERENCIA: ambos conocimientos son como polos opuestos, ya que el conocimiento teológico se basa más en lo religioso básicamente es creer en lo que nos imponen nuestras familias con respecto a la religión sin ser comprobado. Y en el conocimiento científico en cambio ha sido un hecho comprobado o que podría ser comprobado algo que podría ser visto con nuestros propios ojos y es bastante consistente. 5. Analiza el documental sobre la Investigación social y responde ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre conocimiento científico y el teológico? Argumente la respuesta. Primeramente hay que saber qué es cada uno de los conceptos: Conocimiento científico: el conocimiento científico proviene de aquello que puede (y ha sido o podría) ser comprobado o verificado gracias a la ciencia. De acuerdo con el conocimiento científico, todo
  5. 5. fenómeno tiene una razón de ser; todo tiene una explicación. Solo es cuestión de buscar lo suficiente en el lugar indicado para poder encontrar sus razones. Conocimiento teológico: El conocimiento teológico es aquel que busca explicar toda clase de eventos mediante los dogmas de fe. Esto quiere decir que todo, desde el evento más cotidiano hasta aquello que no tiene explicación aparente, es obra de un ser divino supremo. La base de todo dentro del conocimiento teológico es la existencia de un dios o dioses omnipresentes y omnipotentes. Diferencia: El conocimiento teológico y el conocimiento científico pueden considerarse polos opuestos dentro de los tipos de conocimiento. Ya que en cuanto al conocimiento teológico (religioso), este es dogmático, sistemático, no es verificable, pero es valorativo. Por el contrario, el conocimiento científico es consistente, universal y comprobable aunque no obligatoriamente necesario. 6. Ejercicios de autocomprobación. Lee cada una de las cuestiones planteadas y subraya la letra que corresponda a la respuesta correcta. 1- El orden del proceso de investigación científica es: a) Delimitación del problema, objetivos, justificación y explicación. b) Diagnóstico, resultados, conclusiones, informe. c) Observación, hipótesis, experimentación, registro de datos. d) Observación, registro de información, sistematización de la información, conclusiones. 2- La fase del proceso de investigación donde se recopila la información de la comunidad o grupo se conoce como: a) Trabajo de campo. b) Trabajo de gabinete. c) Trabajo de análisis de datos. d) Trabajo de selección de informantes. 3- La comunicación entre el investigador o la investigadora y los sujetos de estudio se llama: a) Encuesta. b) Entrevista. c) Observación d) Procedimiento.
  6. 6. 4- En todo informe de investigación, existen retroalimentaciones para solucionar el problema conocido como: a) Recomendaciones. b) Inferencias. c) Conclusiones. d) Observaciones.

